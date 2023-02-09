Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum Receives Significant Donation for 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign
An individual from the lakeshore area made a substantial donation to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign. On February 8th, the museum received a $28,000 check from an anonymous donor for the campaign which aims to raise funds for the dry docking of the World War II submarine USS Cobia.
wisfarmer.com
Oakfield cattle breeders honored for environmental stewardship
NEW ORLEANS – A 4-H beef project in the 1960’s led to Jerry Huth’s interest in the Hereford breed. Over the years the Oakfield polled Hereford breeder has established a reputation for genetics and cattle which are productive and profitable in their environments. Today he works in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Property Loss Management recognized as leading business in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – The red, white, and blue trucks from Property Loss Management are a familiar sight across Washington County, Wi especially following an emergency situation like a devastating fire, storm damage, mold or water damage. Jim Sprouse is the general manager at the helm of the business....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Slinger delays consideration of TID 8 plan until March
SLINGER — Slinger Administrator Margaret Wilber announced on Friday that a Joint Review Board consideration of tax incremental district 8 and a public hearing regarding the plan have been delayed until March. Wilber said that Slinger’s development partner, Milwaukee-based real estate developer Three Leaf Partners, requested more time to...
OnlyInYourState
The One Epic Slide In Wisconsin You Need To Ride This Winter Is Found At Lowell Park
Some classic winter experiences never get old. In Waukesha, a sledding hill and toboggan run is just as much fun as it was decades ago – it’s an awesome destination for kids of all ages and it’s something that you must experience if you’re a winter thrill seeker. It can all be found in Lowell Park and it’s one of the best Wisconsin sledding hills. Here’s why.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Drexel Building Supply acquires door manufacturer
KEWASKUM, Wis. -- Drexel Building Supply is expanding its footprint to Kewaskum, WI after the recent announcement of its acquisition of McMahon & Co, a custom door manufacturer. Located 6 miles from Drexel’s Headquarters, the facility will continue to manufacture quality products customers have come to expect out of McMahon & Co.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Ozaukee Christian School enrollment info event Sunday, February 26, 2023 | By Janet Swartz
Families will tour the facility, meet the teachers, and learn more about enrolling for the 2022-23 school year. Ozaukee Christian School offers outstanding, Christ-centered, non-denominational educational opportunities for students from K3 to 8th grade. OCS is dedicated to academic excellence with a uniquely Christian perspective—one that places Jesus at the center of everything and acknowledges the Bible as the ultimate authority.
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”
The USDA‘s definition of the term is triggering widespread concern among city residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USDA.gov and Fox6Now.com.
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'
A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
5 places to pre-order Paczki in Milwaukee County before Fat Tuesday
Fat Tuesday is fast approaching on Feb. 21, 2023, and it's a tradition to eat Paczki. But you might want to pre-order the Polish doughnuts to make sure you get some. Paczki are Polish doughnuts with filling, often jelly, that are staples on Mardi Gras, according to Eater.com. Fat Tuesday is meant to celebrate feasting before Lent.
Walmart is Closing Another Location in Wisconsin
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin
A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.
WISN
Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage
BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
CBS 58
Wauwatosa says goodbye to retiring officer Tracy Burbach at Longfellow Middle School
WAUWATOSA (CBS 58) -- Students and staff couldn't let officer Tracy Burbach retire without a big surprise sendoff. Burbach has been on the force for more than 30 years and has spent more than a decade as a school resource officer, primarily at Longfellow Middle School. "I am completely overwhelmed....
dailydodge.com
DOT Seeking Comments On Highway 16 Improvements From Watertown To Oconomowoc
(Watertown) The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking public input on improvements along Highway 16 from Watertown to Oconomowoc. The project will replace the pavement along the highway from East Main Street in Watertown to Rock River Road in Oconomowoc. Additional improvements include installation of a roundabout at 16 and East Main Street, and bridge deck surface repairs along the project corridor.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
In-person absentee voting runs through Friday, February 17 for Spring Primary | By Steve Volkert
Washington Co., WI – The Spring Primary election is February 21, 2023. If you need to register to vote, you can do so now at local City/Village Halls across Washington County. If you are registering, please make sure to bring a valid ID along with proof of residency at your current address.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Alexandria the puppy 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Alexandria! She's a puppy who is only eight months old. Lauren Zimmer from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced Alexandria when she joined us on Friday, Feb. 10. This cute puppy is available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
