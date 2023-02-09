ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – Feb. 9, 2023

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago

Henrico officials will begin a comprehensive transportation safety planning process; two new ways you can provide input during the county’s Comprehensive Plan update; find out more about the pets up for adoption at the Henrico County Animal Shelter this week; the Dorey Park Farmers Market is accepting applications for its 2023 season; advice about how to spruce up your home with some greenery this winter in our newest “In the Garden” feature.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

Comments / 0

Related
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Feb. 9-15

Fiances and co-owners Rabia Kamara and Bakari Ruggiero are taking a cool cue from “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” and hoping their third location of Suzy Sno is just right. Following two moves, the New Orleans-inspired sno-ball concept has settled down in Carytown in the former Tipsy Cupcakes RVA space. Dishing out fluffy, syrup-spiked shaved ice, Suzy Sno will open its doors in early March. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

5th Dimension makes a Henrico stop

The 5th Dimension – a musical group originally formed as the Versatiles in 1965 – visited The Tin Pan in Henrico Feb. 8 for a performance. The group includes one original member – 81-year-old Florence LaRue. Other current members are Patrice Morris, Leonard Tucker, Floyd Smith and Willie Williams.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Animal Care and Control announced over Facebook Friday that Magnolia, a dog found starving with a puppy, was put to sleep after her health continued to decline. Magnolia was found with a 5-month-old puppy near death by a man on Jan. 31 in the 2100 block...
RICHMOND, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Sussex Schools address ACEs

Across the U.S., at least 1 in 7 children experienced child abuse and/or neglect, about 1 in 5 high school students reported being bullied on school property, and 8% of high school students had been in a physical fight on school property one or more times in 2019 according to a survey developed NCTSI (National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative) under the auspices of SAMHSA (the US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration).
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
GW Hatchet

Dish of the Week: Hog Haven’s breakfast sandwich

Sitting in the heart of FRESHFARM’s Dupont Circle farmers market every Sunday, the Hog Haven Farm has everything and more of what a breakfast sandwich needs. Hog Haven – a first-generation family farm – sells local meats and its famous Hog Haven Breakfast Sandwich, a handcrafted assortment of their fresh sausage, eggs and English muffins. The farm, located outside Richmond, Virginia, opens pop-up stands at farmers markets around the DMV with tents that are hard to miss as they pump out wafts of that alluring aroma of greasy breakfast sausage.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

United Methodist foundation awards more than $56,000 to Virginia church projects

Twenty-two projects have been awarded a total of $56,250 in grant funding from the Virginia United Methodist Foundation. Since 2015, the foundation, based in Glen Allen, Va., has awarded nearly $400,000 in grants to nonprofits and initiatives throughout the Virginia United Methodist Conference. The foundation funds a variety of church-related projects affiliated with the conference.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

Virginia Master Naturalist Basic Training & Certification Course

There is still time to join fellow nature lovers on a lifelong learning adventure! If you are interested in nature, conservation, and stewardship of our natural resources, the Southern Piedmont chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists (VMN) invites you to join them! Virginia Master Naturalists are volunteer educators, citizen scientists, and stewards helping Virginia conserve and manage natural resources and public lands. The process of becoming a Virginia Master Naturalist begins with enrolling in a basic training course and completing a volunteer service project. The course covers a wide range of topics—including biogeography, insects, mammals, plants, forestry, wetlands, and much, much more! Applications are being accepted at: http://bttr.im/2c4ei through February 12, 2023. The Southern Piedmont Chapter covers Mecklenburg, Halifax, Charlotte, Lunenberg, and Brunswick Counties. You can meet a Virginia Master Naturalist at an information session and learn more about the VMN program and the 2023 certification course, which begins in March.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico School Board plans adjustments to 2023-24 school calendar

Some adjustments to the 2023-24 Henrico Schools calendar are likely, following a Henrico School Board work session Feb. 9. Board members heard a proposal that would add two new wellness days, one professional learning day/student holiday and one additional winter break day to the 2023-24 school calendar. Officials also have identified a potential day off that could be added to the calendar if there are sufficient “banked” instructional hours resulting from a lack of inclement weather days.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night. There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse. They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy