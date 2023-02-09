ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Love is all around: Family fun for the week of Feb. 10

By Chris Worthy
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nbq3y_0khX6Si800

Valentine’s Day means candy hearts and little kid parties and maybe a sugar overload or two. Before the crash comes, take a minute to channel that energy into some summer camp planning. Upstate Parent’s annual camp guides are here to help. Find family fun, camp tips, and much more at upstateparent.com.

Family fun for the week of Feb. 10

Family fun for the week of Feb. 10

By Chris Worthy

Valentine’s Day means candy hearts and little kid parties and maybe a sugar overload or two. Before the crash comes, take a minute to channel that energy into some summer camp planning. Upstate Parent’s annual camp guides are here to help. Find family fun, camp tips, and much more at upstateparent.com.

Kid’s Night Out for grades K5 – 5, featuring an American Girl Valentine Party is 6 – 10 p.m. Feb. 10 at the South Carolina Children’s Theatre. The cost is $30 each. Kids start the night with drama activities for a wide range of ages and experience levels, and then make crafts, enjoy a snack of milk and cookies and snuggle down for the evening to watch a movie. For details and registration, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

The Spartanburg Youth Theatre presents “Disney’s Newsies Jr.” Feb. 10 – 12 at the Chapman Cultural Center. Tickets are $20 each for adults, $15 each for ages 18 and younger, with a discount for groups of five or more. This show is best enjoyed by ages 6 and older. For tickets and details, visit spartanburgyouththeatre.com/upcomingproduction or call 864-582-ARTS (2787).

The Jurassic World Live Tour is Feb. 10 – 12 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers. For tickets and details, visit bonsecoursarena.com.

Starry Nights programs Feb. 10 are at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Magic Treehouse: Space Mission” is at 4:30 p.m., “The Little Star that Could” is at 6 p.m. and “Eclipse: The Sun Revealed” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

Toddler Time is at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Upcountry History Museum. Explore the Works by Warhol exhibit. For details and registration, visit upcountryhistory.org.

Beat the weather with Well Walkers Feb. 14, and 23 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The arena concourse will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. for anyone who wants to have a temperature-controlled space to exercise. Each loop around the concourse is a quarter mile. Well Walkers is a free event with no registration or prior notice required. Free parking for participants is provided in the VIP lot at the arena, located off Church Street. A free heart health screening is 7 – 9 a.m. Feb. 21. No registration is required. For details, visit bonsecoursarena.com.

Tell Me A Story Theatre – “Be a Friend” is at 9:45 and 11a.m. Feb. 14 at South Carolina Children’s Theatre in the lobby. This event is for pre-K – early elementary ages. Admission is free. The parking lot fee is waived. Material often includes audience participation or simple interaction and will last no longer than 30 minutes. Reservations are not required. Visit scchildrenstheatre.org/tell-me-a-story-theatre-2.

Third Thursday:For the Love of STEM themed programs are 1:30 – 4:30 Feb. 16 at Roper Mountain Science Center. For details and tickets, visit ropermountain.org.

Looking ahead:

Disney’s The Lion King JR is presented by the Greer Children’s Theatre Feb. 24 – Feb. 26 and March 3 – 5 at the Cannon Centre. Tickets are $15 each, reserved seating. Scout Days for Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts are Feb. 25 and March 4, following the 7 p.m. performances. For Scout Days information, call 864-848-5383 or email artscouncil@cityofgreer.org. For show tickets and details, visit greerculturalarts.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town South Carolina Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Day trips are like mini-vacations. They are less costly than a full vacation and you don’t even have to burn vacation time for them! They are a great self-care option, which is perhaps more important to do than ever before. So when you’re ready for your next day trip, keep the small town of Walhalla in mind, a walkable town in South Carolina with charming places to shop and eat. We’ll be walking along East Main Street in Walhalla for this adventure.
WALHALLA, SC
wspa.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes Spartanburg

There is nothing better than getting a cake but with Nothing Bundt Cake that celebration is taken to a new level. With Valentine’s Day around corner this local Spartanburg shop is offering sweet treats for Valentine’s Day.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Cold, rainy, windy through Sunday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The rain and winds we are seeing will continue through Sunday morning. (Watch the full forecast above) Live radar | Active alerts | Traffic | Extended forecast. Here’s the latest:. Wind gusts could be 35-40+ mph throughout Sunday. Isolated power outages are possible. Track rain...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Local church to donate 80K pounds of food after food bank flooding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have arranged the delivery of 80,000 pounds of food to Harvest Hope Food Bank’s facility flooded. Leaders said the delivery is in response to the large quantity of food that the food bank...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Three Spartanburg communities hosting joint meeting to discuss future plans

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time ever, three Spartanburg leaders are teaming up to better their neighborhoods. Rather it’s housing, funding, or resources—the community leaders are trying to help each other. Northside, Highland and the three neighborhoods that make-up Southside, are three historic Spartanburg communities....
SPARTANBURG, SC
WMBF

Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has given his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the Lottery. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. He called the win “exhilarating.”. The winner...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Greenville hospitality group to open sixth restaurant in Mauldin

A new mixed-use development in Mauldin is filling out with a tenant familiar to the Upstate. Hughes Investments Inc. has revealed that Table 301 restaurant group will be adding its sixth brick-and-mortar restaurant at BridgeWay Station. Table 301 President Carl Sobocinski will be introducing a new concept at the under...
MAULDIN, SC
wspa.com

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate moving from Hillcrest to Wren as head …. Frate returns to school where he was...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy