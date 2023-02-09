Read full article on original website
NME
‘Nier’ creator annouces odd mobile game where Sega has taken over the world
Yoko Taro, the creator of Nier and Drakengard, has confirmed his next project – an odd game that imagines Sega taking control of the world. 404 Game Re:Set – Error Game Reset is a free-to-play mobile game released in collaboration with Sega. According to a press release, 404...
NME
‘Assassin’s Creed: Origins’ director leaves Ubisoft after 17 years
Assassin’s Creed: Origins director Jean Guesdon has announced he is leaving Ubisoft after more than 17 years with the company. Taking to Linkedin to confirm his departure, Guesdon wrote: “2023 will start for me with the end of a bit more than 17 formidable years at Ubisoft Montreal.”
NME
‘Veiled Experts’ preview: a moving experience
What do you get when you mix the free-running of Assassin’s Creed with the round-based search-and-destroy action of titles like Call of Duty, Rainbow Six Siege and Valorant? The answer is Veiled Experts, a third-person round-based blaster being developed and published by Nexon. Veiled Experts wears these inspirations well....
NME
Surprise ‘CS:GO’ update includes Denzel Curry collaboration
Valve has released a surprise update for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive featuring a collaboration with Denzel Curry. The games company announced “the Revolution Case, the Espionage Sticker Capsule, and the ULTIMATE music kit from [Curry]” in an official blog post yesterday (February 9). As Dexerto notes, music kits are...
NME
‘Fast X’ trailer: Watch the first glimpse of Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa going full-throttle in the final ‘Fast & Furious Saga’ chapter
The first trailer for Fast X has been released today (February 10). The film is the tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious Saga. And, of course, front and centre is Dom Toretto (played by Vin Diesel). Dom and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path – with death being cheated many a time. However, as the full-throttle trailer for Fast X teases, they will have to confront their most lethal opponent yet – played by Jason Momoa.
Marvel Star Diamond White Is 'Excited to See a Superhero that Looks Like Me' in New Disney Series
Diamond White voices the first Black female teenage superhero in Marvel's new animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which will premiere on Disney Channel Feb. 10 Diamond White is adding a new title to her resumé: superhero. The 24-year-old actress is the latest to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the franchise's new show Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. White joined Wednesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein where she shared how it feels to take on the helm as Marvel's latest superhero — and first...
NME
‘Minecraft’ announces real world and ingame collaboration with Crocs
Minecraft has confirmed a collaboration with Crocs, with the footwear collection launching later this month. The camouflage-inspired range of shoes will be available to purchase from February 16. The range includes two classic clogs and two elevated slides, available in adult and child sizes. Minecraft is also set to release...
NME
Check out a teaser of Chvrches’ new single ‘Over’
Chvrches have shared a teaser of a new single entitled ‘Over’. A short video clip, which you can view below, shows frontwoman Lauren Mayberry in a sparkling white dress alongside her bandmates in the background by a forest before the track’s title is revealed. You can pre-save it here.
NME
BTS and Halsey’s ‘Boy With Luv’ has just smashed a huge Spotify milestone
BTS and Halsey’s ‘Boy With Luv’ has smashed a huge Spotify milestone as it becomes the first Korean-language song to surpass 1billion streams on the platform. Originally released in 2019, the song featured on BTS’ ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ and quickly broke the record for the most viewed music video debut in YouTube history. It went on to become the fastest music video to hit 100 million views, reaching the milestone in under 2 days.
