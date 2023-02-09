Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
Paxos facing probe by New York regulator: CoinDesk
Stablecoin issuer Paxos is reportedly being investigated by a New York regulator. The news comes after rumors that Paxos was asked to withdraw an application with another government agency, which the firm denies. Stablecoin issuer Paxos is being investigated by the New York Department of Financial Services, according to a...
theblock.co
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest fills Coinbase bag amid fear-driven price collapse
Ark Invest added 162,325 Coinbase shares and 263,504 Robinhood shares to its portfolio Friday. Ark Invest added a massive 162,325 Coinbase shares (worth $9,267,134.25) to its portfolio on Friday, alongside a substantial purchase of 263,504 Robinhood shares (worth $2,629,769.92). News of the purchases comes by way of a trade notification...
theblock.co
Staking revenues under threat as Coinbase shares tumble 22%
Staking revenues at the exchange are threatened amid the SEC clampdown on rival Kraken. Coinbase shares were trading at $57 at the close, down 22% since Monday. U.S. regulators set their sights on crypto-staking services this week, and Coinbase shares tumbled 22%. Shares in the exchange began to trade lower...
theblock.co
Binance says it's adjusting Tron network withdrawal fees to previous levels
Binance said Saturday it had reverted withdrawal levels on the Tron network to previous levels after feedback from the community. The exchange said yesterday it was increasing fees after the Tron community voted to change the energy charging mechanism on the network. Binance, the leading crypto exchange by trading volume,...
theblock.co
Bitcoin drops, crypto stocks down across the board as Coinbase slides 14%
Bitcoin was trading around $21,800, down almost 5% over the past day. Coinbase shares fell over 14% to below $60 at the close in response to speculation that the U.S may restrict crypto staking. Cryptocurrency prices dropped across the board as the market adjusts to speculation that the U.S. may...
theblock.co
Bitcoin, crypto prices slip; Coinbase extends losses as regulatory fears spook market
Bitcoin was trading at about $21,770, down 4.2% in the past day. Ether and altcoins slipped even further, with the former shedding 6.2%. Coinbase and Silvergate extended losses in pre-market. Cryptocurrency prices nosedived overnight on the back of increased regulatory scrutiny. Coinbase and Silvergate extended losses in the early session.
theblock.co
Demand for NFT tech nabbed this crypto startup an $800m valuation
Episode 8 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and QuickNode Co-Founder and CEO Alex Nabutovsky. Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]
theblock.co
Binance deploys zk-SNARKs on proof-of-reserves system
Binance is deploying zk-SNARKs to its proof-of-reserves (PoR) system to let users verify funds held on the platform. Binance had released a PoR system solely based on Merkle Trees, which it found was not ideal for user privacy. Binance, the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has incorporated a type...
theblock.co
Brazil's oldest bank says you can now pay your taxes with crypto
Banco do Brasil says you can now pay your taxes in crypto. The program is possible through a partnership with Bitfy. Banco do Brasil, the South American country's oldest bank, says it's now possible to do what many blockchain enthusiasts have long wanted — the ability to pay the taxman in crypto.
theblock.co
A couple of big cryptocurrency stories to look out for this week
U.S. inflation data is slated for release on Tuesday, and market participants will watch the figures closely. The SEC has put crypto firms on high alert over staking products after last week’s action against Kraken. Inflation data on Tuesday will shed light on the health of the U.S. economy,...
theblock.co
Crypto CEO pleads guilty to $250 million scam, SDNY says
The CEO of a purported cryptocurrency and currency trading platform called EminiFX pleaded guilty to one count of commodities fraud. Eddy Alexandre agreed to forfeit $248.8 million, in addition to restitution. Eddy Alexandre, the CEO of a purported cryptocurrency and currency trading platform called EminiFX, pleaded guilty to one count...
Comments / 0