ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Romance scams: How to avoid becoming the victim of an online 'Sweetheart Swindle'

By Kristine Phillips, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Americans lost nearly $1 billion to romance scams in 2021, according to the FBI, and the cyber attacks often peak around Valentine's Day.

In a new study by Social Catfish , a company that verifies online identities with reverse image searches, Indiana was ranked the 24th Most "Catfished State" in America based on the latest federal data. The study found 369 victims in the state lost $8.9 million in 2021 — an average of more than $24,000 per person.

'Sweetheart swindles': Romance scams rake in up to $1B per year

"Unfortunately, it's really profitable, and it's really common," said Herbert J. Stapleton, special agent in charge at the FBI office in Indianapolis .

He said one of the most effective ways to curb scams is to approach online relationships with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Here are three tips from Social Catfish indicating a potential romance scam and how to avoid becoming a victim:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTsDx_0khX6mPm00

Your new love interest seems too good to be true

Scammers steal photos of very attractive and successful-looking people and create fake online accounts to lure you in. If suddenly, a handsome billionaire or a gorgeous model falls into your lap, it should be approached with healthy skepticism. Fairy tales do happen, but why not do some simple vetting?

How to Avoid: Perform a reverse image search to see if their picture matches their name. If the photo is used on many dating apps using different names, it is a scam.

They fall in love without ever meeting in person

Regardless of how strong your online chat game is, it is unlikely someone will genuinely fall in love without spending time with you. To find out for sure you must take the relationship to the next level by video chatting and meeting in person. Scammers come up with reasons why they cannot do either.

How to Avoid: Stop communicating with anyone who will not meet or video chat in a reasonable amount of time.

They ask for money, crypto or gift cards

The biggest red flag of all is when a person whom you have never met starts asking for money. Frequent reasons include problems with the bank account, medical emergencies or they need the money so they can come visit you. Scammers like to be paid with gift cards or bitcoin as this is harder for authorities to trace.

How to Avoid: This one is simple and foolproof. Never give money to anyone you meet online.

BBB identifies the ultimate goal of scams: Money

The Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana also issued a Valentine's Day warning:

"Romance scammers often target vulnerable people who have experienced a recent breakup or other hardship. They take advantage of that heartbreak to establish a connection and gain sympathy. Once they’ve gotten their victim on the hook with a sad story, they begin pursuing their true goal — money."

Check out more online dating safety tips from the BBB.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Romance scams: How to avoid becoming the victim of an online 'Sweetheart Swindle'

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Valentine's Day romance scams to watch out for this year

(KRON) — Looking for love? The most convenient way to meet someone these days is via online dating apps. But be careful; a recent study found that Californians are swindled out of the most money out of every state in America due to online romance scams. Over the past five years, romance scams have become […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTOP

Romance scams most frequent in DC — here’s how to defend yourself

With Valentine’s Day approaching, many hopeless romantics might be in the mood for love — but romance robbers may be in the mood to exploit their next victims. Romance scams happen most frequently in D.C., with the District ranking first on the list of states with the highest rate of romance scams per 100,000 people at 37.36, according to a Comparitech report. And Maryland ranked third on the list at 31.20 romance scams per 100,000 people.
MARYLAND STATE
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tyla

Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam

A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
Nick Davies

How to Handle Spam Phone Calls

Spam phone calls can be a nuisance and a distraction, taking up valuable time and potentially exposing you to scams or fraud. However, there are steps you can take to reduce the number of unwanted calls you receive and protect yourself from potential harm.
New York Post

Don’t fall for this Facebook scam that steals your password

Social media accounts are more valuable to cybercriminals than you might think. That’s why thieves are constantly finding new ways to steal credentials. That brings us to a recent Facebook phishing attack. If you fall for it, you’re handing over your account to criminals. Read on for ways to protect your account and personal information. Scammers targeting your Facebook credentials Scammers go to extreme lengths to steal your Facebook username and password. With your credentials, they can send your contacts malicious messages that spread malware and even commit identity fraud. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), criminals pretending to be from Facebook is the...
George J. Ziogas

4 Signs Someone Might Be Lying

Being able to tell whether someone is lying is a skill. According to the research of Vanessa Van Edwards, only six out of ten Americans claim to tell the truth every day, and 82 percent of lies go undetected.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy