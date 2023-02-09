Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
West Chester-Raised Educator Wants to Make Gifted Programs More Accessible
West Chester-raised educator Anthony Vargas is being recognized for education leadership in his district’s gifted and talented program, writes Elizabeth Huebeck for Education Week. As the rect supervisor for the gifted and talented program at Manassas City Public Schools in Virginia, Vargas has worked diligently to diversify and make...
West Chester University and YMCA of Greater Brandywine Encourage Healthy Habits
Local families using the wellness amenities at the West Chester Area YMCA. As new year’s resolutions become old news, faculty from West Chester University and instructors from the YMCA encourage families to keep fitness at the forefront through a series of weekly health lessons and challenges that begin on Feb. 22.
Second-year Student Named Miss West Chester University 2023
West Chester University (WCU) student Madelyn Rowan was crowned Miss West Chester University 2023 during the 24th live competition held on Saturday, Feb. 4. Rowan is an International Business and Supply Chain Management dual major from Lake Wynonah, PA. Julie Stinson, Miss WCU 2022, completed her final duty after her year of service by placing the 2023 crown on Rowan.
WCU Welcomes Executive Director of Philadelphia’s Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery
On Monday, Feb. 13, at 3:30 PM, Gwen Ragsdale will present a free lecture in person and virtually in West Chester University’s Philips Autograph Library, located at the corner of High Street and University Avenue. Ragsdale is the founder and executive director of Philadelphia’s Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery, which is the only slavery museum in Philadelphia and the only museum with legitimate artifacts from the Transatlantic slave trade. An exhibition tour and reception will follow in the University’s Museum of Anthropology and Archeology, located in the Old Library at the corner of South Church Street and Rosedale Avenue.
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
FarmerJawn Founder Leases Westtown School Land for Organic Farming, Incubator
Urban agriculture is cropping up in the Philadelphia region. Currently, there are 400 active community farms and gardens in Philly, writes Laura Bryzyski for Philly Magazine. FarmerJawn Agriculture’s founder and CEO Christa Barfield is part of a larger movement. This year, Barfield will lease 123 acres of West Chester’s...
9-Year-Old Boy Graduates High School, Looks Forward to Starting College
A boy from nearby Bucks County has made history by graduating from high school at an extremely young age, and now he is looking at colleges. Staff reporters at CBS Philadelphia wrote about the recent graduate. David Balogun, a nine-year-old from Bensalem, recently received his diploma from Harrisburg’s Reach Cyber...
Lawyer at Fox Rothschild’s Exton-Based Office Named Next Firmwide Managing Partner
Fox Rothschild LLP will implement several changes in its senior firm management team effective April 1. Todd A. Rodriguez has been elected as Firmwide Managing Partner. Mark L. Morris, who has served as Firmwide Managing Partner since 2017, will transition to Chair of the Firm.
CEO of Chester Springs-Based Creative Capital Featured in Local ESPN, NFL Ads
Frederick Hubler, CEO and Chief Wealth Strategist of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group in Chester Springs, will be featured in two advertisements leading up to the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl commercials are a great way to market businesses as well as enjoy some entertainment. Hubler will be featured in...
Habitat for Humanity to Host 20th Annual Build a House Contest in March for Area Fifth-Graders
Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has announced the 20th annual Build a House Build a Dream Contest. It will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Church Farm School in Exton. In this competition, students work individually or in teams to build their own three-dimensional, model dream...
Conestoga Grad Drops Out of Harvard to Pursue a Startup. Here Are 400 Million Reasons Why It Was a Good Choice
Conestoga High School graduate Eva Shang dropped out of Harvard University to create Legalist Inc., a technology-powered investment firm that raised about $400 million over the past six months, writes Matt Wirz for the Wall Street Journal. Shang, 26, who grew up in Paoli after emigrating from China when she...
Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America
Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country.
Kennett Square-Based Healthcare Provider Sees a Growth Spurt
Kennett Square’s Genesis Healthcare will operate 34 additional nursing homes in Pennsylvania, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The company has shrunk significantly in recent years as it struggled to keep up with rent but is now making a comeback. Nursing home landlord Welltower wanted to change the...
West Norriton Resident Has No Problem Admitting That His Moonlighting Job Is a Drag
By day, West Norriton resident Derek Lightcap is a counselor at the Valley Forge Memorial Garden cemetery in King of Prussia. He balances the weight of that career with a polar-opposite moonlighting job: Lightcap is a drag performer, sassily entertaining crowds with the persona he’s created, Fanci Dismount. “I’ve...
Despite Closing Chester County Hospitals and Others, Tower Health’s Cash Reserves Remain Low
Tower Health’s credit rating is slipping due to a small financial cushion from having a low cash reserve. While the healthcare nonprofit will continue operating Phoenixville Hospital, it was forced to close three of its others that it purchased in 2017, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. A...
USA Today: Italian Pizza Experts Rank Philadelphia Pizzeria among Top 50 in United States
If you want to find out where you can get the best pizza, ask an Italian, writes Mike Snider for USA Today. This time, a group of Italian pizza experts have created a list of the top 50 pizzerias from around the country, and one local joint made the cut. Pizzas were scored on the quality of the pizza dough and topping ingredients. Other factors included customer service and the wine and beverage lists.
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Cites Local Ways to Honor Black History Month
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invites Montgomery County residents Celebrate Black History Month in Montgomery County. The following recommendations include both sites of historical significance in the Black community and commercial entities with proprietors or leaders of color.
There’s Still Time to ‘Decorate for a Mission’ for Home of the Sparrow
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, time to cherish those we love. As we appreciate those we cherish, Home of the Sparrow is encouraging members of the community to cherish the roofs over their heads and “Decorate for a Mission.”. This event, running through Feb. 17, raises awareness for...
Chester County Hospital Introduces New NICU Treatment Program
Chester County Hospital’s (CCH) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has introduced therapeutic hypothermia treatment, which is a treatment program for infants born with concerns for hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE). HIE occurs when there is a lack of oxygen delivered to parts of the baby’s body, which can lead to...
Chester Springs Celebrity Craftsman to Give Presentations at Philly Home + Garden Show
Carpenter and celebrity craftsman Jeff Devlin will be one of the guests who will be presenting at this year’s Philly Home + Garden Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, writes Timothy Walton for 6ABC. The show will feature over 250 home improvement experts. Devlin, who will also have...
