Battle Creek, MI

Kalamazoo Root Beer Stand set to open, a sign of spring

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A sign of spring is the opening of the Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo, despite what Punxsutawney Phil says. Get your cheese dogs, root beer floats, popcorn, and more at the scheduled opening Monday. Last year: The Root Beer Stand officially open for the 2022 season.
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?

"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
GRANDVILLE, MI
1077 WRKR

7 Paczki Products for the Paczki Obsessed Friends in Your Life

It's no secret that people, especially in Michigan, love their paczki. For those who don't know, a paczki (pronounced punch-key) is almost like a donut. It's fried and can be stuffed with a number of different flavored jellies or fillings. It commemorates Fat Tuesday, a Polish tradition Americans adopted in the 20th century. According to Michigan State University,
MICHIGAN STATE
OnlyInYourState

You Have To Visit This Incredible Dinosaur Park In Michigan

No evidence has been found to show dinosaurs roamed the Great Lake State. But that hasn’t stopped a university from creating an impressive dinosaur park in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Your favorite dinosaur enthusiast (or dinophile) will love exploring this fun and educational park. At the park, you’ll see creatures from...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jtv.tv

The Five Forks Bakery Grand Opening 2-10-23 | Photo Gallery

The Five Forks Bakery Grand Opening 2-10-23. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. The ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening event for The Five Forks Bakery’s new location at 1194 N. West Ave., Suite A, Jackson. Sisters, owners, and bakers Mallory and Maddison are excited to grow their baking...
JACKSON, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

LISTEN: Ozzy Osbourne Show From Kalamazoo Wings Event Center In

A video just uploaded yesterday on YouTube has the entire show from Ozzy Osbourne's stop in Kalamazoo at the Wings Event Center on February 9, 1982. This was uploaded 41 years to the day of the original show during the Diary of a Madman Tour and the uploader shared his excitement for the recording, which may be the last soundboard recording of Randy Rhodes:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Are Nev and Catfish Filming in Grand Rapids Michigan?

Way back in 2010, the world was introduced to Nev Shulman, a New York man who ended up in a long-distance virtual relationship through a documentary. There was one small problem, Nev found out that the woman he was caught feelings wasn't exactly who she thought she was. Nev believed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.7 WITL

Kalamazoo Once Had The Dumbest Slogan In The State

Every time I see a city featured on some kind of item with a slogan, I start to wonder where it is or how it was that the city got that slogan. Personally, I love "Yes, There Really Is A Kalamazoo." By now I think everyone and their mom knows that we indeed are a real place. But there are still some seriously goofy slogans for our state and one for Kalamazoo that I thought was particularly dumb.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan.

