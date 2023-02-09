ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Cold and wet Sunday with wintry mix

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Rain, snow, and sleet are all fair game this Super Bowl Sunday in Southwest and Central Virginia. A storm system will impact the region this Sunday, bringing widespread rain to the Piedmont and foothills and a wintry mix to the mountains. Snow and ice accumulation are more likely along and west of the Blue Ridge, but the warm ground and areas of above-freezing temperatures will impact amounts. For those who do see snow, it will mainly be a wet slushy snow.
pcpatriot.com

VDOT: Wintry mix expected in Western Virginia late Saturday, Sunday

SALEM – A wintry mix of precipitation is expected late Saturday and Sunday for parts of Virginia. Motorists should be vigilant, check weather forecasts in areas where they plan to drive, and adjust or delay travel in impacted areas, especially along and west of the Interstate 77 corridor. The...
woay.com

Late Weekend Storm Will Bring Rain, Wintry Mix, Black Ice

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A storm with roots in the South will push into southern West Virginia early Sunday. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted south of I-64. Below is our analysis and timeline of the storm:. Sunday. Midnight to 3 a.m.: Rain begins along the West Virginia/Virginia border, including...
NRVNews

Winter Weather Advisory This Weekend

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT. * WHAT…Mixed winter precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations generally 1 to 2 inches, with up to 4 inches at higher elevations. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE…Portions of southwest Virginia and southeast...
wfxrtv.com

Staying safe on the road for Superbowl Sunday

(WFXR) — As the countdown to kickoff for Superbowl Sunday continues, drivers in Southwest Virginia should stay cautious for anticipated wintery-weather conditions on the roads. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has some things that drivers should keep in mind as they head out to celebrate, starting with if...
NRVNews

Wintry Mix Expected Sunday

A wintry mix of precipitation is expected late Saturday and Sunday for parts of Virginia. Motorists should be vigilant, check weather forecasts in areas where they plan to drive, and adjust or delay travel in impacted areas, especially along and west of the Interstate 77 corridor. The New River Valley...
wfxrtv.com

WFXR Weather Trivia: Watching for spring wildfires

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you a weather enthusiast? Love watching the skies? See if you can correctly guess this WFXR Weather Trivia question!. When does the spring fire season begin in Virginia?. Fires are more likely during late winter and early spring because winds are usually elevated and...
wfxrtv.com

Wingstem Farms Mushrooms

Wingstem Farms is part of the 'Shroom Boom going on in Virginia. Wingstem Farms is part of the 'Shroom Boom going on in Virginia. Winter storm could cause hazardous road conditions, …. With temperatures dropping, experts are advising the community to be careful on the roads. They say the incoming...
OnlyInYourState

7 Hills Every Virginian Is Willing To Die On

Life in Virginia is pretty wonderful, isn’t it? We have gorgeous landscapes (including the beach and mountains), endless historic landmarks, charming small towns, and vibrant cities as well. Truly, we wouldn’t have it any other way. And that’s why we’ve developed some pretty strong opinions about life here in the Old Dominion. Without further ado, here are 7 things Virginians will defend ’til the bitter end.
wfxrtv.com

Virginia State Police reminding drivers to make a game plan

(WFXR) — If you plan to go out and drink this Superbowl Sunday, Virginia State Police is warning that you form a game plan to get home. Last year, there were 36 car crashes in Virginia during Superbowl Sunday. Two people died and 15 were injured. VSP is advising...
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone

NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
