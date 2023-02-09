ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

wisfarmer.com

Oakfield cattle breeders honored for environmental stewardship

NEW ORLEANS – A 4-H beef project in the 1960’s led to Jerry Huth’s interest in the Hereford breed. Over the years the Oakfield polled Hereford breeder has established a reputation for genetics and cattle which are productive and profitable in their environments. Today he works in...
OAKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Slinger delays consideration of TID 8 plan until March

SLINGER — Slinger Administrator Margaret Wilber announced on Friday that a Joint Review Board consideration of tax incremental district 8 and a public hearing regarding the plan have been delayed until March. Wilber said that Slinger’s development partner, Milwaukee-based real estate developer Three Leaf Partners, requested more time to...
SLINGER, WI
OnlyInYourState

The One Epic Slide In Wisconsin You Need To Ride This Winter Is Found At Lowell Park

Some classic winter experiences never get old. In Waukesha, a sledding hill and toboggan run is just as much fun as it was decades ago – it’s an awesome destination for kids of all ages and it’s something that you must experience if you’re a winter thrill seeker. It can all be found in Lowell Park and it’s one of the best Wisconsin sledding hills. Here’s why.
WAUKESHA, WI
woodworkingnetwork.com

Drexel Building Supply acquires door manufacturer

KEWASKUM, Wis. -- Drexel Building Supply is expanding its footprint to Kewaskum, WI after the recent announcement of its acquisition of McMahon & Co, a custom door manufacturer. Located 6 miles from Drexel’s Headquarters, the facility will continue to manufacture quality products customers have come to expect out of McMahon & Co.
KEWASKUM, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Ozaukee Christian School enrollment info event Sunday, February 26, 2023 | By Janet Swartz

Families will tour the facility, meet the teachers, and learn more about enrolling for the 2022-23 school year. Ozaukee Christian School offers outstanding, Christ-centered, non-denominational educational opportunities for students from K3 to 8th grade. OCS is dedicated to academic excellence with a uniquely Christian perspective—one that places Jesus at the center of everything and acknowledges the Bible as the ultimate authority.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
JM McBride

City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'

A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kristen Walters

Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin

A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage

BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
BROWN DEER, WI
dailydodge.com

DOT Seeking Comments On Highway 16 Improvements From Watertown To Oconomowoc

(Watertown) The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking public input on improvements along Highway 16 from Watertown to Oconomowoc. The project will replace the pavement along the highway from East Main Street in Watertown to Rock River Road in Oconomowoc. Additional improvements include installation of a roundabout at 16 and East Main Street, and bridge deck surface repairs along the project corridor.
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Alexandria the puppy 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Alexandria! She's a puppy who is only eight months old. Lauren Zimmer from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced Alexandria when she joined us on Friday, Feb. 10. This cute puppy is available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
MILWAUKEE, WI

