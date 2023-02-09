IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll has addressed a racist incident that happened in connection with an event at the IUP basketball game earlier this week. Between the two basketball games at the KCAC Wednesday night, the IUP Chorale, IUP Chorus, visiting lecturer Professor Moses Phillips, IUP president Dr. Michael Driscoll and College of Arts and Humanities Dean Curt Scheib performed the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, which has become known as the black national anthem. But it was reported that a student took to Snapchat and posted a racist message in connection with the event.

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO