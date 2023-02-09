Heart Health Matters: Here's answers for 10 common misconceptions

Despite dramatic advances in cardiology practices and technology over the last half-century, heart disease remains the leading cause of death of Americans each year.

For nearly 100 years, the American Heart Association has been fighting heart disease and stroke. The association’s work includes supporting scientific research, advocacy and ongoing education.

Since February is American Heart Month, the heart association encourages everyone to “Know Your Heart.”

Here are 10 common heart-health misconceptions and answers to combat them:

"I'm too young to worry about heart disease."

How you live now aﬀects your risk for cardiovascular diseases later in life. As early as childhood and adolescence, plaque can start accumulating in the arteries and later lead to clogged arteries.

"I'd know if I had high blood pressure because there would be warning signs."

High blood pressure is called the "silent killer" because you don't usually know you have it. You may never experience symptoms, so don't wait for your body to alert you that there's a problem. Check your numbers with a simple blood pressure test.

"I'll know when I'm having a heart attack because I'll have chest pain."

Not necessarily. Although it's common to have chest pain or discomfort, a heart attack may cause subtle symptoms. These include shortness of breath, nausea, feeling lightheaded, and pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the jaw, neck or back. Women typically experience less-obvious warning signs. If you’re experiencing these symptoms, even if you're not sure it's a heart attack, call 911 immediately.

"Diabetes won't threaten my heart as long as I take my medication."

Treating diabetes can reduce your risk or delay development of cardiovascular disease. But even when blood sugar levels are under control, diabetes still puts you at increased risk for heart disease and stroke. One main reason is that the risk factors that contribute to diabetes onset also make you more likely to develop cardiovascular disease.

"Heart disease runs in my family, so there's nothing I can do to prevent it."

Although people with a family history of heart disease are at higher risk, there are steps that can dramatically reduce risk. Create a healthy-heart action plan that includes these to-dos: get active; control cholesterol; eat better; manage blood pressure; maintain a healthy weight; control blood sugar; and stop smoking.

"I don't need to have my cholesterol checked until middle-age."

You should start getting your cholesterol checked at age 20, even earlier if your family has a history of heart disease. Children in high-risk families can have elevated cholesterol levels, putting them at increased risk for developing heart disease as adults.

"Heart failure means the heart stops beating."

The heart suddenly stops beating during cardiac arrest, not heart failure. With heart failure, the heart keeps working, but it doesn't pump blood as well as it should. That can cause shortness of breath, swelling in the feet and ankles, or persistent coughing and wheezing. During cardiac arrest, a person loses consciousness and normal breathing stops.

"This pain in my legs must be a sign of aging. I'm sure it has nothing to do with my heart."

Leg pain felt in the muscles could be a sign of peripheral artery disease (PAD), which increases the risk of heart attack or stroke five-fold. PAD is caused by blocked arteries in the legs due to plaque build-up.

"My heart is beating really fast. I must be having a heart attack."

Your heart rate speeds up during exercise or when you get excited and slows down when you're sleeping. Most of the time, a change in your heartbeat is nothing to worry about. But sometimes, it can be a sign of arrhythmia, an abnormal or irregular heartbeat. Most arrhythmias are harmless, but some can last long enough to impact how well the heart works and require treatment.

"I should avoid exercise after having a heart attack."

No! As soon as possible, get the help you need by joining a cardiac rehabilitation program or consulting your healthcare provider for advice on developing a physical activity plan for you.

For more information, contact UpstateAHA@heart.org.

The Beat Goes On

February is Heart Month, and the American Heart Association will be promoting the Be the Beat campaign which encourages at least one person in every family to learn CPR. According to Executive Director, Kelly Wilkins, “our world is diﬀerent than it was a year ago and it will keep changing. This month we want to remind our communities to focus on their hearts and encourage them to get their families, friends and communities involved as well.” In addition, the Association’s longstanding Go Red movement focuses on the opportunity to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women around the globe.