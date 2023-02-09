West Perry wrestlers lean on top-to-bottom improvement and unsung heroes to get back to the Giant Center

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Pho Restaurants in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Owner of 54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Urges Its Demolition and RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergHarrisburg, PA
Craving a Sandwich? These Are Best Sandwich Shops in HarrisburgMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
9-year-boy attending college after graduating from high schoolMargaret MinnicksHarrisburg, PA
Related
Central Dauphin wrestlers finish the fight to beat Canon Mac, finish 3rd at PIAA Team Championships
Central Dauphin wrestlers knew the reality of their situation when the PIAA Team Championship brackets were released last week. The Rams were on a collision course with Nazareth in the quarterfinals, which could either provide a hefty gust of wind for a run to the finals or send them to the consolation bracket and test Jeff Sweigard’s team’s collective will.
West Perry wrestlers go back to the drawing board with hopes for big individual postseason run
West Perry walked a fine line at the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships and ultimately fell on the wrong side of it. The Mustangs saw themselves as maybe just a coin flip away from winning a battle with District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge in Thursday’s opener, which would have set up a matchup-friendly quarterfinal with Fort LeBoeuf. Instead, that dual got away and a less friendly matchup with Warrior Run awaited in the consolations, which ended with a 28-22 loss.
Cumberland Valley sees the positives in PIAA team wrestling experiences, now shifts to individual postseason
Whether Cumberland Valley went 0-2 at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships was almost beside the point for coach Billy Chamberlain. The Eagles had their injury issues and ran into two teams that made successful runs in Hershey, but the guys Chamberlain all wrestled with confidence and tough-mindedness regardless of their outcomes. That was a huge point that Chamberlain figures can benefit his program in big ways.
Syeer Starling, Alfonso Burnett lead Susquehanna Township boys to season-ending win over Boiling Springs
Syeer Starling scored 16 points and Alfonso Burnett added 14 more as the Susquehanna Township boys basketball team defeated Boiling Springs, 62-55, Saturday in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game. Starling scored 12 of his career-high 16 points in the third quarter as Hanna turned a 5-point halftime deficit into...
Matt Mentzer earns 100th coaching win as Chambersburg advances in PIAA wrestling consolations
Milestones are always special. But the context surrounding the one Chambersburg wrestling head coach Matt Mentzer reached on Friday evening heightened its significance even further. Mentzer picked up his 99th and 100th career victories as the Trojans’ coach at the Giant Center in Hershey in the consolation bracket of the...
Alexa Holcomb scores career-high 18 points but Cumberland Valley girls hoops falls to Mount Lebanon
The Cumberland Valley girls basketball team dropped its regular season final Saturday to Mount Lebanon, 53-32, despite a career-high 18 points from Alexa Holcomb. Cumberland Valley finishes the season with.a 12-10 record and currently hold the 12th and final qualifying spot in for the District 3, Class 6A girls basketball tournament.
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player for games played Feb. 6-Feb. 11, 2023
The Mid-Penn basketball regular season is now just about wrapped up, with the final slate of games taking place last week. And there were a handful of strong performances, all of which deserving of recognition. But which performer last week was the top dog?. We’ll leave that up to you...
‘I want my name to be on every single banner’: Central Dauphin’s Ryan Garvick earns 100th career win in Rams’ PIAA consolation win
When Ryan Garvick looked up in the rafters at Central Dauphin’s gymnasium, he always expected that, one day, his name would be there too. He earned that embroidery on Friday, when, following a win earlier in the day, the senior pinned Council Rock South’s Ryan Gottwald in the first period to earn his 100th career victory, helping the Rams to a dominant 44-20 win in their first consolation match Friday night.
Central Dauphin wrestling falls to Nazareth in closely-contested PIAA quarterfinal
Central Dauphin meets Nazareth Area in the 2023 PIAA AAA Team Wrestling Quarterfinals — Looking at an opposing lineup with two former state champions can be intimidating in team tournaments. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register...
Blackhawk boys’ basketball notches a late-season win
The Susquenita boys’ basketball team has officially finished its season. With one final win, the Blackhawks topped Line Mountain January 30, 31-26. The Blackhawks lost to LM earlier in the season, 67-39. While only notching one league win, Susquenita showed its improvement from the beginning of the season with...
FOX43.com
Central Dauphin falls to Nazareth ending state title dreams, Chambersburg stays alive
HERSHEY, Pa. — Day two of the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships started early this morning at the Giant Center. District III's lone victor so far this day was the Trojans of Chambersburg. After a loss in the Round of 16 on Thursday, Chambersburg bounced back in the AAA morning season with a commanding victory over Cathedral Prep 39-20.
Greenwood boys’ basketball dominating with 19-1 record
The Greenwood boys’ basketball team is rolling. The Wildcats have won 10 in a row to run their record to 19-1. On Feb. 2, they dispatched Newport 59-29. Tyler Sherman racked up 19 points, eight rebounds, four steals and a pair of blocks to power the Wildcat attack. Braden Sarver rang up 15 points (all from beyond the arch) and Samuel Myers contributed 14 points, eight boards and three steals.
Greenwood girls rally past EJ, Newport for victories
The Greenwood girls’ basketball team has found its formula for success—lockdown defense. The Wildcats limited their three opponents this week to a combined 65 points or a superb 21.7 points per game as they have now won 5 in a row to run their record to 11-9. The run has propelled them in the power rankings to the 6-seed which, if holds, would give them a bye in the opening round of the District 3 tournament.
Milton Hershey’s 26-point win over Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg’s loss to Red Land grant Spartans MPC Keystone crown
CAMP HILL— Immediately after getting a 64-38 win on the road against Cedar Cliff to close out the last regular season game of the year on Friday, Milton Hershey’s boys basketball team frantically stormed to its locker room.
Terrence Jackson-Copney’s big OT leads CD East boys past Central Dauphin in MPC Commonwealth tilt
Terrence Jackson-Copney scored 10 of his 13 points in overtime to help lead CD East to an 85-81 victory over Central Dauphin Thursday night. CD East led the contest, 52-46, entering the fourth quarter but Central Dauphin rallied to tie the game, led by Keon Dockens, who scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Newport wrestling fought hard, pinned at districts
On Monday, Jan. 30, the Newport Buffaloes wrestling team competed in the first round of team Districts against Upper Dauphin. The Buffaloes faced Upper Dauphin towards the end of their regular season and won a close 39-33 match. In the post season matchup, Newport didn’t have as much luck and...
Mid-Penn Conference sports schedules for Feb. 11, 2023
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
PIAA Team Wrestling Championships: Day 2 scoreboard, schedule, bracket updates
Action continues at Giant Center in Hershey at the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships, all the way through Class 2A and 3A semifinals. Stay tuned to this post throughout the day for score updates, pairings and schedule info:. Brackets (Flo Arena) MONDAY, FEB. 6. Class 2A prelims results. Saucon Valley 41,...
‘Your time will come’: Inside WR Kaden Saunders’ difficult first season at Penn State
Much of Penn State’s success last season was thanks to its 2022 recruiting class. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined to rush for 1,928 yards. Abdul Carter led the team with 6.5 sacks. Drew Shelton made five starts at left tackle. Dani Dennis-Sutton had three sacks and an interception off the edge. And Drew Allar appeared in 10 games, providing cover for Sean Clifford and setting the stage for 2023.
Awwal Boswell’s big fourth quarter helps Susquehanna Township down Boiling Springs
It has been a rough hoops season for the Susquehanna Township boys, but give them credit for finishing on a high note Saturday with a 62-55 win over Boiling Springs. It was just the second win of the season for the Indians (2-20), but they scrapped all the way to the end and even found an unlikely hero in the finale.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0