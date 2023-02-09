Read full article on original website
Free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday? One Pa. convenience store will be serving it up
Super Bowl Sunday figures to be a long one for a whole lot of Philadelphia Eagles fans, and it looks like Wawa is doing its part to make sure they all make it through the final whistle of the big game. That’s because the convenience store is offering free coffee...
975thefanatic.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Favorite Super Bowl Food
The countdown to the Super Bowl is on, and I can’t wait to watch the Big Game. Bid-on-Equipment has put together a list of the most Popular Super Bowl Foods by state. “Football and food already go hand-in-hand but add in the Super Bowl and it’s the best of both worlds!” they state. “It’s the time of year for classic favorites like buffalo wings and chip dips, but which dish deserves its own trophy as the best of the best?”
Pa.’s top 10 Super Bowl snacks are these, finds study
There’re so many delicious snacks to choose from during Super Bowl Sunday celebrations it’s hard to pick a favorite. Yet It can be done, as a new study has found Pennsylvania’s top 10 favorite snacks for the Big Game.
Here’s how Pennsylvanians like to take their chicken wings: report
Wings are a staple at any type of bar outing or Super Bowl party. And for Pennsylvania, there’s one way of taking wings that makes them absolutely perfect.
DraftKings Ohio SB LVII promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Super Bowl
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new customers in Ohio gambling on the Chiefs-Eagles this week can earn a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus...
paonlinecasino.com
Pennsylvania Casinos Deliver Valentine’s Day Specials And Promotions
Love is in the air, and so are Valentine’s Day specials at PA casinos. If you’re looking to add a little more excitement to your holiday – or you’re a little behind in your planning for the big day – Pennsylvania’s casinos have you covered.
‘American Pickers’ set to air show from Pa. stop this week
The crew from the History Channel’s hit TV show, “American Pickers,” made a recent stop in Pa., and folks won’t have to wait long to see how it turned out. According to reports, “American Pickers” Robbie Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay visited Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition in Tyrone. Ray has reportedly been salvaging items from job sites for years.
OnlyInYourState
You Can Order Anything You Want Off The Menu At This Pennsylvania Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price
What comes to mind when you hear all you can eat? Chances are you immediately think of a buffet, filled with delicious dishes and multiple trips to pile plates high with our favorite foods. Well, there’s another way you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience that doesn’t involve a buffet but still promises a scrumptious, one-of-a-kind dining experience. Dig into an all-you-can-eat hot pot or Korean BBQ meal at this unique Pennsylvania restaurant.
Gov. Shapiro Includes Montco Favorite in Super Bowl Bet with Kansas City Counterpart
Gov. Shapiro has wagered some local food favorites, including a standout from Montgomery County, as part of a lighthearted Super Bowl bet. A friendly — but passionate — Super Bowl LVII bet has Gov. Josh Shapiro risking a Montgomery County delicacy. Pat Loeb and Jim Melwert of KYW Newsradio reported the local delights up for grabs.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Show Your Smarts with This Week’s Great PA News Quiz
Evacuations in western Pennsylvania, big developments in Harrisburg, and a runaway robot were all part of this week’s very busy news cycle. (Photo above: The view from the pinnacle along the Appalachian Trail in Berks County. Credit Leo G. Kucewicz Jr.) Think you were paying close attention? Click the...
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
bet365 Ohio bonus code delivers Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet Credits for SB LVII
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our bet365 promo code, new customers in Ohio looking to place a wager on any sporting event in February 2023 can receive a...
WNEP-TV 16
Does It Really Work: Diamond Armor
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week, we test a product that promises to give you better vision when driving your vehicle. It's called Diamond Armor and the maker claims it will also prevent frost or snow from sticking to your windshield. Kurt needs to know, Does It Really Work?. Looking...
A chance to learn about those who lived in the Lehigh Valley long before European settlers
The Lenape are the indigenous people of Pennsylvania and surrounding areas. There are those whose mission is to keep their heritage and culture alive.
abc27.com
The 10 best state parks in Pennsylvania, according to TripAdvisor
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of nature and history. There are dozens of state parks throughout the Keystone State. State parks are full of natural beauty and are great for a day trip, going for a hike, or just getting away for the day. Here are the top...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.
Watch: Robot assistant runs from Pennsylvania grocery store
Marty "was just on a fresh air break," a spokesperson for the grocery chain said.
Cash 5 ticket worth $200k sold locally
It’s been nearly a month since southwestern Pennsylvania has a big lottery winner. That all changed on Thursday when someone in Leechburg hit the Cash 5 jackpot to win $200,000.
Ohio and Pa. stores on latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Bed Bath & Beyond stores within driving distance of the Valley are on the latest list of stores that are closing.
Gov. Shapiro lobbies political friends, even Steelers fans, to support Eagles
Gov. Josh Shapiro isn’t taking any chances with the Philadelphia Eagles not having the state’s full support so he’s rallying his political friends, even the ones from Pittsburgh. In a Twitter video posted Sunday morning, Shapiro “calls” state Sen. Vincent Hughes and his wife, entertainer Sheryl Lee...
PennLive.com
