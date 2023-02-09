ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Racing Louisville FC schedule for 2023 NWSL season is out: Game times and how to watch

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkmBq_0khX68O500

With ninth-place finishes in back-to-back seasons, Racing Louisville FC will look to take a step forward on the National Women's Soccer League table and challenge for a playoff spot when the 2023 campaign kicks off in late March.

Racing begins its new slate with matches against two clubs that have recent postseason experience, starting with a season-opening road contest at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in Texas against the Houston Dash, which is coming off its first-ever playoff berth. Six days later, the 2021 league champion Washington Spirit travel to Lynn Family Stadium for Racing's home opener — 3 p.m. on April 1.

Racing will also participate in the same NWSL Challenge Cup group as it did during the 2022 season, drawing Houston, the Chicago Red Stars and the Kansas City Current. Group play will begin May 17 against Kansas City and will pick up during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup (July 20-Aug. 20) with three consecutive cup matches.

The six-team NWSL Playoffs begin Oct. 22, and a league champion will be crowned Nov. 11.

Here's a look at the upcoming slate for head coach Kim Björkegren and company. Note: TV broadcast assignments will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a news release from Racing.

Racing Louisville scandal:Metro Council targets non-disclosure agreements

Racing Louisville 2023 NWSL schedule

DateOpponentTimeTV

March 26at Houston Dash7 p.m.TBD

April 1Washington Spirit3 p.m.TBD

April 15at Angel City10 p.m.TBD

April 22at Portland Thorns10:30 p.m.TBD

April 29OL Reign7:30 p.m.TBD

May 6at Orlando Pride7 p.m.TBD

May 12Chicago Red Stars7:30 p.m.TBD

May 17Kansas City Current*7:30 p.m.TBD

May 20at Kansas City Current8 p.m.TBD

May 27North Carolina Courage7:30 p.m.TBD

May 31at Chicago Red Stars*8 p.m.TBD

June 3at Washington Spirit8 p.m.TBD

June 9San Diego Wave8 p.m.TBD

June 14Houston Dash*8 p.m.TBD

June 18NJ/NY Gotham4 p.m.TBD

June 24at North Carolina Courage7 p.m.TBD

July 1at OL Reign3:30 p.m.TBD

July 7Kansas City Current8 p.m.TBD

July 21Chicago Red Stars*8 p.m.TBD

July 29at Houston Dash*8 p.m.TBD

Aug. 4at Kansas City Current*8 p.m.TBD

Aug. 19Angel City7:30 p.m.TBD

Aug. 27at NJ/NY Gotham5:30 p.m.TBD

Sept. 2Portland Thorns7:30 p.m.TBD

Sept. 15Houston Dash7:30 p.m.TBD

Sept. 30at Chicago Red Stars8 p.m.TBD

Oct. 6Orlando Pride7:30 p.m.TBD

Oct. 15at San Diego Wave5 p.m.TBD

*Challenge Cup

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville's Jeff Brohm already recruiting the state of Kentucky hard

It hasn't taken new University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm to make some recruiting noise in the Bluegrass State. Brohm, a former Kentucky Mr. Football from Trinity High School, has recruited the state of Kentucky heavily during his time as a head coach at Western Kentucky University and also during his six seasons as the head coach at Purdue.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

LOOK: Preferred walk-on invites that have announced for Louisville

Louisville football has had success with its preferred walk-on program for a number of years and that effort will continue under head coach Jeff Brohm. The preferred walk-on program is one that has been used with success at each of his head coaching stops. Last season at Purdue, one-time walk-on Aidan O'Connell shined for the Boilermakers at quarterback. During his first months leading the UofL program, Brohm has added some of the top in-state prospects available, along with a few out of state talents.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)

Kentucky bluegrass quintet Wolfpen Branch will celebrate the release of their new album, “Long Hill to Climb,” with support from Aaron Bibelhauser (a member of Wolfpen Branch) and his “evil twin brother” Adam. The Bibelhausers will perform songs from their new album, “Close Harmony,” which was released today.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville's Top 12 highest-rated in-state recruits since 2000

Among the most immediate positive impacts of Louisville's hiring of Jeff Brohm as its head football coach was local and in-state recruiting. The Cardinals added a trio of key area prospects since Brohm's hiring, including 247Sports' top-rated in-state target in St. X defensive lineman Micah Carter. UofL also inked Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements and four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer from New Albany, Ind.
LOUISVILLE, KY
OnlyInYourState

Hailed As One Of The Best Destinations In The Entire World, Here’s Why You Need To Visit Louisville, Kentucky

We’ve long sung the praises of Louisville. Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville is home to over 633,000 residents and some of the most historic neighborhoods and iconic architecture and attractions in the state. It has a dazzling riverfront, vibrant business (and bourbon!) districts, and some of the loveliest parks in Kentucky. We love this town, and we’re not the only ones who do. Louisville was one of only 12 U.S. destinations on The New York Times list of “52 Places To Go in 2023” — and indeed, here’s why you need to visit Louisville, Kentucky:
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kristen Walters

Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store

A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
LOUISVILLE, KY
xaviernews.org

Top Ten Rappers From Louisville

Over the years, few cities have risen amongst the ranks of countless others as having the greatest rappers emerge from their own respective city. Louisville never happens to be on any of these lists. For this reason, the rappers trying to make it out of woodworks from Louisville get little to no exposure unless it’s coming out of their own pockets. Not that this list will bring unprecedented exposure, but I view some as better than none. I have taken it upon myself to take my personal opinions and put them into a top ten list below:
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

'Freedom seekers'; New Albany church once helped Kentucky slaves find freedom

A common misconception about the Underground Railroad is that there were literally tunnels underground, but for Second Baptist Church, that was actually true. In a city as old as Louisville, history surrounds us. It's seen every day in the buildings, but often the story behind those walls gets lost to time. The same holds true in southern Indiana, where one church was once well-known for helping runaway slaves in their life-or-death struggle for freedom.
NEW ALBANY, IN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?

For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KHBS

A shot in the dark that shocked the University of Kentucky community

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. Trent DiGiuro was a popular kid growing up in Oldham County, Kentucky. His friends described him as “kind, someone who always looked out for others, and a big teddy bear.” Trent’s love for football began in elementary school. After finishing playing at Oldham High school, he walked on the football team at the University of Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
tourcounsel.com

Jefferson Mall | Shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky

Jefferson Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky, the largest city in Kentucky. The mall is located near the intersection of Interstate 65 and Outer Loop in southern Louisville. Jefferson Mall is the only major mall in southern Jefferson County, and the only of Louisville's six regional shopping centers (400,000+ square feet) serving the south and west county; the others are located in the east county.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy