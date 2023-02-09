ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohawk Valley history: Broadway pros stage musical valentine for Utica Symphony Orchestra

By Frank Tomaino
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago
Utica is No. 6

The state Legislature grants a city charter to the village of Utica on Feb. 13, making it the sixth city in the state — after New York, Albany, Troy, Hudson and Schenectady.

Its population is 8,323 and its boundaries are Bagg's Square on the north and Oneida Square on the south, York Street on the west and Third Avenue on the east. The city has four wards and each has three aldermen who will be elected by the people. The aldermen then will elect a part-time mayor for one year with a salary of $250. There also will be four justices of the peace, a clerk, a supervisor, a treasurer, an attorney, four assessors and three constables.

The city can raise no more than $8,000 a year in taxes, but a majority of taxpayers can vote to increase that sum if needed. (In March, the aldermen elected 62-year-old attorney Joseph Kirkland as Utica's first mayor. He was born in Norwich, Connecticut, and graduated from Yale in 1790. He later moved to New Hartford in New York state to be closer to his uncle, the Rev. Samuel Kirkland, well-known missionary to the Oneidas.)

1923, 100 years ago

Bike champion dies

Fred P. Hammes, bicycle-racing champion and owner of Utica's first bicycle and repair shop, dies at age 56. He was born in the town of Ava and moved to Utica at age 12. At the turn of the century, he won dozens of races throughout the Northeast and was labeled "bicycle champion of Central New York." His shop was at Columbia and Saratoga streets.

1948, 75 years ago

Wald elected

George Wald, well-known organist and choirmaster, is elected director of the Utica Maennerchor and its Ladies Chorus.

1973, 50 years ago

Jacox honored

Marilyn E. Jacox, a 1947 graduate of Utica Free Academy (UFA) and a research chemist for the U.S. Bureau of Statistics, is one of six women to receive the Federal Women's Award for "outstanding contributions to the quality and efficiency of federal government service." She was class valedictorian at UFA, earned a bachelor's degree at Syracuse University and a doctorate in physical chemistry at Cornell University.

President Richard M. Nixon ends the military draft, but James Southern, executive director of Utica Draft Board 49, reminds local 18-year-old men that they still have to register and receive draft cards. Members of the board are: Joseph Pugliese, Rocco D'Onofrio, Charles Ferro, Edmund Byzcek, Edward Taylor, Bernard Kamin, Mario Mannella, Edward Reszetnik, LeGrand Tibbits and Jack Wood.

Joseph LaRocco is re-elected president of Lodge 1669 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Other officers include: John Kawa, vice president; Sal Maggiore, recording secretary; Anthony Migliaccio, financial secretary, and Dominick Grande, treasurer.

1998, 25 years ago

Musical Valentine

A quartet of Broadway professionals presents a musical valentine to benefit the Utica Symphony Orchestra. "Songs of Love and Laughter '98" at the Stanley Performing Arts Center features tunes from Broadway musicals performed by Wayne Bryan (head of the Music Theater in Wichita, Kansas), Nedra Dixon, Stanton Garr and Garrett Long. They are accompanied on the piano by Charles Schneider, director of the Utica Symphony Orchestra.

Kathy Dobrzenski is elected president of the Ladies Chorus at the Utica Maennerchor. Other officers include: Caren Bleau, Sharon Kornutiak, Jeannette Baumgartner, Carol Daly, Margot Drejza, Marina Schriever, Gail Miller, Mary Lou O'Connor and Margot Bianco. Gerald Sullivan is director.

The Vernon Center Volunteer Fire Department elects officers. They include: David Cox, president; Karl Lowes, vice president and assistant chief; Bonnie Poling, secretary; Doug Lockwood, treasurer; Bernee Rook, chief; Dave Lenhart, assistant chief; Phil Poling and Jim Volo, captains; and Ron Lenhart, Dave Cox, Matt Lenhgart and Wayne Cross, lieutenants.

In high school basketball, Clinton wins the Tri-Valley Girls League, West Division, by defeating Camden, 54-39. Sarah Sullivan leads the winners with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Kelly Schactler adds 14 points and Amanda Siepiola 13. Jessica Skelton has 15 points for Camden.

2013, 10 years ago

Rome chamber

Bill Guglielmo, president of the Rome Chamber of Commerce, celebrates his 40th year with the organization. He began as a 23-year-old staff assistant on Feb. 19, 1973. He says, "I did what was needed to be done to provide assistance to the committee … and I still do that today." He graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1967 and from Morrisville College in 1969. He then earned a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Buffalo.

Trivia quiz

When 52-year-old Abraham Lincoln was sworn in as president of the United States on March 4, 1861, five former U.S. presidents were living. How many can you name? (Answer will appear here next week.)

Answer to last week's question: Abraham Lincoln had one sister and one brother. Sarah Lincoln was born to Thomas and Nancy Hanks Lincoln on Feb. 10, 1807. Her brother, Abraham, was born two years later. Sarah married Aaron Grigsby in 1826. She and her child died during childbirth in 1828. In 1811 (it is generally believed) Thomas Lincoln Jr. was born. He died three years later. When the president's mother died in 1818, his father remarried a widow, Sarah Bush Johnston. Abraham was 10 at the time. So, he not only got a stepmother, but also a stepbrother, John, and two stepsisters, Elizabeth and Matilda.

This Week in History is researched and written by Frank Tomaino. E-mail him at ftomaino221@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

 

