WRAL
Tech layoffs continuing across the country affecting workers in North Carolina
Layoffs aren't just limited to the technology sector, either, as layoffs have hit been announced at the Fayetteville Observer, as the publication will shutter its production plant and lay off 56 workers, WRAL TechWire reported earlier on Friday. Layoffs aren't just limited to the technology sector, either, as layoffs have...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
globalconstructionreview.com
Balfour Beatty awarded $242m design-and-build contract for Interstate 70 in North Carolina
UK contractor Balfour Beatty has been awarded a $242m design-and-build contract to upgrade the Interstate 70. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has tasked it with improving mobility for the military and increasing safety on 10km of road between the Havelock Bypass and Thurman Road in Craven County. The...
Why Was the ‘Carolina Squat’ Banned in North Carolina and Virginia?
In 2021, North Carolina and South Carolina banned vehicles with extreme Carolina squat modifications. Here’s what prompted the change. The post Why Was the ‘Carolina Squat’ Banned in North Carolina and Virginia? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints two Cape Fear residents to State Council, Review Board
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced numerous North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations. Two of those appointments were for Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Nadirah Pippen of Wilmington to the North Carolina Internship Council. Pippen is the Director of the Career Center at...
carolinajournal.com
Medicaid Expansion triggers can’t fix bad policy
A bill expanding the Medicaid entitlement program in North Carolina was filed this week in the N.C. House. It appears to be on a fast track to pass through that chamber early next week. This vote, likely Tuesday, would call for the single largest expansion of an entitlement program in the state’s history.
WBTV
State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - State leaders are encouraging North Carolinians to prepare for potential winter weather that could hit the region this weekend. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for most of the N.C. mountains, which the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) believes are likely be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories by Saturday morning.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Inflation continues to make its way across America, increasing the prices of almost every household need for Americans, and entertainment at the North Carolina zoo is no exception. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Zoo Council passed a motion to increase the price of admission. “We know we are a zoo for […]
Davidson County textile company earns North Carolina Governor’s Award for business
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Davidson County manufacturer has been honored by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper with his Governor’s Award for Excellence for 2022 because of how it grew its international footprint. Navis TubeTex, which for nearly a century has made machinery for the textile industry, was honored Wednesday with the tops among the […]
abccolumbia.com
North Carolina Continues Building Thousands of Homes in Flood-Prone Areas
From 1996 to 2017, North Carolina spent lots and lots of money buying back 5000 houses from homeowners living in flood-prone areas. The reason? Get people out of harm’s way. This information makes the following statement all the more puzzling. During that same time, there were more than 47,000 new homes built in flood prone areas in North Carolina. Huh?!? And with climate change, we know that flood-prone areas are more prone to flooding – not less.
‘The whole state will benefit’: NC county’s court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
Average Cost of Car Insurance in North Carolina for 2023
Although the national average for full coverage car insurance is $1,529, the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina is much less.
publicradioeast.org
Bill granting tenant rights to long-term hotel guests passes NC Senate
The North Carolina Senate has approved legislation that sets a three-month window before long-term hotel and inn guests obtain legal protections commonly reserved for home and apartment renters. Republicans in charge of the chamber pushed the measure through, after turning away several amendments. The bill now heading to the House...
politicsnc.com
North Carolina’s Government is Competitive Authoritarianism
UNC scholars’ finding that North Carolina had ceased to be a democracy was met from conservatives by a mixture of incredulity and simple guffaws. Even some moderate commentators wondered how the study’s authors could seriously contend that an American state had departed from the system of government that sits at the heart of our national identity. This disbelief was historically naive. But now thanks to scholarship by leading political scientists we have a moniker for the deformed representation that North Carolina has acquired since 2020: competitive authoritarianism.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Homebuyers turning to buydown option to save money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Homebuyers are cutting a big chunk off of their interest rates, saving hundreds of dollars on mortgage payments. That’s because sellers are more willing to negotiate these days, giving buyers money toward closing costs and repairs. Data from the real estate brokerage firm Redfin shows...
richmondobserver
OPINION: Are they really golden years?
North Carolina is facing a showdown of the ages. Demographers tell us our state is getting older and while the changes may look subtle, they are significant. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Census data reports that in 2020 the median age of people in our state was 38.9 years. It was just 33.1 in 1990 and 35.3 in 2000. In 2020, 17% of us were 65 and older; by 2028 it is projected that one in five (20%) will be 65 and older. By 2031, there will be more senior citizens than those under the age of 18.
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange light
A North Carolina witness at Johnsonville reported watching and photographing a hovering, bright orange light at 9:45 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
whqr.org
"This is our life": Homeowners still in limbo over four years after Hurricane Florence
Over four years after Hurricane Florence's drenching assault on the North Carolina coast, John is still trying to move on. Weaving through studs, he described the former layout of his house. “This is my son's room. This is our formal dining room. This is our breakfast nook in our kitchen...
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: Results Matter
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
