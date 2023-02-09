Michael Hiltzik: The fight over the Colorado River is a 100-year-old interstate grudge match

David Jones scored 16 points as St. John's led most of the way and recorded a 73-68 victory over No. 20 Providence Saturday afternoon in New York. With Mike Krzyzewski in the stands for his first Division I game since retiring from Duke last spring, the Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East) earned their second win over a ranked team. The Red Storm also won at UConn last month.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO