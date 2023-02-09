ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Thousands of kids are 'missing' from NY state public schools. Where did they go?

By Diana Dombrowski, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago

This article is based on data collected by The Associated Press and Stanford University’s Big Local News project. Data was compiled by Sharon Lurye of the AP, Thomas Dee of Stanford’s Graduate School of Education, and Justin Mayo of Big Local News.

Three years into the pandemic, it's unclear where over 59,000 kids who were enrolled in New York state public schools pre-pandemic have ended up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0hmB_0khX6keK00

These students didn’t move out of state, and they didn’t sign up for private school or home school, according to publicly available data.

In short, they’re "missing."

An investigation by the Associated Press and Stanford’s Big Local News and its partner, Professor Thomas Dee of Stanford’s Graduate School of Education, found hundreds of thousands of students who left public schools across the U.S. during the pandemic are still unaccounted for, even after taking into consideration changes in the population of school-age children, private school enrollment and the number of home-chooled children.

It is unclear where these children went. It's possible some are taught at home and their families simply didn't register them as home-schooled, or they might not be in school at all.

Kailani Taylor-Cribb, for instance, disappeared from the Cambridge, Massachusetts public school rolls in 2021, and, from an administrative standpoint, has been unaccounted for since. At-home education actually relieved the anxiety she felt at school and her grades improved.

But when school reopened in Cambridge, she never returned.

She moved to North Carolina in December and last month passed her high school equivalency exams. She doesn't regret leaving high school early, but said she might have changed her mind if someone at school had shown more interest in her needs and support for her as a Black student.

“All they had to do was take action,” Taylor-Cribb said. “There were so many times they could have done something. And they did nothing.”

The AP investigation looked at statewide data, so it's not known where New York's missing 59,000 kids went to public school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C62S7_0khX6keK00

Enrollment in public schools plummeted during the pandemic − between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2021 the U.S. lost more than 1.2 million public school students, or 2.5% of the entire K-12 population in public schools. At the same time, homeschooling skyrocketed. New York was one of 10 states, plus Washington D.C., that saw home-schooling numbers increase more than 50% with an increase of 65%.

The investigation looked at the number of students in public, private and home schools in every state, plus D.C., for the 2019-20 to 2021-22 school years. Only 21 states, plus Washington, D.C., were able to provide adequate data for all three types of schooling across this period. (Even then, many state education departments indicated they do not independently verify nonpublic school data.)

For states with complete data, AP and its partners calculated the change in public, private and home-school enrollment from fall 2019 to fall 2021, plus the change in the school-age population using Census data.

In theory, all these changes should cancel each other out. If enrollment went down in public schools, there should have either been a corresponding increase in non-public schools, or a drop in the population.

However, in many states the numbers did not come close to adding up. Overall, out of 710,000 students who left public schools in these states, 26% switched to home-schools, 14% went to private schools, and 26% of the change can be explained by population loss.

That means 34% of students who left public school – 240,000 kids in those 21 states and D.C. – could not be accounted for. Because so many states fail to provide adequate data on private school and homeschooling, the true number of missing students nationally is likely higher.

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Thousands of kids are 'missing' from NY state public schools. Where did they go?

Comments / 18

John Streber
3d ago

Who wants to send the kids to public schools in New York. Teaching children in the 3rd grade about sexuality and LIBERALISM !!!!!

Reply
26
Momof4
3d ago

Parents are tired of the indoctrination in NY Public schools…you’ll keep losing kids because people are waking up by the dozens daily!

Reply
8
M110
3d ago

Being home schooled. Spend a week in a public school, and you'll realize why.

Reply
13
Lohud | The Journal News

