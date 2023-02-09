Read full article on original website
Warren County Commissioners ask NJDOT for large truck restrictions
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County is seeking to keep large trucks off parts of its county road system, as the Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution requesting the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) modify the New Jersey Access Network. The decision to seek removal of more...
Nutley Hazmat, DPW Investigate Illegal Dumping in Third River
NUTLEY, NJ - Members of the Nutley Fire Department's Hazardous Material (HAZMAT) team and Department of Public Works (DPW) employees are investigating what is believed to be illegal dumping of petroleum products into storm drains that lead into the Third River. Township officials report that on Jan 26, an oily sheen was seen on a tributary of the Third River in Booth Park. The tributary is just north of the playground area and originates from the area of Stager St. between Franklin Ave. and Ravine Ave. “All of our stormwater catch basins eventually empty into the Third and Passaic Rivers,” said Mayor...
Divorce and civil cases to be halted in Warren County due to judge shortage
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – With numerous vacancies of Judges in County Courts, State Supreme Court Justice Stuart Rabner announced that New Jersey courts will suspend civil and divorce trials in six counties later this month. Senator Doug Steinhardt called for the executive and legislative branches of state government to act quickly to fill a growing number of judicial vacancies that have reached crisis levels. There are 69 vacant positions throughout the trial courts, more than 1 out of every 6 positions statewide, Rabner said. In the Warren County Vicinage of three counties or district 13, which covers Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren counties, five...
Authorities release motive behind PSE&G employee shooting in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has released a motive in the fatal shooting of Russel Heller, 51, of Milford Borough, a PSE&G supervisor, outside his car at the Weston Canal Road office in Franklin Township, Wednesday morning. According to Somerset County Prosecutor...
Northampton County Council member announces run for controller
A Republican member of the Northampton County Council of Commissioners announced Wednesday he is running for county controller. Commissioner John Cusick said he will seek the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania’s May 16 municipal primary election for the financial watchdog post. Cusick said he is not running for re-election to...
Gottheimer honors Black History Month, joins North Jersey community at Bergen County NAACP Health Fair
TEANECK, NJ (Bergen County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) Saturday honored Black History Month and joined the local community at the Bergen County NAACP at their third annual Black History Month Health Fair. The fair featured health screenings and wellness seminars on blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, mental health,...
Warren County seeks to restrict truck, tractor-trailer traffic
BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners asked the state to remove sections of three county roads as available travel routes for truck traffic Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building. The New Jersey Department of Transportation governs and establishes permitted routes, width restrictions, length...
Police activity in Warren County closed borough building, schools sheltering in place (UPDATE)
Police activity Wednesday morning in Warren County closed a borough municipal building and led to a shelter-in-place order in one school district. Washington Township police said the department was working with other law enforcement agencies on an investigation outside Warren County. A person of interest in that incident lives in the township area but was later found outside Warren County, police said.
Councilman for Hunterdon County borough killed in workplace shooting
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, the small Hunterdon County borough on Delaware River about 10 miles south of Phillipsburg, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Hunterdon County man charged in arson of RV
FRENCHTOWN BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a recreational vehicle in Frenchtown Borough last year, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. John R. Kopitskie, 23, of Milford Borough was charged on Feb. 6 with one...
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate …. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary...
Honoring fallen volunteer with new Library in Monroe County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A new children's library was unveiled Friday in the Poconos in honor of a volunteer who passed away. The children's library at the Eugenia Eden Early Learning Center in East Stroudsburg is dedicated to Vicky Sobrinski. She passed away over the summer after battling a...
New Jersey Attorney General: No Charges for Newton Police Officers Involved in 2021 Fatal Shooting
NEWTON, NJ – No charges will be filed against the Newton Police Officers involved in the July 4, 2021 shooting of Gulia Dale III. The 61-year-old’s death was investigated by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, according to a joint statement released by Attorney General Matthew Platkin and OPIA’s Executive Director Thomas Eicher as required by the Independent Prosecutor’s Directive of 2019. Their investigation included dash cam and body cam video, witness interviews, forensic evidence, autopsy results from the medical examiner, according to Platkin and Eicher. They said the investigation was presented to the grand jury in a “neutral,...
Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher
FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry experience, has earned her doctorate degree and diversified her career solely based on her abilities and merit," he said in a statement. "Any suggestion that her success or salary is due to help from myself or her father is not only deeply offensive, but it reinforces a misogynistic belief that a...
Two NJ Elected Officials Killed Week Apart
Just one week after the shooting death of a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, another elected official died the same way.Russell Heller, 51, a Republican councilman in Milford, was gunned down at work — a PSE&G parking lot — in Somerset on Wednesday, Feb. 8, authorities in So…
Crash leads to firearms arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a firearm in Denville Township, according to police. The crash happened on Feb. 7 on Route 46 eastbound, police said. During the course of the investigation, it...
Man charged with theft by deception in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was charged after he attempted to cash several of his paychecks twice, according to Denville Township police. On Ja. 6, police received a report from a local business regarding possible fraudulent activity occurring on their bank account, police said.
2 Orange County schools allegedly impacted by multiple violent incidents Tuesday
News 12 confirmed with district officials that a lockout was temporarily put in place at Gidney Avenue Memorial School after receiving a tip and a photo of police around the building.
HCPO: One sought, one in custody, in South Kearny-Jersey City homicide
One man has been arrested and an arrest warrant has been issued for another in connection with the death investigation of Luz Hernandez, 33, of Jersey City, who was found deceased in South Kearny earlier this week, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez,...
Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
