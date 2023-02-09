Read full article on original website
Related
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
35 Common Gaslighting Phrases in Relationships and How To Respond, According to Therapists
Examples of the lies that are told to create confusion.
Psychic Claims There Are 5 Tell-Tale Signs That Mean a Person Is Claircognizant
Do you ever just KNOW something?
NIH Director's Blog
Science Update: Infants’ cries may predict later developmental problems, NIH-funded study suggests
Characteristics of the cries of preterm infants may help predict their risk for long-term developmental and behavioral problems, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The findings may lead to tools to identify babies at highest risk for such issues, aiding early treatment or prevention efforts. The...
Opinion: The Consequences of Staying in a Long-Term Relationship With a Narcissist
Staying in a relationship with a narcissist for too long can have severe consequences for one's mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Narcissists have a distorted sense of self and a lack of empathy for others, making it difficult to understand and cope with their behavior. They often use manipulation, control, and gaslighting tactics to exploit and abuse those around them, and the longer you stay in the relationship, the more difficult it can be to extricate yourself from their grasp.
Distorted Thinking Patterns Linked to Anxiety and Depression
Distorted thinking patterns are linked to anxiety and depression. But you can change these thinking patterns once you become aware of them. If you are suffering from anxiety and/or depression, you most likely have thinking patterns that are distorted. Your tendency is to think in extremes. Rather than somewhere in the middle. These distorted thinking patterns can keep you feeling depressed or can cause you more anxiety if not addressed.
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
A new study finds toddlers' attention to high-pitched, sing-songy speech -- or "baby talk" -- could provide an early diagnosis and treatment of autism spectrum disorder.
Opinion: Coping With The Effects Of Verbal And Emotional Abuse
Verbal and emotional abuse can severely impact an individual's mental health. It can manifest in forms of belittling, gaslighting, withholding affection or resources, and even manipulation, which can make it difficult for the victim to recognize and seek help. Understanding the effects of verbal and emotional abuse on mental health and learning how to cope with them is crucial for healing and moving forward.
Collagen rich foods - research reveals delay of skin aging process
Collagen is the key to plump, youthful, glowing skin, beautiful locks, and also bone and joint health. Already from the middle of the second decade of life, the body's own production of collagen continuously decreases.
Understanding the tragic reality of those who struggle (opinion)
It is a tragic reality that some people are simply unlucky in life. Whether it is due to circumstances, bad luck, or something else, those individuals who suffer from a lack of luck can find themselves in difficult and often heartbreaking situations. Let's look at how these individuals may face challenges throughout their lives and how we can help support them.
teenink.com
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Did you hear about narcissism before? People may hear narcissism on the surface, but narcissism has many deep and serious aspects in the topic itself. The term narcissism means selfishness, involving a sense of entitlement, a lack of empathy, and a need for admiration, as characterizing a personality type (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narcissism.). Sigmund Freud describes that; narcissism is normal, healthy, and present from birth in all humans (all of narcissism). Secondary narcissism, a neurosis, occurs when people reverse course and turn their affection back onto themselves (narcissism). If this disorder is untreated, it can create disturbance in social relationships-at home, school, or office (“narcissistic personality disorder”)
Opinion: Narcissistic Behavior Impacts Families and Loved Ones
The impact of narcissistic behavior on families and loved ones can be far-reaching and devastating. Narcissistic individuals often engage in manipulative and controlling behavior that can tear apart even the most vital relationships. In this blog post, we will explore the impact of narcissistic behavior on families and loved ones and what can be done to manage it.
The important difference between postpartum psychosis and postpartum depression
The months after giving birth can be hard for many mothers. Deposit PhotosBoth conditions can hit new mothers hard, but for separate reasons and with very different symptoms.
verywellmind.com
How to Get Out of a Depressive Episode
During the course of our lifetime, It’s normal to experience a temporary funk of melancholic sadness. However, a chronically low mood marked with diminishing functioning over a significant amount of time may be pointing to depression. The DSM-5 classifies depression as a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling...
Rejection, In Any Form, Triggers Painful Emotions
“When someone rejects you, for whatever reason, that rejection reflects their wants, not your limitations. You are in no way defined by the rejection, or the acceptance, of anyone else. And as hard as it can be to see it as such, there is just as big a gift in not connecting with those who don’t see your value, as there is a uniting with those who do.” ~ Scott Stabile.
MedicalXpress
Chronic fatigue syndrome is associated with distinct changes in the microbiome
Over the past three years, the emergence of long-term effects associated with COVID-19 has led to increased focus on a disease with similar hallmarks and symptoms—myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). Two studies publishing February 8 in the journal Cell Host & Microbe are taking a closer look at ME/CFS as it relates to the microbiome and the metabolites that microbial species produce.
wpgxfox28.com
When positivity is toxic – What are the Signs of Toxic positivity
Originally Posted On: https://thinkstrong.uk/when-positivity-is-toxic-what-are-the-signs-of-toxic-positivity/. Here is how to spot the signs of toxic positivity, to protect your mental health and build stronger relationships. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been told to just ‘think positive’, ‘things could be worse’,‘ and that ‘there are others worse off than you’....
verywellmind.com
What Are Cluster C Personality Disorders?
Personality disorders are mental health conditions characterized by changes in a person’s mood, behavior, and thinking patterns. Read on to learn about Cluster C personality disorder types, how to identify if you might have one, and how it can be treated. Overview of Personality Disorder Clusters. According to the...
Emotional Healing
Emotional healing can be a long and challenging journey, but it is possible to overcome difficult experiences and find peace and happiness. Here are some tips to help you begin your emotional healing journey:
Comments / 0