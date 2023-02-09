Read full article on original website
SEC Cracks Down on Crypto Staking, BTC Loses $23K Mark but Bitcoin NFTs Soar: This Week’s Recap
The SEC cracked down on cryptocurrency staking, forcing Kraken to shut down its staking program. Bitcoin lost $23K, but NFTs on the network soar. The past seven days saw the cryptocurrency market decline considerably and lose around $60 billion of its total capitalization. This came on the back of a regulatory crackdown on behalf of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission toward cryptocurrency staking.
Coinbase Claims its Staking Products Are Not Securities as COIN Slumps 22% Weekly
There is no imbalance of information in staking, the company said in its blog post. All eyes in the crypto community have been on the SEC and its decision to pursue certain crypto staking offerings in the States. After Kraken, many believe Coinbase will be next to have to settle...
Crypto Market Cap Maintains $1T as Lido (LDO) Recovers 10%: Weekend Watch
Lido Dao continues with its highly-volatile performance as of late. Bitcoin’s recent freefall seems to have stopped for now, as the asset has calmed at just under $22,000. Most altcoins have even registered minor daily increases. Some, such as HBAR and Lido Dao, have even soared by double-digits. Bitcoin...
$70B Gone From Crypto Markets as SEC Cracks Down on CEXs: Market Watch
The total crypto market cap declined by over $70 billion following the SEC’s actions. Bitcoin slumped by over $1,000 in the past 24 hours to a three-week low below $22,000 as the SEC officially went after crypto staking. Most altcoins are bleeding out just as badly, with ADA, DOGE,...
Bitcoin Dipped Below $22K But Bulls Might Be Preparing Another Push Higher (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s recent rally has improved the overall sentiment among market participants. This change of scene has spurred a positive momentum across the industry as signs of a bull market start popping. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. The $25K price region has been the most significant barrier in...
Coinbase’s Stock Shreds 14% Following SEC Crackdown on Crypto Staking
Coinbase’s legal officer claims the exchange will not be affected by the alleged SEC crackdown as its on-chain staking services are different. The stock of leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) has suffered its biggest daily loss in seven months after the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) forced rival exchange Kraken to shut down its crypto staking services in a $30 million settlement deal.
Two Thirds of Millennials View Bitcoin as Safe Haven (Survey)
67% of the surveyed millennials consider BTC a safe haven due to its decentralized nature and fixed supply cap. A study by BanklessTimes revealed that 67% of respondents aged 27-42 consider bitcoin a safe haven. Previous polls have shown that millennials are among the most active demographic groups in the...
Ripple CEO Weighs in on Global Crypto Adoption After SEC Clampdown
The exec, who has his own battles with the US securities regulator, advised people to step back for a moment. Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of the blockchain payment company that fights the US SEC in court over the status of XRP, believes there’s a lot of positive news in terms of crypto adoption worldwide.
BTC, ETH Plunge 4% Following SEC Termination of Kraken Staking
Bitcoin and ETH are losing momentum after an SEC crackdown against staking services on Thursday. Bitcoin fell back to $22,000 on Thursday shortly after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) laid charges against Kraken for the unregistered offering of its staking services. Kraken agreed to halt the service and pay...
Dubai’s University CUD to Embrace Crypto Payments
The Canadian University of Dubai joined forces with Binance to allow payments in BTC, ETH, and other crypto assets. The Canadian University of Dubai (CUD) partnered with Binance to enable students to pay their fees in digital currencies. With the recent collaboration, the exchange dived deeper into the local ecosystem....
Tron Generated $48 Million in Revenue in Q4, 2022: Research
Messari revealed that Tron’s financial results in Q4 outperformed those from Q3, while user transactions were also on the rise. According to figures provided by Messari, the decentralized digital platform – Tron – made a revenue of $47.9 million in the last quarter of 2022, a 25% increase compared to Q3.
Optimism Airdrops $30M Worth of OP Tokens, Price Plunges 13% Daily
The second Optimism airdrop is through distributing 11.7M OP tokens to 300K users. The long-awaited second airdrop of Ethereum’s layer-two scaling solution – Optimism – is here. The protocol distributed a total of 11.7 million OP tokens to over 300,000 addresses. The price of OP dropped after...
Despite SEC Troubles, Kraken’s Trading Volume Climbs Double Digits
Kraken’s 24h trading volume is up around 14% in spite of the dispute with the US SEC. Kraken’s generated trading volume for the past 24 hours increased by almost 15%. The surge contrasts with the company’s issues prompted by the recent SEC investigation and the consecutive termination of staking services.
Crypto Price Analysis Feb-10: ETH, XRP, ADA, SOL, and LDO
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Lido. With the bullish momentum lost, Ethereum has entered a corrective phase, dropping by 5.9% in the past week. The price action is turning bearish. Sellers rejected ETH again at the $1,660 resistance, and after several failed...
Messari Releases Q4 2022 State of TRON and State of USDD Reports
[PRESS RELEASE – Geneva, Switzerland, 10th February 2023]. Messari, a leading provider of blockchain research and data analysis, has released its quarterly reports on the State of TRON and the State of USDD for the fourth quarter of 2022. STATE of USDD. Their first report, “State of USDD Q4...
Ethereum NFT Market Cap Dropped by 60% Over The Last Year
According to DappRadar, the total worth of the NFT ecosystem went from $9.3B to $3.7B in 2022 —a 59.6% drop. On February 9th, DappRadar published a report showing that the Ethereum NFT market cap value fell by 59.60% from $9.3 billion in 2022 to around $3.7 billion in early 2023.
Bear Market Provides Growth Opportunities: Deutsche Bank to Invest in 2 Crypto Companies
DWS Group wants to use the investment to restore investors’ confidence after probes by authorities over greenwashing allegations. Deutsche Bank AG’s asset management arm, DWS Group, is currently in talks with two German cryptocurrency firms over minority stake acquisitions. The investment is part of DWS’s efforts to revive...
“Paternalistic and Lazy”: Crypto Mom Sounds Off Against Gensler’s Attack on Kraken
Not every member of the Securities and Exchange Commission is on board with its crackdown on retail staking services. Following the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s crackdown against Kraken’s staking service on Thursday, one of its members is railing against her agency’s decision. Hester Peirce – aka...
Robinhood Crypto Revenue Drops By 25% Over Last Quarter
Despite a minor overall increase in net revenue and a stellar EBITDA, the trading platform’s crypto revenues have tanked substantially. Robinhood recently announced its FY2022 Q4 results, laying out the profits and losses of its popular retail investor-friendly trading platform. The numbers, although overall positive, were a mixed bag...
Nexo Reveals Date When it Will Halt Earn Program for US Customers
The crypto lender has urged US-based customers to withdraw their funds soon. Nexo will stop providing its Earn Interest Product to US customers as of April 1, 2023. This is a direct consequence of the company’s recent settlement with US regulators, in which it had to pay $45 million in fines.
