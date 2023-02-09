ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Building Bridges; Community connection through art

By Chris Bovia
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkHx2_0khXD3Ko00

The Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance invites everyone to enjoy a night of local art and community!

The Winter Gathering: Building Bridges will be held Thursday, February 16 at The Armory.

You’ll be greeted with a host of BIPOC artists, displaying and selling their works, plus conversation with the people who care about growing the community’s reach.

The Gathering starts at 6 p.m. Get your tickets here!

The Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance has been a force for change and support for BIPOC communities along the lakeshore since 1996.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy