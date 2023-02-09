Read full article on original website
Could Bears trade No. 1 pick to Panthers for Burns?
PHOENIX -- Armed with around $100 million in salary cap space and the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles can go any number of ways in what is expected to be a transformational offseason. The prevailing belief from those around the NFL is that the...
Former Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey finishes 2nd for Comeback Player of the Year award
The Carolina Panthers had this year’s runner-up for The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award . . . for six games. On Thursday night, the honors—at NFL Honors—went to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith’s inspiring 2022 campaign—one in which he passed for 4,281 yards, 30 touchdowns and a league-leading 69.8-percent completion rate—earned him 28 first-place votes en route to the hardware.
Latest Panthers hire signals QB preference in NFL Draft
A recent coaching hire by Frank Reich may be hinting at who the Carolina Panthers want to select in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers were the first team to be in the market for a head coach after firing Matt Rhule, and they were the first to hire a sideline boss this cycle in Frank Reich. The Panthers are going to be a team to watch in the NFL Draft in terms of the top quarterback prospects. They hold the ninth overall pick, and Reich made a name for himself for his work with quarterbacks. Reich added another former quarterback to his staff this week.
Panthers fans react to hirings of Dom Capers, Josh McCown
The Carolina Panthers and head coach Frank Reich are piecing together one heck of a staff, and their fans are absolutely loving it. Here are their latest (and greatest) reactions to Friday night’s exciting additions in senior defensive assistant Dom Capers and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown.
WLTX.com
Lexington family cheers on cousin coaching in the Super Bowl
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With less than 24 until the Super Bowl, a local family is gearing up to root for one of their own who will be on the sidelines for the big game. Nanette Huneau will be saying 'Fly Eagles Fly' on Sunday, much like she has for the entire NFL season - despite never even living in Philadelphia.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
WLTX.com
Should the Panthers give Matt Corral a chance to compete at QB1? | Locked On Panthers
It's no secret that the Panthers are looking to find a long-term answer at QB, but could there already be one on the roster? That and more on Locked On Panthers.
WLTX.com
'Love you, Mama:' Dak Prescott honors his 'why' in Walter Payton Man of the Year speech
DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has won the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Prescott was announced as the award recipient during the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night. The Cowboys quarterback was nominated as the team's representative for his work to broaden the mission...
Report: Panthers will not bring back OC Ben McAdoo for 2023
Well, now we know the Carolina Panthers will definitely have a new offensive coordinator for 2023. As reported by Will Kunkel of FOX Charlotte on Thursday, Ben McAdoo—in an expected development—will not be returning to the team this upcoming season. McAdoo, as part of a personnel makeover from...
Bets on at Catawba Two Kings Casino ahead of Super Bowl
Football fans in the Charlotte area have been legally betting on the Super Bowl for the first time.
The new face of Garinger High: Freshman Misa Garris wants to win, and she wants to win now
Trying to change perceptions, and assumptions, Misa Garris and Garinger want to build a power in north Charlotte.
