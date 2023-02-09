North Carolina is facing a showdown of the ages. Demographers tell us our state is getting older and while the changes may look subtle, they are significant. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Census data reports that in 2020 the median age of people in our state was 38.9 years. It was just 33.1 in 1990 and 35.3 in 2000. In 2020, 17% of us were 65 and older; by 2028 it is projected that one in five (20%) will be 65 and older. By 2031, there will be more senior citizens than those under the age of 18.

