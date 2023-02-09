Racing Louisville FC schedule for 2023 NWSL season is out: Game times and how to watch
With ninth-place finishes in back-to-back seasons, Racing Louisville FC will look to take a step forward on the National Women's Soccer League table and challenge for a playoff spot when the 2023 campaign kicks off in late March.
Racing begins its new slate with matches against two clubs that have recent postseason experience, starting with a season-opening road contest at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in Texas against the Houston Dash, which is coming off its first-ever playoff berth. Six days later, the 2021 league champion Washington Spirit travel to Lynn Family Stadium for Racing's home opener — 3 p.m. on April 1.
Racing will also participate in the same NWSL Challenge Cup group as it did during the 2022 season, drawing Houston, the Chicago Red Stars and the Kansas City Current. Group play will begin May 17 against Kansas City and will pick up during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup (July 20-Aug. 20) with three consecutive cup matches.
The six-team NWSL Playoffs begin Oct. 22, and a league champion will be crowned Nov. 11.
Here's a look at the upcoming slate for head coach Kim Björkegren and company. Note: TV broadcast assignments will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a news release from Racing.
Racing Louisville 2023 NWSL schedule
DateOpponentTimeTV
March 26at Houston Dash7 p.m.TBD
April 1Washington Spirit3 p.m.TBD
April 15at Angel City10 p.m.TBD
April 22at Portland Thorns10:30 p.m.TBD
April 29OL Reign7:30 p.m.TBD
May 6at Orlando Pride7 p.m.TBD
May 12Chicago Red Stars7:30 p.m.TBD
May 17Kansas City Current*7:30 p.m.TBD
May 20at Kansas City Current8 p.m.TBD
May 27North Carolina Courage7:30 p.m.TBD
May 31at Chicago Red Stars*8 p.m.TBD
June 3at Washington Spirit8 p.m.TBD
June 9San Diego Wave8 p.m.TBD
June 14Houston Dash*8 p.m.TBD
June 18NJ/NY Gotham4 p.m.TBD
June 24at North Carolina Courage7 p.m.TBD
July 1at OL Reign3:30 p.m.TBD
July 7Kansas City Current8 p.m.TBD
July 21Chicago Red Stars*8 p.m.TBD
July 29at Houston Dash*8 p.m.TBD
Aug. 4at Kansas City Current*8 p.m.TBD
Aug. 19Angel City7:30 p.m.TBD
Aug. 27at NJ/NY Gotham5:30 p.m.TBD
Sept. 2Portland Thorns7:30 p.m.TBD
Sept. 15Houston Dash7:30 p.m.TBD
Sept. 30at Chicago Red Stars8 p.m.TBD
Oct. 6Orlando Pride7:30 p.m.TBD
Oct. 15at San Diego Wave5 p.m.TBD
*Challenge Cup
