ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

New Indianapolis-based Catholic group looks to support LGBTQ youth in schools

By Caroline Beck, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBNqD_0khX6oBE00

When the new Indianapolis-based nonprofit group Catholic Allies sought advice from Catholic school educators on how to create a more inviting environment for LGBTQ+ youth, educators had plenty to say. But none attached their name to the tips provided.

Educators said they feared they could get fired for speaking openly about a topic often taboo in Catholic schools – sexuality and LGBTQ+ issues.

“I need to be here for these kids,” one of the statements read. “I need to help show them that they aren't broken and nothing is wrong with them.”

Catholic Allies aims to bring together Catholic school alumni and current Catholic school families to create a more open and accepting environment for LGBTQ+ youth. The group has already seen rapid growth in support since starting in the fall of last year.

Catholic Allies' leaders had already decided to create the group when one Indianapolis Catholic school came under fire last year for promoting a conversion therapy speaker. The group formed as Indianapolis Catholic Schools face high-profile lawsuits regarding educators fired over their same-sex marriages. More recently Pope Francis has signaled a shift in the Vatican's attitudes towards homosexuality. Earlier this month, he said that while same-sex relationships are sinful, laws that criminalize homosexuality are "unjust."

Indianapolis Catholic schools serve the second largest amount of K-12 students in the county with a little over 20,000 students in the 2020-2021 school year, just behind the Indianapolis Public Schools district which serves over 22,000 students.

Other Catholic School news:Archdiocese of Indianapolis postpones event after backlash. Here's what you need to know

Who is Catholic Allies?

The group was formed by two 2003 Bishop Chatard High School graduates, Danielle Wiese and Kate Berry, after wanting to start conversations in their own homes about how they can better support LGBTQ+ youth in the Catholic community.

Wiese and Berry are working mothers who created the group after hearing their friends in the Catholic community say they want to have more of these conversations.

“Our mission has been let's get enough people involved to say that they believe in respect, compassion, sensitivity for the LGBTQ community so that we can shift the culture,” Wiese told IndyStar. “Because just having that, shifts the culture itself.”

At the group's second in-person meeting earlier this month, around 300 people gathered in the ballroom of the former Northside Knights of Columbus building to hear from four speakers about either their own experiences living as a gay person in the Catholic community or how to better support LGBTQ+ youth.

Wiese says the response to the group in the Catholic community has been “overwhelmingly positive” and she's surprised by how many support their cause.

“It feels like everybody was just waiting for an opportunity to start this conversation," Wiese said.

Eli Aldrich, a current Brebeuf Jesuit High School student and the executive director of Shelly’s Voice, a youth advocacy group that trains youth in advocating for LGBTQ+ causes, attended the recent meeting and said he too was excited to see so much support.

“It makes me so happy to see that we have moms, parents and older siblings from within who are willing to fight for our cause because it matters so much, especially from within this space,” Aldrich told IndyStar.

What are the goals for Catholic Allies?

The leaders of Catholic Allies do not claim to have any connection to the Archdioceses of Indianapolis and say their goal is not to change church doctrine or challenge personal beliefs.

However, the group wants to encourage more Catholic schools to create safe spaces and encourage discussion that promotes inclusion and acceptance of LGBTQ+ youth in an age-appropriate way and within the framework of the catechism.

The Catholic Allies leaders point to section 2358 in the Catechism of the Catholic Church which says LGBTQ populations “must be accepted with respect, compassion, and sensitivity,” the catechism says. “Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided.”

Now, Wiese says the goals of the group have expanded slightly since a slew of new bills has been introduced in the Indiana legislature this session that target transgender rights.

“We’re trying to make sure that the climates in our schools and in our state, as all this legislation is happening, stays a place that is welcoming to the LGBTQ community,” Wiese said.

LGBTQ rights in Indiana:An 'absolute onslaught': Indiana GOP targets transgender rights

The group has created an anonymous drop box where educators can share their thoughts and reach out to the group with any questions they have.

Wiese said now they are working on trying to get smaller groups formed in parishes across Indianapolis to continue having conversations about how to best support LGBTQ+ youth. The group has organized gatherings during mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and hopes to do that in other parishes.

What is the Archdiocese's reaction?

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis said in a statement to IndyStar that it is aware of the group but that the group is "improperly identifying itself as a Catholic organization" and is not endorsed by the Catholic Church.

“To be clear, as a core value of Catholic teaching, our Catholic schools promote the dignity of every person as created in the image of God,” the statement said. “Every human being is sacred, and, therefore, deserving of respect and dignity.”

More on Archdiocese legal battles:Fired gay Roncalli counselor, Shelly Fitzgerald, files appeal to federal court

Wiese said the group has tried to get reassurance from the Archdiocese of Indianapolis that Catholic school educators would not lose their jobs if they attended their events, but hasn’t received any response back.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis did not respond to questions about Catholic school educators being fired if they attended the group’s events.

The spokesperson also said in an email that Catholic high schools provide support “for students who are discerning their sexual orientation and/or gender expression.”

The Archdiocese did not respond to follow-up questions asking what specific supports they provide students.

Shelly Fitzgerald, the former Roncalli High School guidance counselor who was fired over her same-sex marriage, attended the recent meeting and said she is hopeful that the work will produce a change in the Indianapolis Catholic community.

“Their message and their mission are the same as my personal mission,” Fitzgerald told IndyStar. “And that is everyone deserves a seat at the table.”

Contact IndyStar reporter Caroline Beck at 317-618-5807 or CBeck@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @CarolineB_Indy.

Caroline’s work is supported by Report for America and Glick Philanthropies. As part of its work in Marion County, Glick Philanthropies partners with organizations focused on closing access and achievement gaps in education.

Report for America is a program of The GroundTruth Project, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening local newsrooms. Report for America provides funding for up to half of Caroline’s salary during her time with us, and IndyStar is fundraising the remainder.

To learn more about how you can support IndyStar’s partnership with Report for America and to make a donation, visit indystar.com/RFA.

Comments / 16

Richard Childers
2d ago

It is good to see a group following Christ teachings of reaching out to marginalized people. Did not Christ preach the message of God's good news to those the Pharisees rejected.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Faith in Indiana heads to Indy before State Senate votes on SB 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith in Indiana’s St. Joseph County chapter is heading to Indianapolis to advocate for increased mental health services in the Hoosier State. Around 100 people, including faith and community leaders from St. Joseph County, will bus down to Indy on Saturday to kick off the “A Call For Care” campaign.
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Meet the new Indianapolis police chaplains

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department swore in Keegan Allen as one of the newest members of the IMPD Chaplain’s Office on Jan. 26. He will assist local police officers and spiritually support the community through pain and grief. Allen, a 20-year-old Black man, said God called him to be a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
gotodestinations.com

Egg-ceptional Breakfast Spots in Indianapolis – (With Photos!)

Looking for the best breakfast in Indianapolis? Indianapoplis is home to many many exceptional breakfast spots that offer a delightful experience to all foodies. Whether you’re in the mood for farm-to-table brunch or classic comfort food, Indianapolis has got you covered. Two examples? Milktooth, known for their contemporary take on breakfast dishes and innovative pastries, and Easy Rider Cafe, a cool eatery that serves up a mean breakfast burrito.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Quarter-century rivalry between Carmel and Center Grove could be ending

CARMEL, Ind. — Two of the biggest and most athletically successful high schools in Indiana appear headed for a sports divorce. Carmel has reportedly informed Center Grove that the Greyhounds no longer want to play the Trojans in any high school sports. The two schools are huge rivals representing the north and south suburbs of Indianapolis.
CARMEL, IN
inparkmagazine.com

GSCA 2023 to take place in Cincinnati and Indianapolis

The Giant Screen Cinema Association (GSCA) announced its 2023 International Conference locations. The conference will begin September 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Cincinnati Museum Center and The Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX. All delegates are invited to Cincinnati to see giant screen innovations and films on the dome screen. Chartered buses will depart Cincinnati the evening of September 18 for Indianapolis, where the conference will continue September 19-21, 2023, at the IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum.
CINCINNATI, OH
WISH-TV

Biden names Holcomb to Council of Governors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Biden has named Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors. The council was established in 2010 and worked with the White House on national security issues. It consists of 10 bipartisan governors across the U.S., including Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota. Holcomb was appointed Thursday...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to settle was not a decision made […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FYNL.co

Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, Indiana

Hamilton County, Indiana, is quickly becoming one of the most attractive places in the country to open or run a franchise. The area is experiencing rapid growth and development, and businesses are taking notice. In this article, we will explore the reasons why Hamilton County is a hot spot for franchise opportunities and why you should consider opening a franchise here.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Brewery, distillery planned for relocated barn near Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A unique project mixing old and new is coming to Squirrel Park in Purdue University's Discovery Park District. Crews recently finished dismantling a century-old barn in Sheridan, Indiana. Purdue Trustee Sonny Beck is donating the barn to be reassembled, board-by-board, near campus. Purdue Research...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Details on the disciplinary process AG Rokita now faces

INDIANAPOLIS — How serious is it for an attorney to be called before the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission?. “It’s extremely serious,” says IU Law School Professor Jody Madiera. This is the situation Attorney General Todd Rokita finds himself in. His office confirms that there are complaints...
INDIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Glendale Town Center | Shopping center in Indianapolis, Indiana

Glendale Town Center, formerly Glendale Shopping Center and known also as Glendale Mall, is a retail shopping center located at 6101 North Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis, Indiana. Its major stores are Target, Lowe's, Landmark Theatres, and a branch of the Indianapolis Public Library. Glendale Shopping Center was planned in 1955...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

A special treat for your valentine

INDIANAPOLIS — Americans are projected to spend billions of dollars in the coming days for Valentine’s Day next week on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Which begs the question, how much are you willing to spend in the name of love? While inflation has tightened everyone’s budget, there are seemingly some days where you may feel the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Letter: Stop strewing scrubs along 106th Street

Whoever is strewing light blue medline scrubs along 106th Stereet between Springmill and Towne roads is asked to stop. Since last December I have gathered no fewer than 12 XXL or XXXL tops and today one pair of pants. This is not only littering, using our common green spaces along...
CARMEL, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy