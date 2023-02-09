NEW YORK, NY – One person was shot and killed with a single gunshot wound to the head in the Bronx early Saturday morning. Police from the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct arrived at 1556 White Plains Road shortly after 5 am, responding to a 911 call regarding a shooting victim in front of the building there. Once at the scene, police located a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced deceased. At this time, no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim was The post One dead in early morning shooting in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.

