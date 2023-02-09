Read full article on original website
West Perry wrestlers go back to the drawing board with hopes for big individual postseason run
West Perry walked a fine line at the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships and ultimately fell on the wrong side of it. The Mustangs saw themselves as maybe just a coin flip away from winning a battle with District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge in Thursday’s opener, which would have set up a matchup-friendly quarterfinal with Fort LeBoeuf. Instead, that dual got away and a less friendly matchup with Warrior Run awaited in the consolations, which ended with a 28-22 loss.
West Perry wrestling places second in team districts, moves on to team state tourney
The West Perry Mustang wrestling team rode a wave of momentum into the District III AA duals this week following a 55-12 win over Waynsboro to earn the program’s first ever MPC-Colonial Division Title. After a 15-2 regular season, West Perry earned the No. 2 seed in the District...
Matt Mentzer earns 100th coaching win as Chambersburg advances in PIAA wrestling consolations
Milestones are always special. But the context surrounding the one Chambersburg wrestling head coach Matt Mentzer reached on Friday evening heightened its significance even further. Mentzer picked up his 99th and 100th career victories as the Trojans’ coach at the Giant Center in Hershey in the consolation bracket of the...
‘Your time will come’: Inside WR Kaden Saunders’ difficult first season at Penn State
Much of Penn State’s success last season was thanks to its 2022 recruiting class. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined to rush for 1,928 yards. Abdul Carter led the team with 6.5 sacks. Drew Shelton made five starts at left tackle. Dani Dennis-Sutton had three sacks and an interception off the edge. And Drew Allar appeared in 10 games, providing cover for Sean Clifford and setting the stage for 2023.
Leading Man: Miller Becomes Clearfield’s All-Time Scoring King as Bison Top DCC
HYDE, Pa. – Cole Miller scored game-high 25 points and became Clearfield’s all-time leading scorer in the Bison’s 65-52 victory over DuBois Central Catholic. Miller came into the game needing six points to surpass 2017 graduate, Will Myers who had 1,436 career points. With four points in...
Penn State’s Drew Allar on offseason development and growing into a leader this spring and summer
Penn State will have a new long-term quarterback running the offense for the first time since the start of the 2019 season. Sean Clifford has moved on and Drew Allar and Beau Pribula, a couple of second-year Nittany Lions, are at the top of a quarterback depth chart that also includes true freshman Jaxon Smolik, a January enrollee.
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky requests new trial in 580-page document
In a 580-page court document, former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky filed an amended motion for a new trial on Feb. 8, claiming that new evidence has been discovered. Sandusky's attorney Alexander Lindsay Jr. argued Sandusky's conviction "is the worst thing that’s happened in America since the Salem...
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. Time to check out some of Perry’s Properties in Centre County!. DETAILS: $279,000- SHOWINGS BEGIN FRIDAY, FEB. 10 AT NOON! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY 1:45 P.M. TO 3 P.M. Formerly known as the Hat Shop, this charming residence has been lovingly maintained and...
INDIANA SUPERINTENDENT TO LEAVE DISTRICT TO TAKE SAME POST IN WINDBER
Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich will leave the district later this year to take a similar job closer to his home. On Thursday night, the Windber School Board voted to offer Vuckovich the job of Superintendent in their school district. This will be a move that will allow him to stay close to home, and it is the district where his children attend school.
Centre County winter carnival brings many family fun activities for its fifth year
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get your hats, gloves and winter jackets on and head on over to Centre County this weekend for the area’s winter carnival. The Centre Region Parks & Recreation will be holding its fifth Winter Carnival at Blue Spring Park along Wagner Street in Boalsburg from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. During […]
‘American Pickers’ set to air show from Pa. stop this week
The crew from the History Channel’s hit TV show, “American Pickers,” made a recent stop in Pa., and folks won’t have to wait long to see how it turned out. According to reports, “American Pickers” Robbie Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay visited Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition in Tyrone. Ray has reportedly been salvaging items from job sites for years.
IUP student caught using racial slurs on Snapchat, causing controversy
A screenshot of a post made by an IUP student on their Snapchat account has gone viral overnight. In that post, the student used a derogatory slur that is demeaning to Black Americans and claimed that Black students did not deserve a “national anthem.”. The post was seemingly made...
A Night to Shine offers prom experience to everyone
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Catalyst Church in Altoona hosted A Night to Shine, a prom experience for individuals with special needs. Visitors came dressed in their best to walk down the red carpet and hit the dance floor, for the first time in two years. “The Tim Tebow Foundation is our sponsor,” April Blackie, the wife […]
'American Pickers' make stop in Central PA; interview Tyrone business owner
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — According to a press release, the team from the popular TV show "American Pickers" recently made a stop in Central Pennsylvania where they interviewed a Blair County business owner. The "American Pickers" crew visited with Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition...
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at 2:59...
The safety of Happy Valley | State College residents raise concerns for their security
As State College resident Natalia Ferrer sat by a window in her off-campus residence, she noticed a woman approaching her door. Assuming the woman was her neighbor, Ferrer opened the door. The woman “pulled out a laminated piece of paper” with nail polish on it and insisted Ferrer buy the nail polish.
IUP PRESIDENT RESPONDS TO RACIST POST FROM WEDNESDAY
IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll has addressed a racist incident that happened in connection with an event at the IUP basketball game earlier this week. Between the two basketball games at the KCAC Wednesday night, the IUP Chorale, IUP Chorus, visiting lecturer Professor Moses Phillips, IUP president Dr. Michael Driscoll and College of Arts and Humanities Dean Curt Scheib performed the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, which has become known as the black national anthem. But it was reported that a student took to Snapchat and posted a racist message in connection with the event.
Second Chance Strays opens new Altoona location
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — After closing for nearly two months, Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge reopened! Second Chance Strays held its grand opening on Saturday at its new location, along 1101 13th Avenue. “We’ve gotten a lot of questions and just people stopping in, going by the windows and just asking when we’re […]
Ex-Steelers tight end Vance McDonald's Ligonier-area retreat lists for $5.5 million
When former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald and his wife, Kendi, were hunting for a place to live and also to serve visitors as a spiritual retreat, they thought they’d found a little piece of heaven on earth in Ligonier Township. “Kendi and I are both Christians, and...
Meals to go: High school group packs food for 2 counties
Greenwood Future Farmers of America is fundraising for a Meals of Hope meal-packing event that will be held on March 3 in the Greenwood Elementary gym from 5 to 9 p.m. The goal is to raise $15,500, which will purchase 50,000 oatmeal and apple meals to be donated to Perry and Juniata County food pantries. Thus far, they’ve raised a bit more than half of their goal, $9,525.
