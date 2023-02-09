ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, MA

theberkshireedge.com

Development plans for historic Elm Court estate

Lenox and Stockbridge— Real estate developer and investor Linda Law said that her purchase of the Elm Court estate in December had everything to do with her love of history. “When I first came here, I saw beauty,” Law told The Berkshire Edge. “It wasn’t over-the-top beauty, other than the woodwork. It had pretty simple and huge rooms. But I’m a history lover, and I felt something.”
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

10x10 Returns for 12th Annual Festival

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County business and organizations joining forces with Pittsfield's Office of Cultural Development to host the 12th annual 10x10 Festival. Beginning Thursday and running through Sunday, Feb. 26 festivalgoers have the opportunity to choose from more than 50 events to celebrate the winter season. For the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Recent Grants and Donations to BAAMS

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Berkshires' Academy for Advanced Musical Studies, Inc., (BAAMS) announced it has recently garnered support from several donors and foundations, all contributing to the expansion of its mission and increasing its ability to serve more young music students from Berkshire County and beyond. A donation...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire County Historical Melville Fellows To Present Written Works

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — On Thursday, Feb. 16, Berkshire County Historical Society 2022-23 Melville Fellows Ashton Bird and Josie Overbook, both students at Berkshire Community College, will present readings of original works created during their time at Arrowhead as part of Pittsfield's 10 x 10 Winter Upstreet Arts Festival. The...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

39-41 Apremont Street: Howland Avenue Rt and Sharon L. Girard of Adams to Mass Rental Prop LLC, $280,000 on 01/24/2023. 29 Westview Road: Ouellette Ft and David Wilson of Lanesboro to Logan J. Wilson and Caitlin R. Galea, $200,000 on 01/25/2023. Lee. 135 Church Street: Pouliot Brian J Est and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

MassDEP Penalizes Highway Auto Salvage Facility in Northampton

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has penalized 182 MTR, LLC, owner of Highway Auto Salvage, Inc. in Northampton, $7,470 for failure to dispose of septage in accordance with the requirements of the Commonwealth's wastewater regulations. Evidence of the septage disposal violation was observed on Dec....
NORTHAMPTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

After 'Spirited' Debate, Williamstown CPC Sends 5 Requests to Town Meeting

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday voted to send town meeting five of the six applications for fiscal year 2024 funding. But the last substantive votes of the night were preceded by a lengthy debate among committee members about how to balance the funds sought in the largest applications against the panel's stated goal to carry over 10 percent of its available funds to FY25.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Valentine's Day Fundraiser Shows Love to Pittsfield Artist

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The community is rallying around a local artist in need of a heart transplant with a Valentine's Day fundraiser. On Tuesday, the "Give a Heart" event to benefit Mike Carty will run from 5 to midnight at Methuselah Bar and Lounge on North Street. It will include live music, raffles, and mayoral candidates Peter Marchetti and John Krol as guest bartenders.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Girls Hang 100 on East Longmeadow

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jamie Duquette scored 27 points Saturday to lead the Pittsfield girls basketball team to a 100-39 win over East Longmeadow. Charlotte Goodnow had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. She also passed out six assists. Kyanna Summers had a team-high seven assists while scoring...
PITTSFIELD, MA
tourcounsel.com

Enfield Square | Shopping mall in Connecticut

Enfield Square, formerly Westfield Shoppingtown Enfield Square, is an enclosed shopping mall in Enfield, Connecticut. The mall is owned by the Namdar Realty Group. At 788,000 square feet (73,200 m2), Enfield Square is the 10th largest mall in the state of Connecticut, containing 54 shops, all on one level. As of 2018, there was only a single anchor store: Target.
ENFIELD, CT
WNYT

Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor

People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
LEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Nominations Sought for North Adams Women's Hall of Fame

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Mayor Jennifer A. Macksey is seeking nominations from the public for the Women's History Hall of Fame. The mayor, the first woman to lead the city, established the Hall of Fame last year to recognize women who "have had a positive impact on the community, and have been an overall example of courage, strength and wisdom." The founding members are former City Council President Frances Buckley, former Gov. Jane Swift, women's boxing pioneer Gail Grandchamp and the late state Rep. Gailanne Cariddi.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Arce-Jackson Leads Generals Past West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Keanu Arce-Jackson scored 19 points Friday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to a 52-37 win over West Springfield. The Generals jumped out to a 25-14 lead at half-time en route to their fourth straight win. Carter Mungin scored 10 points, and Patrick Brennan...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Eyes Park Street Reconstruction, Future Paving Projects

ADAMS, Mass. — The town is planning for about $1.6 million in paving and road construction including reconstruction of Park Street this year. About half would be done with Community Development Block Grants, which the town will be applying for in March. The work on Park Street and along Columbia Street is estimated at $800,000 and will be funded through state funds including Chapter 90.
ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Tractor trailer full of sausages crashes in Berkshire County

A tractor trailer carrying sausages tied up traffic on Route 42 in Berkshire County on Thursday. The truck crashed while careening around a tight curve in West Stockbridge, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The tailgate – which was carrying a load of sausages – sheared...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Authorities Investigating Adams Burglary

ADAMS, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a breaking and entering incident that resulted in injuries. Police Chief Scott Kelley said he could not give much information on the incident as the investigation is ongoing and multiple jurisdictions are involved. "There had been a breaking and entering and there were...
ADAMS, MA

