Dude Ranch in Northern Colorado Listed as Top 12 in the Country
What makes a Dude Ranch a "Dude" Ranch? Apparently in the early 1900s the word "dude" had a bit of a different meaning than it does today. A “dude” was a city person. A dude ranch is where city people can go to learn about ranch life. Colorado...
Colorado Pizzeria Ranks as one of the Best in the Nation
When it comes to the pizza race in the United States, everyone wants a slice of the pie. New York style, Chicago deep dish, Detroit style, and more, the options are probably endless. With so many types of American-style pizza wanting to be the best of the best, the competition is fierce.
coloradosun.com
“It is part of our culture – looking good”: Black skiers model latest winter style in Vail fashion show
Inside the Hythe hotel ballroom, 50 models from the National Brotherhood of Skiers donned parkas, hats and goggles to showcase the latest in winter fashion — including garments borrowed from members’ personal wardrobes. The personal touch was a key element of the 50 Shades of Chocolate Apres Ski...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
weather5280.com
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week
We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
New Study Reveals the Top 15 Richest Towns in Colorado
Money can't buy you happiness, but it can make your life easier. So, who is living the easy life in Colorado?. OLBG.com might have the answer. The website recently analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the richest towns across the country — including in the Centennial State.
KJCT8
Powell struggles despite above average snowpack
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Above average snowfall has left a majority of the state drought free, and the rest of the state in moderate drought. While snowpack across Colorado’s river basins is above average, it still isn’t enough to solve the problems at Lake Powell and Lake Mead.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: When Colorado’s tight labor market met the state’s housing affordability issue
Housing and jobs are so connected that it was difficult to avoid the intersection of the two at an economic summit held this week for the Colorado Realtors Association. Jobs in Colorado? So, so many job openings. Two for every unemployed person in the state. Available houses for sale? So, so few houses are available at affordable prices, whatever those may be. That disconnect tempered the positive outlook that some had about the better years ahead and what the real estate industry can expect in 2023 and 2024.
coloradosun.com
Watch: The Colorado Sun discusses vertical gardens
The Colorado Sun’s environment reporter Michael Booth speaks with three industry leaders about vertical indoor farming and how its changing the environment, business and food culture across Colorado. Speakers include:. Sally Herbert, founder of Altius Farms. Nick Millisor, co-founder, Ullr’s Garden. Alex Macmillan, Farm Manager, Housing & Dining...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Here Are The 10 Best Small Towns In Colorado
Travel + Leisure mapped out the Centennial State's top small towns.
weather5280.com
VIDEO: Significant winter storms will create impacts across the country this week
The combination of two storm systems will be problematic for the country this week. We know many of you work in a sector particularly prone to risks this time of year, so here's a video to break down what's happening. Click here to watch. For those of you in Colorado,...
kunc.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to...
KKTV
Colorado Snowstorm Possible Next Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - FIRST OFF: Normally, we’d stay away from a forecast like this, especially so far out. But weather data has been remarkably consistent and is in relatively high agreement about a powerful winter storm across the state of Colorado next Wednesday (Feb 15). Even with...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Tracking the potential for an impactful winter storm across the region next week
We discussed next week's storm(s) with Insiders yesterday, and we were hoping to let more data come in before discussing the 'elephant in the room,' however, we've received quite a few inbounds asking for updates, and social media is abuzz today, so... here goes!. There are a couple of features...
weather5280.com
It's there, then it's not: next week's snow for Colorado and Denver
We tend to enjoy the model flip-flop that occurs when we look out past a few days and see those storms on the horizon from days 5 to 14. You know the ones I am talking about. From hyped up headlines to snow-lovers tears, storms modeled beyond about day 5 are fun to watch but obviously over-published at times. With that in mind, I'm going to publish information about a storm farther away than 5 days ;-) Some of you commented on previous posts about the potential system for next week, so let's s.
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
Here's the best spot to get Colorado's most iconic burger
The residents of Pueblo have spoken, dubbing Gray's Coors Tavern as the best local spot to find one of Colorado's most iconic state dishes. While Colorado isn't necessarily a state that's known for its cuisine, it's hard to argue that the 'Slopper' isn't something worth talking about. According to Visit...
