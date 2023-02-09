ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Escambia senior led the Gators to a winning season en route to PNJ's Athlete of the Week

By Patrick Bernadeau, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIikt_0khX6VMJ00

Congratulations to the latest PNJ Athlete of the Week winners for the 2022-23 school year: Griffin York from the Escambia boys soccer team.

The Gators senior forward garnered 52.61 percent of the total vote in the PNJ’s online poll held after the Jan. 3-7 playing period. Each winner is awarded a one-of-a-kind PNJ.com Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS.

During the first week of the new year, the senior captain totaled four goals and two assists during two Escambia victories. He had a hat trick and a pair of helpers during the team's win against Freeport.

The senior finished the season with 14 goals and seven assists to home the Gators

Learn more about York on and off the pitch after he spoke with PNJ sports reporter Patrick Bernadeau. Check back later for future winners and to vote in the next PNJ Athlete of the Week poll.

Q and A with Escambia's Griffin York

PNJ: Escambia hasn't had a whole lot of winning seasons, but this season, you were able to help the program have success. What did it mean to put together a season like this?

York: "Well, for me, it's my best season in the four seasons I've been here. I would say my freshman year we were really good, but we couldn't work together as a team. We got a new coach this year and we got a good group of freshmen that filled in some holes. We worked really work as a team and got a lot of wins."

PNJ: What were some of the things Coach Greatwood brought to the table this year?

York: "He encouraged a lot of fellowship. He wanted us to hang out outside of the game, go to the fields on weekends and on the way to some far games, he would have us stop by a restaurant and hang around or walk around a mall and have a lot of fun. It was great."

PNJ: You personally put up a lot of goals and were one of the top goal-scorers in the area. What do you think is the reason for that production?

York: "The past few years, I played more of a defensive role, This season, we got a new coach and he saw me more as an attacker and he put me in the positions to score. I delivered."

PNJ: How long have you been playing soccer?

York: "I started around four or five (years old) and just started playing rec. My parents put me in there and then when I was about the seventh or eighth grade, I started playing select. That's when I started taking the sport a bit more seriously."

PNJ: What was it about the sport that you latched onto?

York: "I would say the joy of winning and working as a team. My favorite part of the game is when me and my teammates really connect and we can pass the ball well, get up the field and keep the ball. Moving around the other team is really satisfying."

PNJ: Did you have a favorite player growing up?

York: "I am a Messi fan, but I think my favorite player is Kevin De Bruyne."

PNJ: Do you have a favorite club?

York: "I would say Liverpool. Even though they are having a rough season right now, I still am a fan of them."

PNJ: I have some questions about your teammates. Who is the funniest teammate?

York: "I would say Xavier Chardon. It's a bit of a weird case because he's extremely funny, but sometimes he gets really mad and competitive during the games, but I would say he's the funniest."

PNJ: Who is the teammate that has the most swag?

York: "That's also a weird one. I would say Darius David. He's a freshman that came in and he's really shy, but he has a cool vibe to him."

PNJ: "Who's the best when it comes down to playing video games?"

York: "I would say Orion Brown. I haven't played with him in like forever, but he was always really talented, both in real life and in video games."

PNJ: If you weren't play soccer, what sport would you play?

York: "I honestly don't hear it called a sport as much, but I'm really into surfing. That's what I do on my off time, so I'd like to take that more seriously."

PNJ: If you had one thing to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?

York: "I would say Thai food. It's not the healthiest, but I love when my mom makes it. We make three dishes: larb, som tam and sticky rice. And together, they're just amazing."

PNJ: What's on your music playlist?

York: "I would say a big mix everything, from Morgan Wallen to Taylor Swift. And then, sort of unpopular artist like Noah Kahan and The Band Camino."

PNJ: If you had one superpower, what would it be?

York: "Probably just knowledge. If I could know everything that I wanted to, that would really cool."

PNJ: If you had one place to go, where would you travel to?

York: "I would like to go to the North Pole to see the Northern Lights."

PNJ: Do you have a story behind your jersey number?

York: "Traditionally, I'm always No. 44 and that's what I am in club. That's just what I was way back before I started soccer. I played teeball, and my older brother was No. 4, so I picked up No. 44. But this season, my coach persuaded me and I agree with him to pick No. 10. That's a position on the team that I usually play and I fit the role pretty well. I'm a fan of it and it's also a legendary number."

PNJ: Lastly, who are your biggest supporters?

York: "It has to be my family. They are always there wherever we go whenever we go. My mom specifically takes me to very far places to play soccer, especially in club. Without them, I wouldn't be there."

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (850) 503-3828, on Twitter @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

The Choctawhatchee High School soccer team will have a game with Fort Walton Beach High School on February 11, 2023, 17:00:00.
