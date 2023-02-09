Racing Louisville FC schedule for 2023 NWSL season is out: Game times and how to watch

With ninth-place finishes in back-to-back seasons, Racing Louisville FC will look to take a step forward on the National Women's Soccer League table and challenge for a playoff spot when the 2023 campaign kicks off in late March.

Racing begins its new slate with matches against two clubs that have recent postseason experience, starting with a season-opening road contest at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in Texas against the Houston Dash, which is coming off its first-ever playoff berth. Six days later, the 2021 league champion Washington Spirit travel to Lynn Family Stadium for Racing's home opener — 3 p.m. on April 1.

Racing will also participate in the same NWSL Challenge Cup group as it did during the 2022 season, drawing Houston, the Chicago Red Stars and the Kansas City Current. Group play will begin May 17 against Kansas City and will pick up during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup (July 20-Aug. 20) with three consecutive cup matches.

The six-team NWSL Playoffs begin Oct. 22, and a league champion will be crowned Nov. 11.

Here's a look at the upcoming slate for head coach Kim Björkegren and company. Note: TV broadcast assignments will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a news release from Racing.

Racing Louisville 2023 NWSL schedule

DateOpponentTimeTV

March 26at Houston Dash7 p.m.TBD

April 1Washington Spirit3 p.m.TBD

April 15at Angel City10 p.m.TBD

April 22at Portland Thorns10:30 p.m.TBD

April 29OL Reign7:30 p.m.TBD

May 6at Orlando Pride7 p.m.TBD

May 12Chicago Red Stars7:30 p.m.TBD

May 17Kansas City Current*7:30 p.m.TBD

May 20at Kansas City Current8 p.m.TBD

May 27North Carolina Courage7:30 p.m.TBD

May 31at Chicago Red Stars*8 p.m.TBD

June 3at Washington Spirit8 p.m.TBD

June 9San Diego Wave8 p.m.TBD

June 14Houston Dash*8 p.m.TBD

June 18NJ/NY Gotham4 p.m.TBD

June 24at North Carolina Courage7 p.m.TBD

July 1at OL Reign3:30 p.m.TBD

July 7Kansas City Current8 p.m.TBD

July 21Chicago Red Stars*8 p.m.TBD

July 29at Houston Dash*8 p.m.TBD

Aug. 4at Kansas City Current*8 p.m.TBD

Aug. 19Angel City7:30 p.m.TBD

Aug. 27at NJ/NY Gotham5:30 p.m.TBD

Sept. 2Portland Thorns7:30 p.m.TBD

Sept. 15Houston Dash7:30 p.m.TBD

Sept. 30at Chicago Red Stars8 p.m.TBD

Oct. 6Orlando Pride7:30 p.m.TBD

Oct. 15at San Diego Wave5 p.m.TBD

*Challenge Cup

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.