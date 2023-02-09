Read full article on original website
Related
Valentine's day evolved from pagan rituals and illegal marriages to gift-giving and acts of love, the evolution.
Valentine's is a day of romance, chocolates, and heart-shaped balloons, where your love expects a gift. A far leap from the origins of this holiday, which involved ritual sacrifice, secret marriages, and death.
fox56news.com
Best wine to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which wine is best for celebrating Valentine’s Day at home?. When it comes to Valentine’s Day, everyone knows there are three things that make it special: chocolate and wine with the one you love. Whether you enjoy red wine, white wine, sparkling wine or rosé, on such a holiday as this, it’s important to select the bottle that will make celebrating at home a memorable experience.
The Origins of Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day is a day of love. We bring flowers to someone we care about. Or we gift them with a heart shaped box of chocolates. It’s a day of giving and receiving love. A day that we celebrate our love.
The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare
Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
9 best wines for a romantic date night that will impress your partner this Valentine’s Day
We all have our go-to bottle of vino that we reach for every time and know we’ll enjoy. But if you’re looking to impress someone, chances are your bog-standard supermarket plonk just won’t cut it.Whether you’re trying to wow a dedicated wine buff or just show someone you love that you’ve made a thoughtful choice, a bottle for someone special should be a treat they wouldn’t necessarily buy themselves. It’s also good to consider the story behind the wine, rather than simply choosing any old expensive bottle for the sake of it. Taste is subjective, so you’ll never be able...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Guide to a non-romantic Valentine's Day
It can only mean one thing when CVS reveals its overwhelming stock of heart-shaped chocolate boxes and multicolored rose bouquets: Valentine’s Day is around the corner. Though we tend to associate Feb. 14 with romantic love, the holiday actually encourages the celebration of love in all of its forms: platonic love, familial love and self-love, to name a few.
This Valentine’s Day, a Toronto Zoo Is Letting Visitors Give Their Ex a Cockroach Named After Them
The day of love and romance is not always celebrated with joy. Those alone on Valentine's Day may feel like they've been cosmically kicked in the gut, but this year they may let their petty side out at the Toronto Zoo.
A chocolate treat for Valentine’s Day...
Life is definitely like a box of chocolates, with many surprises and some not very palatable. But chocolate never deserves disdain. Its creamy richness is a comfort for most. And this weekend nearly as much chocolate will be purchased for Valentine gifts as Halloween treats, and this confection will outsell flowers and cards if past trends follow suit. The reason chocolate went down the romance road is tied to the...
hotelnewsme.com
PIERCHIC & FOREVER ROSE LONDON SET UP AN UNFORGETTABLE EVENING OF ROMANCE
In partnership with renowned luxury florist, Forever Rose London, the stunning multi-award-winning restaurant perched at the end of the private pier, Pierchic, transports love birds to a dreamy romantic paradise this Valentine’s Day. Transformed for the day of love, the much-loved venue will be adorned with one-of-a-kind roses from...
Balmoral Castle, Where Queen Elizabeth Died, Will Reopen for the First Time This Spring
Before Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September, she spent her finals days at her favorite place, Balmoral Castle. The famed, 50,000-acre Scottish estate just announced that it will be reopening for the first time since the monarch passed away, ahead of King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, 2023. The British royal family’s former holiday home has been welcoming the public to its grounds every spring and summer since 1931. And while the estate itself remains closed, visitors will be able to partake in guided excursions of the grounds, gardens and exhibitions starting on Saturday, April 1. This year, the...
Some passengers were 'crying' after an oven caught fire on their flight to South Africa
Tiana Cline, who was on the KLM plane, told Insider that an oven in the rear galley caught alight and produced thick smoke on the flight on Thursday.
Alexa PenaVega Reveals How Leaving Her Family at Home Helped Her to ‘Dive’ Into Filming Hallmark’s ‘A Paris Proposal’
Switching it up! Alexa PenaVega revealed how working away from her family actually helped her transform into her A Paris Proposal character — despite missing them. “What was really cool about this specific project … I left my family to go make this movie. And I never do that,” PenaVega, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly […]
NYC couples who moved in during COVID call it quits before Valentine’s Day
They’re getting sick of each other. Big Apple couples who moved in with each other during the pandemic are now starting to split, say the NYC moving companies who do the post-heartbreak hauling. Brooklyn-based Dumbo Moving alone saw a staggering 2,500 New Yorkers move in with each other during COVID — and 800 of them have already moved out. They also report a February spike in break-ups, just in time for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. “There are a lot of spontaneous calls for that weekend,” said Dumbo CEO Lior Rachmany. Last February they received a call from “Sean,” who was calling it...
Harper's Bazaar
Fashion highlights from the 2023 Brit Awards
The stars descended on the O2 Arena in London last night to celebrate the last 12 months in music at the annual Brit Awards, which this year was celebrating its 30th anniversary. And, as usual, there was plenty of head-turning style on display. Lizzo, who also performed on the night,...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna’s Off-the-Shoulder Shearling Coat and Crocodile Skirt Are Fresh off the Alaïa Runway
Ahead of her highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance this Sunday, Rihanna made an appearance wearing an ensemble fresh off Alaïa's runway. At a press conference today for the halftime show with Apple Music Radio host Nadeska Alexis, Rihanna stepped onstage wearing a look from the designer's spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. She wore a black leather coat with a dark brown shearling lining draped over her, exposing one side of her shoulders. Underneath, she wore a form-fitting skirt with a sparkling silver croc-embossed pattern. The skirt additionally featured two thigh-high leg slits, amply showing off her lace-up snakeskin heels.
Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
Harper's Bazaar
Lady Phoebe Steals the Show on You Season 4
Each new season of You—the Netflix psycho-thriller starring Penn Badgley as the infamous and obsessive Joe Goldberg—introduces us to a whole new array of regulars in his life, since his habit of murder tends to leave him on a constant run. From New York to Los Angeles and the suburbs outside of it, the latest season hauls us to London, where Joe transforms himself into Jonathan Moore, a literature professor at a local college.
Harper's Bazaar
#TheBrand | Why Le 17 Septembre's quiet luxury should be on your radar
Each month, we look into an exciting and innovative label that is taking the fashion world by storm in our regular feature #TheBrand. This time, we turn the spotlight on Korean label Le 17 Septembre, a brand known for its fashion-forward capsule classics. “Quiet luxury is our brand’s philosophy,” founder...
Harper's Bazaar
These 2 Hawaiian Designers Are Modernizing a Beloved Local Tradition
Two lifelong friends, Hawaii natives, are modernizing an old, beloved local tradition with their meaningful new jewelry band, HIE. Meleana Estes and Noël Shaw, born and raised in the distant islands, were each welcomed into the world like many Hawaiian women: their births marked by gold bangles engraved with their names.
Hugh Hudson, Director of Chariots of Fire, Dead at 86
Hudson died at London's Charing Cross hospital Friday following a short illness, his family said in a statement Acclaimed film director Hugh Hudson, who is best known for directing the Oscar-winning film Chariots of Fire, has died at the age of 86. Hudson's family confirmed the news to The Guardian, who first reported the story, saying the "beloved husband and father" had died at London's Charing Cross hospital on Friday following a "short illness." The family did not provide any other details about the cause of death. Hudson got...
Comments / 0