Hagerstown, MD

Lawsuit claims former Hagerstown mayor led rumor campaign that drug counselor had relapsed

By Dave McMillion, The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago
After withdrawing a city ethics complaint against former Mayor Emily Keller over the matter, a former heroin addict who turned his life around to help others has filed a civil suit against Keller, alleging she waged a rumor campaign that he had a relapse and was using drugs again.

Robert Zellner, a Hagerstown addictions worker, is seeking more than $75,000 in general damages in the suit and unspecified punitive damages.

The defamation suit, filed this week in Washington County Circuit Court, also names the city of Hagerstown and the mayor and city council.

Keller and the city could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

In response to Zellner's ethics complaint, Keller previously stated that the allegations were "absolutely unfounded and an attempt at character assassination."

Keller said at the time she looked forward to presenting her side to the City Ethics Commission. However, before that could happen, she was picked to be special secretary for opioid response in Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's administration.

Zellner is demanding a jury trial, according to the suit, filed by Annapolis attorney Nevin Young.

"I think the complaint speaks for itself," Young said Wednesday.

What happened with Zellner's complaint about Keller he filed with the city?

Zellner initially alleged in a complaint he filed in early December with the City Ethics Commission that Keller made several attempts to remove him from his job or have action taken against him in his positions. But he later withdrew the complaint because he didn't think he'd get a fair hearing on it from the city.

He said last week he was considering other options.

Despite Zellner's decision to withdraw his complaint, the City Ethics Commission heard the case this week and determined Keller's alleged actions didn't violate a city ethics code.

Keller and Zellner have backgrounds in substance-abuse prevention work. Keller has been active in Washington Goes Purple, a campaign to bring attention to opioid addiction in the county. Zellner, a former heroin addict, has turned his life around and is helping others facing similar circumstances.

Zellner said in his ethics complaint he has known Keller since his childhood and was involved in Washington Goes Purple. But Zellner said he later decided to separate himself from the campaign and felt the split was amicable.

Zellner said he's learned over the past year that Keller didn't feel the same and claims she has "spewed terrible lies" about him to people in the substance-abuse recovery community, according to his complaint.

What does Zellner's suit say?

The 13-page suit Zellner filed basically contains the same allegations as his ethics complaint, but adds a few more.

One occurred in September 2021, he said.

At that time, Zellner said one of Keller's assistants came to his house and asked for help in going to Keller's house to fix a garbage disposal. The assistant later called Zellner's wife to confess that fixing the garbage disposal was not the reason Zellner was asked to come to the house.

Instead, Keller said Zellner relapsed and he needed to be brought to her house "to conduct an impromptu intervention," according to the suit.

"The allegation that Mr. Zellner had relapsed was false, and despite that falsity, is an allegation that Ms. Keller would repeat numerous times over the next year and a half," according to the suit.

In another allegation, Zellner said he told Keller in December 2021 that their friendship was over. Then he quickly received a message from a Washington County Health Department official who had been told by Keller about Zellner's alleged relapse.

A close friend and colleague of Zellner's, a doctor, called Zellner. The doctor told Zellner she received a call from the health department official. But right after the call started, the phone was handed over to Keller, who again repeated her false relapse allegations, according to the suit.

The doctor "advised of her opinion that Mr. Zellner had not relapsed, and also advised defendant Keller that if she continued to tell people that Mr. Zellner had relapsed, the situation might escalate as Mr. Zellner might be forced to take action to protect his privacy and his reputation," the suit states.

The suit alleges that Keller's actions occurred while she was mayor of Hagerstown and at a time when she was able to use "her considerable influence and title."

Because Keller was able to take actions on behalf of the city, the city is liable for her actions under the "Local Government Tort Claims Act," according to the suit.

The suit alleges two counts of defamation and one count of interference with employment relations or business relations.

Zellner said previously that one of the reasons he withdrew his ethics complaint is because of the city's decision to appoint one of Keller's friends to the City Ethics Commission after he filed his case. Zellner also said he doesn't think he would have received a fair hearing before the ethics panel because of "perceived bias on the commission."

Carl Somerlock, a former attorney who worked on the case for Zellner, said he didn't like that the Hagerstown City Council on Dec. 20 appointed Jessica Scott, whom he described as a friend of Keller's, to the ethics commission.

Did the Hagerstown Ethics Commission hear Zellner's complaint?

Despite Zeller's decision to drop the ethics complaint, the City Ethics Commission said its legal counsel notified it that the commission was obligated to proceed with a hearing on it.

Once a complaint is filed, the commission has an obligation to city residents to determine the validity of it, according to the commission's decision, which the city emailed Wednesday to Herald-Mail Media.

Zellner was not present for the 6 p.m. hearing Monday, but an attorney for Keller was, according to the decision.

The city ethics code states: "An official or employee may not intentionally use the prestige of office or public position for the private gain of that official or employee or the private gain of another."

The commission determined that there was no evidence presented showing Keller's alleged actions resulted in private gain. Therefore, there was no violation of the city's ethics code, the commission wrote.

Regarding possible conflicts of interest among members of commission, the panel acknowledged such allegations were "raised" in media reports, but it had not received any correspondence from Zellner or his attorney "setting forth specific conflict of interest concerns with factual support," the commission wrote.

"As such, there was no conflict of issue matter before the Ethics Commission for determination," the decision reads.

Comments / 5

Kelly Combs
3d ago

I hope Zelner has great strong witnesses prepared to take heat from Keller, and her henchmen. He is going uphill with these allegations against that rat. She jumped ship because she knows she did this. All rats, and Marxists jump ship, and get their henchmen to start threatening people when they have done wrong, and have been found out, and turned in!

Reply
9
StateObvi
3d ago

Good luck. Zellner raised the stakes. He better hope he's being honest because the truth is going to come out. His life and history will be put under a microscope. If he's a liar he'll be chased out of town.

Reply
3
 

