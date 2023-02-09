Read full article on original website
Scenes from the 2023 Grand Rapids Polar Plunge
The crowds gathered next to the giant red “Plungester,” as anxious participants made their way up the steel stairs to the icy precipice of freezing water, the shallow pool that awaited their charitable plunge. About 300 participants lined up to jump on a sunny Saturday afternoon. “There’s quite...
Hudsonville store in possession of popular sweater
A Hudsonville thrift shop is generating a lot of buzz after a sweater seen on a popular TV series was brought to their store.
Kalamazoo Root Beer Stand set to open, a sign of spring
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A sign of spring is the opening of the Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo, despite what Punxsutawney Phil says. Get your cheese dogs, root beer floats, popcorn, and more at the scheduled opening Monday. Last year: The Root Beer Stand officially open for the 2022 season.
Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?
"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
7 Paczki Products for the Paczki Obsessed Friends in Your Life
It's no secret that people, especially in Michigan, love their paczki. For those who don't know, a paczki (pronounced punch-key) is almost like a donut. It's fried and can be stuffed with a number of different flavored jellies or fillings. It commemorates Fat Tuesday, a Polish tradition Americans adopted in the 20th century. According to Michigan State University,
You Have To Visit This Incredible Dinosaur Park In Michigan
No evidence has been found to show dinosaurs roamed the Great Lake State. But that hasn’t stopped a university from creating an impressive dinosaur park in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Your favorite dinosaur enthusiast (or dinophile) will love exploring this fun and educational park. At the park, you’ll see creatures from...
Pet food pantry in danger of closing, needs a new home after lease is unexpectedly ended
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Food pantries help all kinds of people in need, but one in Grand Rapids exists to help feed your pets. But now they're the ones who need help, or they could be forced to close for good. Pleasant Hearts Food Pantry works to keep animals...
Can you give Kai the pitbull terrier a loving home?
Kai is a cute little pitbull terrier who came to the shelter after she was left behind by her owner who moved away
The Five Forks Bakery Grand Opening 2-10-23 | Photo Gallery
The Five Forks Bakery Grand Opening 2-10-23. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. The ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening event for The Five Forks Bakery’s new location at 1194 N. West Ave., Suite A, Jackson. Sisters, owners, and bakers Mallory and Maddison are excited to grow their baking...
What Ever Happened to the DZ Discovery Zone in Kalamazoo?
If you know, you know. Those of us who grew up in the Kalamazoo area in the '90s will remember a fun center that has long been forgotten with the passing of time: DZ Discovery Zone. Similar to Chuck E. Cheese or Craig's Cruisers, Discovery Zone's slogan was, "You’re either...
LISTEN: Ozzy Osbourne Show From Kalamazoo Wings Event Center In
A video just uploaded yesterday on YouTube has the entire show from Ozzy Osbourne's stop in Kalamazoo at the Wings Event Center on February 9, 1982. This was uploaded 41 years to the day of the original show during the Diary of a Madman Tour and the uploader shared his excitement for the recording, which may be the last soundboard recording of Randy Rhodes:
Local couple married for 75 years, anticipate upcoming anniversary
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Can love stand the test of time? For one couple, it certainly has. Loreto and Simona Martinez have been married for 75 years, tying the knot on Feb. 24, 1947. Loreto, 97, and Simona, 94, met and married in Texas, moving to Michigan shortly after. Loreto...
Are Nev and Catfish Filming in Grand Rapids Michigan?
Way back in 2010, the world was introduced to Nev Shulman, a New York man who ended up in a long-distance virtual relationship through a documentary. There was one small problem, Nev found out that the woman he was caught feelings wasn't exactly who she thought she was. Nev believed...
Special surprise room makeover for patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The nonprofit organization Once Upon a Room surprised seven children at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with new décor this week. Despite the mask, you can see the joy on Shakelia Del Andino's face as she walks into her five-month-old’s newly decorated room at the hospital.
Five Best Places To Buy Paczkis In Kalamazoo And Battle Creek
Fat Tuesday is approaching. It marks the day before the Lenten season, a period of 40 days of fasting that is observed by some Christian denominations. Fat Tuesday is the final day that observers can gorge themselves with goodies before the tempting trek of denial begins. The paczki is a...
Zeeland dog wins BARK's 'Next Top Dog Model' contest
A West Michigan dog has won a major title through BARK, the makers of BarkBox. His name is Charlie, and he is a 100-pound golden retriever from Zeeland.
During World War II, Japanese bomb balloon landed in West Michigan
Lawrence “Buzz” Baily was 9 years old and headed to a local sledding hill with two friends when they noticed a large balloon descending over a North Dorr farm field near the Kent-Allegan county line.
Kalamazoo Once Had The Dumbest Slogan In The State
Every time I see a city featured on some kind of item with a slogan, I start to wonder where it is or how it was that the city got that slogan. Personally, I love "Yes, There Really Is A Kalamazoo." By now I think everyone and their mom knows that we indeed are a real place. But there are still some seriously goofy slogans for our state and one for Kalamazoo that I thought was particularly dumb.
West Michigan pastry chain opens its first Grand Rapids shop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A popular West Michigan pastry chain is celebrating its first Grand Rapids location with a grand opening celebration next week, complete with the chance to win free treats for a year. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its six retail store in Grand Rapids at 1237 Leonard...
Car fires damage coffee shop in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Biggby Coffee in Jackson County was lightly damaged by a series of car fires Saturday evening, officials said. At about 6 p.m. Feb. 11, crews from the Spring Arbor Township Fire Department responded to a car fire in the parking lot of the Village Crossing strip mall in Spring Arbor.
