ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Rain, snow, and sleet are all fair game this Super Bowl Sunday in Southwest and Central Virginia. A storm system will impact the region this Sunday, bringing widespread rain to the Piedmont and foothills and a wintry mix to the mountains. Snow and ice accumulation are more likely along and west of the Blue Ridge, but the warm ground and areas of above-freezing temperatures will impact amounts. For those who do see snow, it will mainly be a wet slushy snow.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO