FiddleFire will return to Tulip Time, replacing high school showcase

HOLLAND — A familiar act has been added to the entertainment lineup for the 2023 Tulip Time Festival.

Musical group FiddleFire will return for the 10th time, replacing the annual “Dazzle” event “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to Tulip Time. Dazzle is a musical high school showcase featuring students from four area high schools.

FiddleFire will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Central Wesleyan Church in Holland, the same date, time and location Dazzle was originally scheduled. Tickets will be $32.

“Built from members and friends of the musical Panning family, they return to share their exceptional talent, humor, and charm with sold-out crowds,” Tulip Time wrote in a release. “This band performs a virtuosic variety of genres with its own folksy twist, with diverse instrumentation including fiddles, guitar, bass, mandolin, percussion and percussive clogging."

Anyone already holding tickets for Dazzle has the option of transferring their ticket to FiddleFire or requesting a full refund. To request a refund, email hospitality@tulitptime.com .

The 94th Tulip Time Festival will take place May 6-14, 2023. For more information on programs and events, visit TulipTime.com .

