The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living

Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
This Timeless Naples Home Reflects A Durable Take On Luxury Living

A little more than 10 years ago, when a young family purchased a home in Naples, they conveniently found design assistance from the person who knew the house best: the seller. The previous owner, designer Kelli Fontana Vogelgesang, happily agreed to outfit her former dwelling for its new occupants—and then another residence the couple later acquired in the Northeast. Before long, though, “we needed more space and storage,” the wife says. “We always have so much family over, and I wanted a playroom for the children.” So they contacted the designer for their third and greatest endeavor: a 14,000-square- foot Naples home to be constructed where three others once stood on more than four acres, land they had purchased a few years earlier. “Every square inch of the house gets used,” Vogelgesang says. “There’s not a room that’s just for show. It’s a well-thought-out design.”
NAPLES, FL
See the Unique Charms Restored to This Timeless Tudor

Upon purchasing a 1925 English Tudor-style cottage in Indiana with her husband in 2019, Kelly Colby was fully aware that the house was going to need lots of love. As a team member at Tiffany Skilling Interiors, however, she had the confidence—and the resources—to pull it off. “I dragged [Tiffany] through the house and said, ‘What are we going to do to this?’” she says.
INDIANA STATE
