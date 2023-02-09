ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bocado named most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp. The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the...
Local Musicians Honored at Worcester Music Awards

WORCESTER - Local musicians were celebrated at Off the Rails, at 90 Commercial St., on Wednesday at the 2022 Worcester Music Awards presented by Pulse Magazine. The award show celebrates the best and brightest musical talent in the Worcester area included over 25 award categories in recognition of the talent and dedication of performers across a diverse range of musical styles.
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
20 Slangs That Are SO Boston

There are so many words, catch phrases and slang terms that people associate with Boston. Some are tried and true, others have fallen off bank of the river Charles. Have you ever visited friends or family from way out of town who ask you to “talk Boston?” I usually throw in a “wicked” and and a couple of “Yahs” before I sign off with a “I gotta go…I’m dyin’ for a Dunks.”
Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
‘Jeopardy!’ question on iconic Boston tower stumps contestants

Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” contestants were truly stumped as none of them were able to answer this question about one of Boston’s most iconic towers. One of the last questions in the show’s second round was from a category called “The Corporate Structure.” The $400 question asked, “This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Claredon – much less patriotic.”
Bri's Sweet Treats opens shop in Worcester Public Market

WORCESTER, Mass. - Bri's Sweet Treats, a locally-owned chocolate shop, held a ribbon cutting Wednesday to mark the opening of its first permanent location at the Worcester Public Market. The shop sells hand-crafted artisan chocolates and treats. They've been operating as a pop-up since late 2020. Owner Bri Azier said...
Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’

There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
