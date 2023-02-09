ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

rhinotimes.com

Former High Point Deputy Manager Will Still Electrify The City

Though he retired just over a year ago as High Point deputy city manager, it turns out Randy McCaslin will still play a role making decisions that affect High Point. McCaslin has been named the chairman of North Carolina ElectriCities Board of Directors. That’s the entity that helps High Point and other cities in the state that provide their own electricity rather than rely on private companies such as Duke Energy.
HIGH POINT, NC
rhinotimes.com

White Neighborhoods Left Out Of City Community Value Interviews

At the City Council retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2, councilmembers heard a report on the “Community Value Survey & Listening Tour.”. This report was based on the “listening tour” made by City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba in February and March 2022, along with a survey and stakeholder interviews.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Revitalization of Western Electric tops the bill at legislative breakfast

“It’s going to take millions and millions of dollars, which is pretty overwhelming for an individual investor.”– Burlington city councilman Bob Ward. “It’s been a high priority for me to move forward with some kind of activity and revitalization on that site. This project is now being reported directly to the Secretary of the U.S. Army. It has been moved to the very top of the list.”– Burlington mayor Jim Butler.
BURLINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Officials Push To Reuse Retired County Staff

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners along with department heads and top county staff are pushing hard this year for a change in state law that would allow retired county workers to come back to work and provide more than 1,000 hours of additional service – which is where the cap on retiree call-backs stands right now.
WXII 12

Family of civil rights activist who participated in country's first high school led sit-in shares story

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Feb. 11 marks the 63rd anniversary of the first civil rights sit-in led by high school students in the country, and it happened in the Piedmont Triad. On Feb. 1, 1960, four North Carolina A&T State University students sat down at a "whites-only" lunch counter in Greensboro, not knowing they’d spark civil rights movements all over the country and inspire high school students just a city over to do the exact same thing.
HIGH POINT, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respond

CHAPEL HILL — Last month, Chapel Hill Town Council held a public hearing to discuss proposed text changes to the town’s Land Use Management Ordinance. These changes would eliminate single-family only zoning and allow for more middle housing, like townhomes, duplexes and cottage courts, in some of the town’s 247 neighborhoods.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Future plans decided for Hampton Elementary in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is looking to make changes to an old building in East Greensboro after it was deemed surplus by the Guilford County School Board. For the past five years, Hampton Elementary University Partnership Magnet in East Greensboro has sat and rotted since a tornado tore through the building […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

German manufacturer establishes new headquarters in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will break ground Wednesday on its new facility in Winston-Salem. The company said it is investing more than $100 million into the new location and creating hundreds of new jobs. Ziehl-Abegg employs 5,000 people at...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
tourcounsel.com

Four Seasons Town Centre | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Four Seasons Town Centre is a three-story shopping mall in Greensboro, North Carolina. Opened in 1974, it was the first enclosed shopping center in Greensboro. Currently it is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney and it is the only indoor shopping mall within Greensboro's city limits; however, nearby Friendly Center, an outdoor shopping plaza, has many of the same tenants. It is managed by Brookfield Properties.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Neighbors react to standoff in Greensboro on Golden Gate Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people living near Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro woke up to flashing blue lights from police cars outside their windows early Friday morning. A police standoff lasted nearly ten hours. Officers said a person barricaded himself in a home on Golden Gate Drive and was eventually taken to the hospital with […]
GREENSBORO, NC

