Pennsylvania State

975thefanatic.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Favorite Super Bowl Food

The countdown to the Super Bowl is on, and I can’t wait to watch the Big Game. Bid-on-Equipment has put together a list of the most Popular Super Bowl Foods by state. “Football and food already go hand-in-hand but add in the Super Bowl and it’s the best of both worlds!” they state. “It’s the time of year for classic favorites like buffalo wings and chip dips, but which dish deserves its own trophy as the best of the best?”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

‘American Pickers’ set to air show from Pa. stop this week

The crew from the History Channel’s hit TV show, “American Pickers,” made a recent stop in Pa., and folks won’t have to wait long to see how it turned out. According to reports, “American Pickers” Robbie Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay visited Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition in Tyrone. Ray has reportedly been salvaging items from job sites for years.
TYRONE, PA
OnlyInYourState

You Can Order Anything You Want Off The Menu At This Pennsylvania Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price

What comes to mind when you hear all you can eat? Chances are you immediately think of a buffet, filled with delicious dishes and multiple trips to pile plates high with our favorite foods. Well, there’s another way you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience that doesn’t involve a buffet but still promises a scrumptious, one-of-a-kind dining experience. Dig into an all-you-can-eat hot pot or Korean BBQ meal at this unique Pennsylvania restaurant.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Show Your Smarts with This Week’s Great PA News Quiz

Evacuations in western Pennsylvania, big developments in Harrisburg, and a runaway robot were all part of this week’s very busy news cycle. (Photo above: The view from the pinnacle along the Appalachian Trail in Berks County. Credit Leo G. Kucewicz Jr.) Think you were paying close attention? Click the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
MANHEIM, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Does It Really Work: Diamond Armor

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week, we test a product that promises to give you better vision when driving your vehicle. It's called Diamond Armor and the maker claims it will also prevent frost or snow from sticking to your windshield. Kurt needs to know, Does It Really Work?. Looking...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

