Elliottsburg, PA

West Perry wrestlers lean on top-to-bottom improvement and unsung heroes to get back to the Giant Center

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
PennLive.com

Central Dauphin wrestlers finish the fight to beat Canon Mac, finish 3rd at PIAA Team Championships

Central Dauphin wrestlers knew the reality of their situation when the PIAA Team Championship brackets were released last week. The Rams were on a collision course with Nazareth in the quarterfinals, which could either provide a hefty gust of wind for a run to the finals or send them to the consolation bracket and test Jeff Sweigard’s team’s collective will.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry wrestlers go back to the drawing board with hopes for big individual postseason run

West Perry walked a fine line at the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships and ultimately fell on the wrong side of it. The Mustangs saw themselves as maybe just a coin flip away from winning a battle with District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge in Thursday’s opener, which would have set up a matchup-friendly quarterfinal with Fort LeBoeuf. Instead, that dual got away and a less friendly matchup with Warrior Run awaited in the consolations, which ended with a 28-22 loss.
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley sees the positives in PIAA team wrestling experiences, now shifts to individual postseason

Whether Cumberland Valley went 0-2 at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships was almost beside the point for coach Billy Chamberlain. The Eagles had their injury issues and ran into two teams that made successful runs in Hershey, but the guys Chamberlain all wrestled with confidence and tough-mindedness regardless of their outcomes. That was a huge point that Chamberlain figures can benefit his program in big ways.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘I want my name to be on every single banner’: Central Dauphin’s Ryan Garvick earns 100th career win in Rams’ PIAA consolation win

When Ryan Garvick looked up in the rafters at Central Dauphin’s gymnasium, he always expected that, one day, his name would be there too. He earned that embroidery on Friday, when, following a win earlier in the day, the senior pinned Council Rock South’s Ryan Gottwald in the first period to earn his 100th career victory, helping the Rams to a dominant 44-20 win in their first consolation match Friday night.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Blackhawk boys’ basketball notches a late-season win

The Susquenita boys’ basketball team has officially finished its season. With one final win, the Blackhawks topped Line Mountain January 30, 31-26. The Blackhawks lost to LM earlier in the season, 67-39. While only notching one league win, Susquenita showed its improvement from the beginning of the season with...
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Greenwood boys’ basketball dominating with 19-1 record

The Greenwood boys’ basketball team is rolling. The Wildcats have won 10 in a row to run their record to 19-1. On Feb. 2, they dispatched Newport 59-29. Tyler Sherman racked up 19 points, eight rebounds, four steals and a pair of blocks to power the Wildcat attack. Braden Sarver rang up 15 points (all from beyond the arch) and Samuel Myers contributed 14 points, eight boards and three steals.
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Greenwood girls rally past EJ, Newport for victories

The Greenwood girls’ basketball team has found its formula for success—lockdown defense. The Wildcats limited their three opponents this week to a combined 65 points or a superb 21.7 points per game as they have now won 5 in a row to run their record to 11-9. The run has propelled them in the power rankings to the 6-seed which, if holds, would give them a bye in the opening round of the District 3 tournament.
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Newport wrestling fought hard, pinned at districts

On Monday, Jan. 30, the Newport Buffaloes wrestling team competed in the first round of team Districts against Upper Dauphin. The Buffaloes faced Upper Dauphin towards the end of their regular season and won a close 39-33 match. In the post season matchup, Newport didn’t have as much luck and...
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

‘Your time will come’: Inside WR Kaden Saunders’ difficult first season at Penn State

Much of Penn State’s success last season was thanks to its 2022 recruiting class. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined to rush for 1,928 yards. Abdul Carter led the team with 6.5 sacks. Drew Shelton made five starts at left tackle. Dani Dennis-Sutton had three sacks and an interception off the edge. And Drew Allar appeared in 10 games, providing cover for Sean Clifford and setting the stage for 2023.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Harrisburg, PA
