ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for a gunman with bad aim after he fired several shots at a vehicle, completely missing it each time Saturday morning. Detectives with the NYPD’s 52nd Precinct say the accuracy-deficient gunman is male with a light complexion, 5’7” in height, approximately 160 lbs, and believed to be in his 20’s. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a black knit cap. According to police, at approximately 6:47 am, the unidentified male individual exited a black sedan and discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction of a The post Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Mystery Surrounds Death of Norwood Man, 5 Months Later

More than five months after a Norwood man was found dead inside an apartment, where a second man may have been removed by paramedics, the NYPD, FDNY and the Office of the City’s Medical Examiner have remained silent as regards updates on the case, despite several requests for information.
MEXICO, NY
norwoodnews.org

Fordham Manor: Search for 15-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Friday, Feb. 10. It was reported to police that Alexa Olivera of 2444 Devoe Terrace in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx was last seen on Friday, Feb. 3, at around 2.11 p.m., inside her home. She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighs around 100 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray, Jordan sneakers.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

One dead in early morning shooting in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – One person was shot and killed with a single gunshot wound to the head in the Bronx early Saturday morning. Police from the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct arrived at 1556 White Plains Road shortly after 5 am, responding to a 911 call regarding a shooting victim in front of the building there. Once at the scene, police located a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced deceased. At this time, no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim was The post One dead in early morning shooting in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
back2stonewall.com

19 Year Old Gay Man Fatally Shot and Burned in Brooklyn, NY

The NYPD is currently looking for leads in the case of a 19-year-old gay man who was found shot to death with “significant” burns on February 7 in a homicide case that has prompted his family to believe he may have been the victim of a fatal hate crime.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Man shot dead in East Harlem during apparent dispute: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The suspect who shot a man dead in East Harlem on Sunday night remains at large, police reported. Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting happened at about 7:38 p.m. on Sept....
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

4 women randomly attacked by man in Queens neighborhood, police say

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) – Police on Thursday arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said. The four women were attacked unprovoked in Ridgewood between 9:15 p.m. and 10:18 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect — believed to be 20 to […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Missing Brooklyn man, 19, found dead with gunshot to head: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police who’d been looking for a missing Brooklyn man found his body on freight train tracks in the borough; the 19-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the head, officials said Thursday.  Deandre Matthews was reported missing on Monday. On Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call for someone on the freight […]
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Man dies of critical injuries days after Harlem shooting: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man died of his injuries after he was shot in the head in Harlem last weekend. Police say that at 10:07 p.m. Sept. 30, officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers

Yonkers police have arrested a man suspected in an alleged carjacking Thursday morning in the Bronx. The NYPD sent out an alert around 8:30 a.m. to look out for a stolen gray minivan. They say the incident began when the suspect approached a man inside his vehicle and asked for...
YONKERS, NY
pix11.com

Robbers pistol-whip employee, steal $4.6k from NYC store: NYPD

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed robbers walked into a store in Brooklyn and shot an employee before fleeing with $4,600 in cash, police said. The armed men entered a convenience store on Myrtle Avenue on Friday around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities. The robbers demanded cash from the store employee, then shot his left hip and pistol-whipped him, police said. The crooks ran off with $4,600 in cash, authorities said.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man attempted to lure 14-year-old girl into truck in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man they said attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl into his truck in the Bronx. The alleged incident happened last Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Lawton Avenue and Milton Place in Throgs Neck. According to police, the girl...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC dad of four was fatally shot in front of 2-year-old son, cops say

A Bronx dad murdered in broad daylight on a Bronx street was shot in front of his 2-year-old son by a man known to the child’s mom, police said.  Marquis Lane, 31, was with his toddler son as he argued with the woman at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.  The gunman suddenly approached and opened fire — sending him scrambling under a car and striking him in the chest, according to cops and his grandmother.  “I understand he was outside and they were arguing and the guy came around shooting...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy