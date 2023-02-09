Read full article on original website
Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His SystemThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
chathamjournal.com
Uncertainty surrounding EV maker with plans to build in Chatham County after announcing layoffs
Raleigh, NC – A Vietnamese electric vehicle maker with plans to build a production plant in Chatham County may be in trouble after announcing it is cutting 80 jobs in the U.S., including its chief financial officer, all before delivering its first vehicle. The news comes before VinFast even...
rhinotimes.com
Former High Point Deputy Manager Will Still Electrify The City
Though he retired just over a year ago as High Point deputy city manager, it turns out Randy McCaslin will still play a role making decisions that affect High Point. McCaslin has been named the chairman of North Carolina ElectriCities Board of Directors. That’s the entity that helps High Point and other cities in the state that provide their own electricity rather than rely on private companies such as Duke Energy.
rhinotimes.com
White Neighborhoods Left Out Of City Community Value Interviews
At the City Council retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2, councilmembers heard a report on the “Community Value Survey & Listening Tour.”. This report was based on the “listening tour” made by City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba in February and March 2022, along with a survey and stakeholder interviews.
Triad pastor calls for other protestors to be acquitted of charges in March to Polls event
GRAHAM, N.C. — A Triad pastor and activist was acquitted of all charges after a protest in Graham. Following a five-day jury trial, he was acquitted of all charges. Now, Drumwright is pushing for the same outcome for another protestor who was also arrested that day. He spoke on the matter Thursday in Alamance County.
alamancenews.com
Revitalization of Western Electric tops the bill at legislative breakfast
“It’s going to take millions and millions of dollars, which is pretty overwhelming for an individual investor.”– Burlington city councilman Bob Ward. “It’s been a high priority for me to move forward with some kind of activity and revitalization on that site. This project is now being reported directly to the Secretary of the U.S. Army. It has been moved to the very top of the list.”– Burlington mayor Jim Butler.
Davidson County textile company earns North Carolina Governor’s Award for business
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Davidson County manufacturer has been honored by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper with his Governor’s Award for Excellence for 2022 because of how it grew its international footprint. Navis TubeTex, which for nearly a century has made machinery for the textile industry, was honored Wednesday with the tops among the […]
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Officials Push To Reuse Retired County Staff
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners along with department heads and top county staff are pushing hard this year for a change in state law that would allow retired county workers to come back to work and provide more than 1,000 hours of additional service – which is where the cap on retiree call-backs stands right now.
WXII 12
Family of civil rights activist who participated in country's first high school led sit-in shares story
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Feb. 11 marks the 63rd anniversary of the first civil rights sit-in led by high school students in the country, and it happened in the Piedmont Triad. On Feb. 1, 1960, four North Carolina A&T State University students sat down at a "whites-only" lunch counter in Greensboro, not knowing they’d spark civil rights movements all over the country and inspire high school students just a city over to do the exact same thing.
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
Father, daughter accused of killing Jason Corbett seek to have retrial moved to Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Attorneys for a father and daughter accused of murder are fighting to move their re-trial out of Davidson County. Tom Martens and Molly Corbett were convicted of the 2015 murder of Jason Corbett. According to Corbett's attorney, the motion to relocate comes down to finding the...
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
WXII 12
"I've been losing sleep over it": Greensboro woman launches GoFundMe to benefit victims of earthquake in Turkey
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One Greensboro woman is helping victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. She's part of the Turkish community herself and has launched a GoFundMe to be able to get necessities to those suffering in the areas hardest hit by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. "It's...
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respond
CHAPEL HILL — Last month, Chapel Hill Town Council held a public hearing to discuss proposed text changes to the town’s Land Use Management Ordinance. These changes would eliminate single-family only zoning and allow for more middle housing, like townhomes, duplexes and cottage courts, in some of the town’s 247 neighborhoods.
Future plans decided for Hampton Elementary in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is looking to make changes to an old building in East Greensboro after it was deemed surplus by the Guilford County School Board. For the past five years, Hampton Elementary University Partnership Magnet in East Greensboro has sat and rotted since a tornado tore through the building […]
WXII 12
German manufacturer establishes new headquarters in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will break ground Wednesday on its new facility in Winston-Salem. The company said it is investing more than $100 million into the new location and creating hundreds of new jobs. Ziehl-Abegg employs 5,000 people at...
tourcounsel.com
Four Seasons Town Centre | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Four Seasons Town Centre is a three-story shopping mall in Greensboro, North Carolina. Opened in 1974, it was the first enclosed shopping center in Greensboro. Currently it is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney and it is the only indoor shopping mall within Greensboro's city limits; however, nearby Friendly Center, an outdoor shopping plaza, has many of the same tenants. It is managed by Brookfield Properties.
13 years in prison for man who sold heroin, fentanyl to overdose victim in Raleigh, feds say
Prosecutors say the unidentified dead person’s phone showed that person and Tripp communicated about a heroin sale
Neighbors react to standoff in Greensboro on Golden Gate Drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people living near Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro woke up to flashing blue lights from police cars outside their windows early Friday morning. A police standoff lasted nearly ten hours. Officers said a person barricaded himself in a home on Golden Gate Drive and was eventually taken to the hospital with […]
Owner says truck's trailer brakes failed, causing it to skid off the road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was by all accounts a typical day. The weather was nice, and the roads were busy, but not crowded, as many people were on their way to work. One of those people was a viewer of ours who did not want to be identified. You’ll understand more about why in a little bit.
