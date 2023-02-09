ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale in West Bend, Wi

West Bend, Wi – Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale, both located on Main Street in downtown West Bend, Wi, are looking for an enthusiastic bartender to provide an excellent guest experience. Good bartenders will be able to create classic and innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations. Hours and days will vary. Compensation includes salary and tips.
WEST BEND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

School safety experts speak on importance of student tips

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two guns reported inside Northeast Wisconsin schools... one in Oshkosh, the other in Neenah. The Communications Director for the Neenah Joint School District told our reporter that there’s an extra police presence both inside and outside today - after a tip came in on Tuesday about a gun in the school.
NEENAH, WI
OnlyInYourState

The One Epic Slide In Wisconsin You Need To Ride This Winter Is Found At Lowell Park

Some classic winter experiences never get old. In Waukesha, a sledding hill and toboggan run is just as much fun as it was decades ago – it’s an awesome destination for kids of all ages and it’s something that you must experience if you’re a winter thrill seeker. It can all be found in Lowell Park and it’s one of the best Wisconsin sledding hills. Here’s why.
WAUKESHA, WI
dailydodge.com

DOT Seeking Comments On Highway 16 Improvements From Watertown To Oconomowoc

(Watertown) The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking public input on improvements along Highway 16 from Watertown to Oconomowoc. The project will replace the pavement along the highway from East Main Street in Watertown to Rock River Road in Oconomowoc. Additional improvements include installation of a roundabout at 16 and East Main Street, and bridge deck surface repairs along the project corridor.
WATERTOWN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A clean break: Appleton business prospers after it decides to do the one thing it didn't want to do

APPLETON, Wis. — Cindy Wendzicki wasn’t sure quitting her job and starting a business was a good idea. But she knew this, “My kids – I would have to work Tuesday and Thursday nights and that’s always when school events were,” she said. “Anything that they would have, they would have school events on those nights. So I was like, ‘I’m missing out on so much of my kids’ lives.’ And they were young. … I was just like, ‘I want to work for myself.’”
APPLETON, WI
JM McBride

City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'

A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WNCY

Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days

FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
tourcounsel.com

Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin

Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
shepherdexpress.com

George Webb, Milwaukee’s Hamburger King

Long before McDonald’s and other fast-food franchises appeared on the landscape, a local lunchroom operator became Milwaukee’s undisputed “Hamburger King” by selling them 7 for $1. George Webb was an energetic businessman and a natural born publicity man who created a hamburger and breakfast restaurant that has been a Milwaukee institution for 85 years.
MILWAUKEE, WI

