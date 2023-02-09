Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals In WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
‘I am still pinching myself’: Lexington native makes Grammy history
Piano has been the soundtrack of Steven Feifke’s life for nearly three decades.
spectrumnews1.com
Bocado named most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp. The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the...
thisweekinworcester.com
Local Musicians Honored at Worcester Music Awards
WORCESTER - Local musicians were celebrated at Off the Rails, at 90 Commercial St., on Wednesday at the 2022 Worcester Music Awards presented by Pulse Magazine. The award show celebrates the best and brightest musical talent in the Worcester area included over 25 award categories in recognition of the talent and dedication of performers across a diverse range of musical styles.
LGBTQ asylum seekers in Worcester displaced after tree falls on building
Eleven LGBTQ asylum seekers were displaced Feb. 3 when a tree fell on the multi-unit building in Worcester that acts as their refuge, causing extensive damage to the building, according to LGBT Asylum Task Force Executive Director Alford Green. The asylum seekers are now either staying at a local hotel...
More Mass. trivia featured on ‘Jeopardy!’ — this time a Springfield question
Massachusetts-related questions have been a common occurrence on “Jeopardy!” this week. Wednesday night’s contestants drew blanks when asked to identify the former name of an iconic Boston skyscraper. Monday’s players fared no better on another Boston question, this one asking about the city’s first Black police officer.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
Family who lost son to heart condition pushing for AEDs at Worcester baseball fields
Ralph Thibodeau’s son Josh Thibodeau died while doing a drill on the soccer field in Holden in 2011. Since Josh’s passing, his family started the Josh Thibodeau Helping Hearts Foundation which donates AEDs, conducts heart screenings, and brings awareness to undetected heart conditions.
Check Out the Oldest Bar in Massachusetts Just East of The Berkshires!
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants in Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on this link.
earnthenecklace.com
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
country1025.com
20 Slangs That Are SO Boston
There are so many words, catch phrases and slang terms that people associate with Boston. Some are tried and true, others have fallen off bank of the river Charles. Have you ever visited friends or family from way out of town who ask you to “talk Boston?” I usually throw in a “wicked” and and a couple of “Yahs” before I sign off with a “I gotta go…I’m dyin’ for a Dunks.”
Individuals dumped dead Pitbull in West Springfield
West Springfield Animal Control is searching for the individuals responsible for dumping a deceased dog in West Springfield.
iheart.com
Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
‘Jeopardy!’ question on iconic Boston tower stumps contestants
Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” contestants were truly stumped as none of them were able to answer this question about one of Boston’s most iconic towers. One of the last questions in the show’s second round was from a category called “The Corporate Structure.” The $400 question asked, “This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Claredon – much less patriotic.”
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
National Pizza Day: Who serves the best slice in western Massachusetts?
Thursday is National Pizza Day and restaurants across the country are rolling out millions for Super Bowl Sunday.
Athol man too dangerous to release in connection with November shooting
A man from Athol is being charged in connection with shooting a man in November. He was ordered held without bail and deemed too dangerous to release after his arraignment.
This Massachusetts restaurant ranks in the top 100 in the US
Yelp has just released its annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country. and a Massachusetts restaurant made the list.
spectrumnews1.com
Bri's Sweet Treats opens shop in Worcester Public Market
WORCESTER, Mass. - Bri's Sweet Treats, a locally-owned chocolate shop, held a ribbon cutting Wednesday to mark the opening of its first permanent location at the Worcester Public Market. The shop sells hand-crafted artisan chocolates and treats. They've been operating as a pop-up since late 2020. Owner Bri Azier said...
WCVB
Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’
There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
Why no snow cover could be problematic in the Spring
Simkins Tree Service out of Holliston says yards could have trouble this year because of the lack of snow cover.
