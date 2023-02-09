Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Major discount retailer opens new store location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Fond du Lac's Resident Eats More Than 30,000 Thousand Big MacMadocFond Du Lac, WI
Traveler From Wisconsin Shares an Inspiring Story of Incredible Zambian Woman in His Upcoming BookThe Nerdy MeKohler, WI
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Property Loss Management recognized as leading business in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – The red, white, and blue trucks from Property Loss Management are a familiar sight across Washington County, Wi especially following an emergency situation like a devastating fire, storm damage, mold or water damage. Jim Sprouse is the general manager at the helm of the business....
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum Receives Significant Donation for 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign
An individual from the lakeshore area made a substantial donation to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign. On February 8th, the museum received a $28,000 check from an anonymous donor for the campaign which aims to raise funds for the dry docking of the World War II submarine USS Cobia.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale in West Bend, Wi
West Bend, Wi – Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale, both located on Main Street in downtown West Bend, Wi, are looking for an enthusiastic bartender to provide an excellent guest experience. Good bartenders will be able to create classic and innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations. Hours and days will vary. Compensation includes salary and tips.
WBAY Green Bay
School safety experts speak on importance of student tips
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two guns reported inside Northeast Wisconsin schools... one in Oshkosh, the other in Neenah. The Communications Director for the Neenah Joint School District told our reporter that there’s an extra police presence both inside and outside today - after a tip came in on Tuesday about a gun in the school.
OnlyInYourState
The One Epic Slide In Wisconsin You Need To Ride This Winter Is Found At Lowell Park
Some classic winter experiences never get old. In Waukesha, a sledding hill and toboggan run is just as much fun as it was decades ago – it’s an awesome destination for kids of all ages and it’s something that you must experience if you’re a winter thrill seeker. It can all be found in Lowell Park and it’s one of the best Wisconsin sledding hills. Here’s why.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
How you can make a difference in the life of a lonely senior citizen | By Janean Brudvig
Washington Co., Wi – At one time or another, we’ve all experienced loneliness. For most of us, it’s temporary. But for many older people and people with disabilities, being isolated and lonely is a constant reality. In the U.S., 40% of people who have a disability and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
In-person absentee voting runs through Friday, February 17 for Spring Primary | By Steve Volkert
Washington Co., WI – The Spring Primary election is February 21, 2023. If you need to register to vote, you can do so now at local City/Village Halls across Washington County. If you are registering, please make sure to bring a valid ID along with proof of residency at your current address.
dailydodge.com
DOT Seeking Comments On Highway 16 Improvements From Watertown To Oconomowoc
(Watertown) The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking public input on improvements along Highway 16 from Watertown to Oconomowoc. The project will replace the pavement along the highway from East Main Street in Watertown to Rock River Road in Oconomowoc. Additional improvements include installation of a roundabout at 16 and East Main Street, and bridge deck surface repairs along the project corridor.
spectrumnews1.com
A clean break: Appleton business prospers after it decides to do the one thing it didn't want to do
APPLETON, Wis. — Cindy Wendzicki wasn’t sure quitting her job and starting a business was a good idea. But she knew this, “My kids – I would have to work Tuesday and Thursday nights and that’s always when school events were,” she said. “Anything that they would have, they would have school events on those nights. So I was like, ‘I’m missing out on so much of my kids’ lives.’ And they were young. … I was just like, ‘I want to work for myself.’”
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'
A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
WNCY
Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
wtmj.com
Calm before the storm: Wisconsin prepares for heavy precipitation overnight into Thursday
MILWAUKEE — Wednesday’s high of 40 and sunshine should melt most of the remaining snow on the ground, but more precipitation is on the way according to Wisconsin weather experts. According to TMJ4’s Marisa Woloszyn, sunshine will slowly change to clouds into the evening and rain should begin...
tourcounsel.com
Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin
Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
CBS 58
Flags across Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff Feb. 13 in honor of fallen MPD officer
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Feb. 13, in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Officer Jerving was shot and killed on Feb. 7, near 14th and...
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Sturgeon Spectacular kicks off spearing season
The Sturgeon Spectacular in Fond du Lac kicked off the sturgeon spearing season, which begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday. The city is celebrating with a three-day festival
WBAY Green Bay
GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
shepherdexpress.com
George Webb, Milwaukee’s Hamburger King
Long before McDonald’s and other fast-food franchises appeared on the landscape, a local lunchroom operator became Milwaukee’s undisputed “Hamburger King” by selling them 7 for $1. George Webb was an energetic businessman and a natural born publicity man who created a hamburger and breakfast restaurant that has been a Milwaukee institution for 85 years.
Comments / 0