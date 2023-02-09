ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey finishes 2nd for Comeback Player of the Year award

The Carolina Panthers had this year’s runner-up for The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award . . . for six games. On Thursday night, the honors—at NFL Honors—went to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith’s inspiring 2022 campaign—one in which he passed for 4,281 yards, 30 touchdowns and a league-leading 69.8-percent completion rate—earned him 28 first-place votes en route to the hardware.
Latest Panthers hire signals QB preference in NFL Draft

A recent coaching hire by Frank Reich may be hinting at who the Carolina Panthers want to select in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers were the first team to be in the market for a head coach after firing Matt Rhule, and they were the first to hire a sideline boss this cycle in Frank Reich. The Panthers are going to be a team to watch in the NFL Draft in terms of the top quarterback prospects. They hold the ninth overall pick, and Reich made a name for himself for his work with quarterbacks. Reich added another former quarterback to his staff this week.
Lexington family cheers on cousin coaching in the Super Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With less than 24 until the Super Bowl, a local family is gearing up to root for one of their own who will be on the sidelines for the big game. Nanette Huneau will be saying 'Fly Eagles Fly' on Sunday, much like she has for the entire NFL season - despite never even living in Philadelphia.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
