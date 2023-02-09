Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Cold and wet Sunday with wintry mix
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Rain, snow, and sleet are all fair game this Super Bowl Sunday in Southwest and Central Virginia. A storm system will impact the region this Sunday, bringing widespread rain to the Piedmont and foothills and a wintry mix to the mountains. Snow and ice accumulation are more likely along and west of the Blue Ridge, but the warm ground and areas of above-freezing temperatures will impact amounts. For those who do see snow, it will mainly be a wet slushy snow.
WVNT-TV
#WinterWeather – Southern system moves in tonight with instances of light freezing rain possible
Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, & Giles Counties, including the cities of Tazewell, Bland, Pearisburg, Bluefield, Princeton, & Richlands from 8 PM Tonight through 12 AM Monday. Summers, Monroe, and Greenbrier Counties, including the cities of Hinton, Union, Lewisburg, White Sulpher Springs, Quinwood, and Rainelle, from 12 AM Sunday to 12 AM Monday.
wfxrtv.com
Winter storm could cause hazardous road conditions, what experts want people to know
With temperatures dropping, experts are advising the community to be careful on the roads. They say the incoming winter weather could cause hazardous driving conditions. Winter storm could cause hazardous road conditions, …. With temperatures dropping, experts are advising the community to be careful on the roads. They say the...
pcpatriot.com
VDOT: Wintry mix expected in Western Virginia late Saturday, Sunday
SALEM – A wintry mix of precipitation is expected late Saturday and Sunday for parts of Virginia. Motorists should be vigilant, check weather forecasts in areas where they plan to drive, and adjust or delay travel in impacted areas, especially along and west of the Interstate 77 corridor. The...
Significant rain likely on Sunday
Clouds will thicken overnight, with rain arriving around or just after 3am, possibly as a brief mix (mainly north and west of Richmond).
woay.com
Late Weekend Storm Will Bring Rain, Wintry Mix, Black Ice
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A storm with roots in the South will push into southern West Virginia early Sunday. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted south of I-64. Below is our analysis and timeline of the storm:. Sunday. Midnight to 3 a.m.: Rain begins along the West Virginia/Virginia border, including...
NRVNews
Winter Weather Advisory This Weekend
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT. * WHAT…Mixed winter precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations generally 1 to 2 inches, with up to 4 inches at higher elevations. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE…Portions of southwest Virginia and southeast...
wfxrtv.com
Staying safe on the road for Superbowl Sunday
(WFXR) — As the countdown to kickoff for Superbowl Sunday continues, drivers in Southwest Virginia should stay cautious for anticipated wintery-weather conditions on the roads. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has some things that drivers should keep in mind as they head out to celebrate, starting with if...
NRVNews
Wintry Mix Expected Sunday
A wintry mix of precipitation is expected late Saturday and Sunday for parts of Virginia. Motorists should be vigilant, check weather forecasts in areas where they plan to drive, and adjust or delay travel in impacted areas, especially along and west of the Interstate 77 corridor. The New River Valley...
wfxrtv.com
WFXR Weather Trivia: Watching for spring wildfires
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you a weather enthusiast? Love watching the skies? See if you can correctly guess this WFXR Weather Trivia question!. When does the spring fire season begin in Virginia?. Fires are more likely during late winter and early spring because winds are usually elevated and...
wfxrtv.com
Wingstem Farms Mushrooms
Wingstem Farms is part of the 'Shroom Boom going on in Virginia. Wingstem Farms is part of the 'Shroom Boom going on in Virginia. Winter storm could cause hazardous road conditions, …. With temperatures dropping, experts are advising the community to be careful on the roads. They say the incoming...
wjhl.com
Winter Storm Watches Saturday night into Sunday for the higher elevations
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a low near 32 degrees. Saturday will start partly cloudy and cold with an increase in clouds through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 53 degrees. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for...
Watching weekend for possible snow before toasty February pattern resumes
An upper-level low and a brief window of cold air amid a mild pattern may bring weekend snow in parts of Southwest and Southside Virginia, but for anything significant or widespread, a lot has to come together with little margin for variation. The post Watching weekend for possible snow before toasty February pattern resumes appeared first on Cardinal News.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for just 4 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
OnlyInYourState
7 Hills Every Virginian Is Willing To Die On
Life in Virginia is pretty wonderful, isn’t it? We have gorgeous landscapes (including the beach and mountains), endless historic landmarks, charming small towns, and vibrant cities as well. Truly, we wouldn’t have it any other way. And that’s why we’ve developed some pretty strong opinions about life here in the Old Dominion. Without further ado, here are 7 things Virginians will defend ’til the bitter end.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia State Police reminding drivers to make a game plan
(WFXR) — If you plan to go out and drink this Superbowl Sunday, Virginia State Police is warning that you form a game plan to get home. Last year, there were 36 car crashes in Virginia during Superbowl Sunday. Two people died and 15 were injured. VSP is advising...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone
NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
Virginia witness spots sphere-shaped object hovering in afternoon sky
A Virginia witness at Virginia Beach reported watching a cloud-like, sphere-shaped object hovering in the afternoon sky at 1 p.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Bed Bath and Beyond closing two more Northern Virginia stores
Bed Bath and Beyond announced another round of store closures this week, including two more Northern Virginia stores for a total of five. The announcements come six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Comments / 3