'This year, I really had to dig deep.' Molly Stout ready to make a splash at state finals

By eNewspaper
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago
She's done it before, and now she's doing it again. Martinsville swimmer Molly Stout will be making her second appearance at the state finals Friday, and this time, it's all the much sweeter.

Just a season ago, Stout swam 1:05.31 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, placing in the top 16 and marking her the 13th-best swimmer in the state at the 100-yard breaststroke. Back at it for her senior season, the return journey hasn't been one without obstacles, but it's been well worth the effort.

After all, making state once is a difficult feat. The qualifications required to advance ensure only the best of the best are competing in the championship rounds. Plus, swimming is naturally a sport that comes with a lot of wear and tear. Having the endurance to go to the finals in back-to-back seasons is quite an accomplishment.

More than anything, she's just happy to be going.

"I’m so excited to go to state again this year," Stout said. "It’s never a done deal that anybody will go, so I’m grateful to be given the chance to swim at the Nat one more time. My top 16 finish last year was incredible, and I’d love to do it this year. I’m going into the meet seeded 19th and have to push big for a time to come back. I’m taking this meet as just a fun exciting way to finish my swimming career. I’m just super happy to be here."

Last season, Stout cruised her way to a sectional championship victory in the 100-yard breaststroke, notching a time of 1:05.23. That was not only over a second faster than the second-place finisher, but also beat the state standard of 1:05.72. This year, claiming the sectional title wasn't as easy.

Her prelim time clocked in at 1:07.09, seeding her second behind Franklin's Kathleen Lacy (1:05.77). Flipping the script in the finals with a time of 1:05.77, nine milliseconds faster than Lacy, Stout had to dig deep.

"The breaststroke field in our sectional got a lot tighter this year," she said. "Last year I won sectional by a comfortable amount and this year I really had to dig deep. I’m very proud of my swim at sectionals. I knew in my heart that I could go 1:05 and get the sectional title for the second time, but it took my brain a minute to catch up to my heart. Coming out of prelims I was a 1:07 and it took a lot of mental toughness to tell myself that I could do it."

Regardless of Friday's preliminary outcome, there's no better way for Stout, who's seeded 19th, to finish her high school swimming career with the Artesians. The senior is among the best swimmers to compete at Martinsville, holding the girls' breaststroke record at 1:05.23. Having one, potentially two, last swim(s) on the state's biggest stage serves as the icing on the cake.

"The atmosphere is like no other," Stout said. "The best of the best are right next to you warming up. I would’ve never thought that my swimming career would be as abundant as it has been. I would’ve been proud of myself win or lose at sectionals, and this trip to state is the cherry on top."

Lylah Theriac to represent Mooresville

Stout won't be the only swimmer to represent a Morgan County school Friday. Mooresville freshman Lylah Theriac will be making her state finals debut, competing in the 100-yard butterfly after posting a time of 0:56.71 at sectionals, placing second by a difference of 54 milliseconds. The finish was faster than the event's state standard of 0:57.31, thus qualifying her for the finals.

Heading into Friday's preliminaries, Theriac is seeded 17th, just one spot outside of the projected final round. Seeded ahead of her are Bloomington North's Ashley Freel and Carroll's (Fort Wayne) Peyton O'Connor, who each swam a 56.65. So, a Saturday swim is certainly within reach.

Looking ahead

The Girls Swimming and Diving state championships begin Friday at 6 p.m. Stout will compete in the fourth heat of the 100-yard breaststroke, and Theriac is set to compete in the third heat for the 100-yard butterfly. Should either place top 16, Saturday's final and consolation rounds start at 9 a.m.

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.

