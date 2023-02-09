ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollidaysburg, PA

PennLive.com

West Perry wrestlers go back to the drawing board with hopes for big individual postseason run

West Perry walked a fine line at the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships and ultimately fell on the wrong side of it. The Mustangs saw themselves as maybe just a coin flip away from winning a battle with District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge in Thursday’s opener, which would have set up a matchup-friendly quarterfinal with Fort LeBoeuf. Instead, that dual got away and a less friendly matchup with Warrior Run awaited in the consolations, which ended with a 28-22 loss.
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘Your time will come’: Inside WR Kaden Saunders’ difficult first season at Penn State

Much of Penn State’s success last season was thanks to its 2022 recruiting class. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined to rush for 1,928 yards. Abdul Carter led the team with 6.5 sacks. Drew Shelton made five starts at left tackle. Dani Dennis-Sutton had three sacks and an interception off the edge. And Drew Allar appeared in 10 games, providing cover for Sean Clifford and setting the stage for 2023.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtaj.com

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. Time to check out some of Perry’s Properties in Centre County!. DETAILS: $279,000- SHOWINGS BEGIN FRIDAY, FEB. 10 AT NOON! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY 1:45 P.M. TO 3 P.M. Formerly known as the Hat Shop, this charming residence has been lovingly maintained and...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA SUPERINTENDENT TO LEAVE DISTRICT TO TAKE SAME POST IN WINDBER

Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich will leave the district later this year to take a similar job closer to his home. On Thursday night, the Windber School Board voted to offer Vuckovich the job of Superintendent in their school district. This will be a move that will allow him to stay close to home, and it is the district where his children attend school.
WINDBER, PA
PennLive.com

‘American Pickers’ set to air show from Pa. stop this week

The crew from the History Channel’s hit TV show, “American Pickers,” made a recent stop in Pa., and folks won’t have to wait long to see how it turned out. According to reports, “American Pickers” Robbie Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay visited Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition in Tyrone. Ray has reportedly been salvaging items from job sites for years.
TYRONE, PA
Penn

IUP student caught using racial slurs on Snapchat, causing controversy

A screenshot of a post made by an IUP student on their Snapchat account has gone viral overnight. In that post, the student used a derogatory slur that is demeaning to Black Americans and claimed that Black students did not deserve a “national anthem.”. The post was seemingly made...
WTAJ

A Night to Shine offers prom experience to everyone

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Catalyst Church in Altoona hosted A Night to Shine, a prom experience for individuals with special needs. Visitors came dressed in their best to walk down the red carpet and hit the dance floor, for the first time in two years. “The Tim Tebow Foundation is our sponsor,” April Blackie, the wife […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at 2:59...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP PRESIDENT RESPONDS TO RACIST POST FROM WEDNESDAY

IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll has addressed a racist incident that happened in connection with an event at the IUP basketball game earlier this week. Between the two basketball games at the KCAC Wednesday night, the IUP Chorale, IUP Chorus, visiting lecturer Professor Moses Phillips, IUP president Dr. Michael Driscoll and College of Arts and Humanities Dean Curt Scheib performed the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, which has become known as the black national anthem. But it was reported that a student took to Snapchat and posted a racist message in connection with the event.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Second Chance Strays opens new Altoona location

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — After closing for nearly two months, Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge reopened! Second Chance Strays held its grand opening on Saturday at its new location, along 1101 13th Avenue. “We’ve gotten a lot of questions and just people stopping in, going by the windows and just asking when we’re […]
ALTOONA, PA
PennLive.com

Meals to go: High school group packs food for 2 counties

Greenwood Future Farmers of America is fundraising for a Meals of Hope meal-packing event that will be held on March 3 in the Greenwood Elementary gym from 5 to 9 p.m. The goal is to raise $15,500, which will purchase 50,000 oatmeal and apple meals to be donated to Perry and Juniata County food pantries. Thus far, they’ve raised a bit more than half of their goal, $9,525.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

