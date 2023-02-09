Read full article on original website
PayPal Holds Bitcoin, Other Cryptos Valued at $604M
Digital payment firm PayPal held an aggregate value of $604 million in four main cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) for its customers as of the end of the last quarter. The company showed the breakdown in its annual report to the US Securities and...
Cardano CEO Suggest Contingency Staking Model Amidst Kraken Crackdown
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson has proposed a regulatory model for staking which he believes is aligned with legal requirements. The Cardano boss suggested that operators in the crypto industry adopt the contingency staking model which leverages the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures. Hoskinson’s suggestion comes at a time when there is a heightened interest in staking and its regulation.
Bitcoin ATM Operator Coin Cloud Files for Bankruptcy
Coin Cloud, a digital currency automatic teller machines’ operator, has recently joined the list of companies who have severely suffered this crypto winter. On February 7, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. According to a recent report,...
Tether Posts $700M Profit in Q4 2022 Amidst Market Crunch
Despite the huge blow the crypto industry experienced all through last year and the bankruptcy of some crypto exchanges, the company behind the largest stablecoin, Tether, has consistently placed transparency, accountability, and operational excellence above every other thing. As such, the blockchain-enabled platform experienced growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Robinhood to Purchase SBF’s 50M HOOD Shares
American trading platform Robinhood has finally received board of directors approval to buy back the $578 million in stake in their company that was previously acquired by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX co-founder Gary Wang. In its fourth-quarter report published on February 8, Robinhood confirmed that the board...
CleanSpark Pursues Assets Acquisition Amid Ongoing Crypto Winter
CleanSpark crypto mining firm has announced its intention to acquire more mining assets despite market challenges. The crypto miner is taking the bold step amid the current crypto winter where miners are suffering from the drop in Bitcoin prices and the high cost of energy. CleanSpark plans to acquire my...
Binance Adjusts Withdrawal Fees on the TRON Network
The latest announcement by global leading digital asset service provider Binance is that the platform has decided to adjust withdrawal fees on the TRON (TRX) network. Therefore, Binance has returned the withdrawal fees on the TRX to what it previously was. This is a solution that the cryptocurrency exchange came up with after a series of consultations with its project team.
The Bit2Me Debit Card Offers Consumers up to 9% Cash-back and Crypto Payment Support
Bit2Me, Spain’s leading exchange and the first company to receive recognition as a virtual service provider by the Bank of Spain, has just unveiled its much-anticipated debit card. The Bit2Me debit card operates on the expansive Mastercard network, allowing users to make payments in both crypto-stablecoin and fiat currency at over 90 million businesses worldwide, while also offering up to 9% cashback on all transactions.
