Forecasters are still monitoring the development of a powerful winter storm that is expected to blanket more than 1,700 miles of the United States with heavy, disruptive snow. In parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin, where snow may fall at a pace too rapid for road personnel to keep up with, experts warn that driving conditions will be challenging, if not impossible, at the height of the storm.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO