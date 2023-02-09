Read full article on original website
Sanford-Fairview Merger Closing Date Delayed to May 31
The closind date for a merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services has been delayed until the end of May. Sanford and Fairview said in a joint statement Friday that they have voluntarily extended their planning date for completion of the merger to May 31. The original deadline was March 31.
POW/MIA Flag Now Posted in Bemidji City Hall
Another flag is now on display at Bemidji City Hall. This time, war veterans who were either prisoners of war or missing in action were honored as the POW/MIA flag was installed at Monday night’s city council meeting. Members of the American Legion and VFW honor guard posted the...
MnDOT Aims for Safety with Cass Lake Highway 2 Study
A portion of Highway 2 in Cass Lake may look different in the next few years. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking at possibly conducting a study of the highway between the Cedar Lakes Casino and the rest area. MnDOT is collaborating with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe to ensure the needs of the community are being met.
MN Attorney General called to assist investigation in Beltrami County inmate death
(Beltrami County, MN) -- Minnesota's Attorney General is looking to assist a local Minnesota agency following an inmate death in the County Jail. Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson says he is requesting the assistant of state Attorney General Keith Ellison to review the death of Hardel Sherell in the County Jail in 2018. The request follows the recommendation from the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who's investigation sought the assistance of Attorney Hanson and his office.
Attorney General’s Office to investigate inmate death
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced that his office will be assisting in a review of the death of an inmate Hardel Sherrell at the Beltrami County jail in 2018. the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completed its investigation and referred the matter to Beltrami...
In Focus: Watermark Art Center Hosting “Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods” Exhibit
Northern Minnesota is home to some incredible wildlife, including the likes of raccoons, moose, and deer. Last Friday at Bemidji’s Watermark Art Center, a new exhibit of paintings by artist Diamond Knipsel was made publicly available to showcase these incredible creatures. “It is a body of work that I’ve...
Documents show how a pipeline company paid Minnesota millions to police protests
This story was published in partnership with the Center for Media and Democracy. The morning of June 7, 2021, Sheriff’s Deputy Chuck Nelson of Beltrami County, Minnesota, bought water and refreshments, packed his gear, and prepared for what would be, in his own words, “a long day.” For over six months, Indigenous-led opponents of the Line 3 project had been participating in acts of civil disobedience to disrupt construction of the tar sands oil pipeline, arguing that it would pollute water, exacerbate the climate crisis, and violate treaties with the Anishinaabe people. Officers like Nelson were stuck in the middle of a conflict, sworn to protect the rights of both the pipeline company Enbridge and its opponents.
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
Minnesota Couple Shocked By What Popped Up While Ice Fishing
I have only been ice fishing one time in my entire life and I was terrified the whole time convinced that I was going to fall through the ice. Even though it was perfectly safe and mid-February in Ely in a nice little warm shack I was shook. I also...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
