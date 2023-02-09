ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Sault to host more than a dozen hockey teams at memorial showcase

By Brendan Wiesner, The Sault News
The Sault News
The Sault News
 3 days ago
SAULT STE. MARIE — This weekend, Sault Ste. Marie will be hosting 17 female hockey teams for a weekend-long tournament showcase in memory of a local player.

The tournament is being held in memory of Katie Robinson, a Sault area hockey player who died at the age of 20 in June 2021 after a car accident. Robinson grew up in Sault Ste. Marie and played hockey since she was 9 on various local teams.

Robinson was a part of the Lake Superior State University women's team and was planning on playing in the upcoming season.

After she died, Robinson's family, with help from the Chippewa County Community Foundation, created the Katie Robinson Memorial Scholarship to help local students. The scholarship supported its first student last year and will support them with a total of $2,000 over the next four years.

The scholarship is designed to help female students and hockey players in the Sault area. The Robinson family hopes to continue to grow the scholarship to support more people in the coming years.

This is the second year of the showcase. In the first year, only four teams participated. The family hopes it will continue to grow every year.

Attendance of the showcase games are open to the public, with an opportunity to donate. There is no price for admission but any donations made at the time of admission will be given to the Diane Peppler Resource Center. The resource center was a program that was very important to Robinson, so her family wants the showcase to help the center as well.

The resource center has made a wish list of possible donation items that can be found on the Katie Robinson Memorial Showcase Facebook page.

"Katie really truly believed in what the Diane Peppler Center does to help women," said Nancy Robinson. "And so we're just trying to continue to honor her wishes and her memory."

In addition to donations to Robinson's favorite charity program, the games will also have a booth for selling sweatshirts and other accessories. The funds from those sales will go towards the scholarship program.

The showcase will last for three days, starting on Friday, Feb. 10, with 2 p.m. games at both Pullar Ice Rink and Big Bear Arena. Fifteen of the teams are split into four different age groups, between ages 12 and 19. These teams will be playing four games each over the weekend. The final two teams are college-aged teams and will be playing twice each.

"We just really appreciate all of the support and everyone coming out, especially to the Lady Lakers Saturday evening game because we are trying to help the Diane Peppler Center," said Nancy Robinson. "And also raise a little bit of money for the Katie Scholarship Fund."

