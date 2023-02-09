ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 4 Super Bowl LVII players have ties to Illinois

By Wes Huett, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago

Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Yet for at least four of the hundred-plus players, the journey to the NFL's championship game included at least one pre-NFL stop in the state of Illinois.

We take a look at Chiefs and Eagles players with ties to the Land of Lincoln.

Super Bowl 2023: Everything you need to know for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs

Khalen Saunders

The 26-year-old 6-foot, 324-pound defensive lineman played at Western Illinois, from which he was a third-round pick in 2019 . A force in the middle for KC, he has played in 16 games this season, recording 18 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks .

Nick Allegretti

The 26-year-old 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman is a graduate of Lincoln-Way East and Illinois . He played every game in his fourth season in the NFL and the Chiefs, starting three. The seventh-round draft pick played on KC's Super Bowl LV championship team.

Philadelphia Eagles

T.J. Edwards

The 6-foot-1, 242-pound 26-year-old linebacker is from Lake Villa and was a quarterback his junior and senior seasons at Lakes High School. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin in 2019. Since, he's become one of the NFL's top tacklers , his 159 combined tackles good for seventh leaguewide in 2022.

Jake Elliott

The 5-foot-9, 167-pound 28-year-old Pro Bowl kicker is a native of Western Springs and played at LaGrange Lyons. He was drafted out of Memphis in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. His 51 extra points this season led the NFL.

Other Illinois ties of note

Kansas City Chiefs Tyler Kirby is in his 14th season with the Chiefs and first as the club's Executive Vice President of Business Development. The Illinois State graduate (2007) spent time with the ISU athletic department and was marketing coordinator at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington, Illinois. ... Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen spent 2005 as a defensive assistant at the University of Illinois. ... Chiefs linebackers coach Brendan Daly is a Chicago native who attended Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and spent 2004 as tight end coach at Illinois State. ... Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis is a Chicago native and played at the University of Illinois from 1999-2002. ... Matt Kenny , the Executive Vice President of Arrowhead Operations and Events, worked for the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field and attended Northwestern. ... Chiefs strength and conditioning assistant and sports science director Ryan Reynolds is from Fulton. ... Chiefs statistical analysis coordinator Mike Frazier is from Evanston. ... Chiefs assistant equipment manager Holt McKenney played football at Carthage Illini West before graduating in 2014.

Philadelphia Eagles — Eagles assistant quarterbacks coach and offensive assistant Alex Tanney is a native of Lexington who played quarterback at Monmouth College. The former NFL QB is in his second season with the Eagles. .. Eagles receivers coach Aaron Moorhead is a Deerfield native and played at the University of Illinois. He is in his third season with Philly. ... Eagles first-year senior personnel director and advisor to the general manager Matt Russell, who played at Colorado, is from Belleville. ... Eagles director of player personnel Alan Wolking was a grad assistant and quality control assistant while attending Northwestern from 2008-10.

Central Illinois to the Super Bowl: 5 things to know about Eagles assistant Alex Tanney

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 4 Super Bowl LVII players have ties to Illinois

CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Sportscasting

Who Is Gracie Hunt, the Daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs Owner?

In Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs, fans will know as many of the key players in the stands as on the field. There’s the always-polarizing Jackson and Brittany Mahomes and the star of Super Bowl week (and mother of the Kelce brothers), Donna Kelce. Even the owners are relatively well-known. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is new-school but looking for his second Lombardi trophy in five years, while Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt is old school, the son of the legendary Lamar Hunt, the man who literally invented the term “Super Bowl.” Despite all these familiar faces in the stands (OK, luxury boxes), the most fascinating person up there may be the daughter of the Chiefs owner, Gracie Hunt. So, the question is, who is Gracie Hunt?
KHOU

Who is the Chiefs' backup quarterback? Meet Chad Henne

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, but was able to play in the AFC Championship Game and led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl berth. However, should he re-injure the ankle, backup QB Chad Henne will be the one to step in for the Chiefs.
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Make Roster Move At Wide Receiver Before Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs revealed their final roster elevations for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will head into the game with several players on offense dealing with injuries. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play through a high-ankle sprain. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney had no injury designation for Sunday’s game, so that they will play Sunday.
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
PennLive.com

Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles free live stream: How to watch, time, channel, odds

Football fans around the country are getting their appetizers prepped and their prop bets filled, as Super Bowl LVII is upon us. And, of course, it’s an incredibly enticing matchup, as newly-minted NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against dynamic quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Phoenix, Arizona, with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
KMBC.com

Mahomes, Kelce connection honored by new Parade of Hearts artwork

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has certainly loved the connection between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. A new piece of art in Kansas City will remind Chiefs fans of that connection. Area artist Mike Savage has painted four Parade of Hearts, but his newest one...
