ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

This Louisville coffee shop & bakery is opening a new location in Indiana. Here's where

By Dahlia Ghabour, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hqrc_0khX5rcO00

Many plans are in motion at the Louisville-based coffee shop and bakery Please & Thank You. Perhaps the most exciting is a brand-new coffee shop location set to open in Indianapolis this spring. Company owner Brooke Vaughn chose a 1,200-square-foot location at 849 Massachusetts Ave. and hopes to have the new shop open by May 15.

"I'm from Indianapolis, so it's like a homecoming for us," Vaughn said. "And actually — a lot of [restaurant owners] have huge payments due on Emergency Income Disaster Payment loans. If you see a lot of places opening new locations, it's because we're all obliged to pay this money back. How many of us will be left in another year is questionable, but hopefully, we're all doing our best to expand and take care of our team."

Vaughn said her loan repayment bill is $10,000 per month. The only way she could generate enough revenue to pay the bill was to open a new store or two. She's also interested in opening a location in Denver, Colorado.

"The unfortunate part is there's only so much business you can get in Louisville," she said. "My Market Street store is by far our strongest store, but a lot of that is tourism where 60% of the customers there are new, even though it's been open for 13 years. My other stores are fine and paying for themselves, but there's not enough people here to generate the type of revenue [I need.] That's why I'm looking at bigger cities. $10,000 a month is a big nut to crack."

Vaughn's other recent project involved moving the company's headquarters to a larger space, but it hasn't worked out.

In December 2021, Vaughn bought a 5,000-square-foot building in Shelby Park at 700 E. Kentucky St., intending to move the company's baking facility there when its current lease ran out. But after renovation estimates came back at well over $1 million, Vaughn had to cancel the plan and re-list the building for sale.

For now, Please & Thank You will remain headquartered in Louisville's Portland neighborhood while Vaughn searches for new space.

The secondary program she's working on is an expanded wholesale partnership with Kroger. About 14 Kroger stories now carry Please & Thank You's frozen "Dough Boxes" so far, and Vaughn hopes her cookie dough will be sold in Kroger locations nationwide soon. The dough boxes come in boxes of two dozen ($65), three dozen ($85) or four dozen ($100) cookies.

Please & Thank You has three Louisville-area locations: the original store at 800 E. Market St., one in Clifton at 2341 Frankfort Ave., and one in Prospect, Kentucky at 9561 US-42. The West End bakery and cookie factory is located at 1626 Duncan St.

Reach food reporter Dahlia Ghabour at dghabour@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
Kristen Walters

Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store

A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
LOUISVILLE, KY
gotodestinations.com

Egg-ceptional Breakfast Spots in Indianapolis – (With Photos!)

Looking for the best breakfast in Indianapolis? Indianapoplis is home to many many exceptional breakfast spots that offer a delightful experience to all foodies. Whether you’re in the mood for farm-to-table brunch or classic comfort food, Indianapolis has got you covered. Two examples? Milktooth, known for their contemporary take on breakfast dishes and innovative pastries, and Easy Rider Cafe, a cool eatery that serves up a mean breakfast burrito.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

New restaurant in the Bellwether Hotel set to officially open soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands is getting ready to welcome its newest restaurant to Bardstown Road. Nostalgic Restaurant and Cocktail House is located on the first floor of the Bellwether Hotel. They held a soft opening Saturday and the official opening will be after Valentine's Day. Owners describe the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
inparkmagazine.com

GSCA 2023 to take place in Cincinnati and Indianapolis

The Giant Screen Cinema Association (GSCA) announced its 2023 International Conference locations. The conference will begin September 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Cincinnati Museum Center and The Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX. All delegates are invited to Cincinnati to see giant screen innovations and films on the dome screen. Chartered buses will depart Cincinnati the evening of September 18 for Indianapolis, where the conference will continue September 19-21, 2023, at the IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLKY.com

Naive owner, chef opening upscale restaurant on Valentine's Day in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — An upscale restaurant is opening in the Highlands on Valentine's Day,according to Louisville Business First. Nostalgic, located at 1306 Bardstown Road, will have 100 seats spread across three dining rooms, a 20-seat main bar and two outdoor patios. It will also be connected to the Bellwether Hotel, a 21-unit residential building and hotel located at 1300 Bardstown Road, which opened in October 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
thetimes24-7.com

Best Equipment Co. Announces New Headquarters in Noblesville

Best Equipment Company has announced plans to build a new 35,000-square-foot headquarters in the City of Noblesville. Family owned and operated since 1917, Best Equipment is relocating its headquarters from Lawrence, Ind. “Best Equipment’s decision to relocate their corporate headquarters to Noblesville continues our strategy to grow our economic base...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
INDIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)

Kentucky bluegrass quintet Wolfpen Branch will celebrate the release of their new album, “Long Hill to Climb,” with support from Aaron Bibelhauser (a member of Wolfpen Branch) and his “evil twin brother” Adam. The Bibelhausers will perform songs from their new album, “Close Harmony,” which was released today.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
CORYDON, IN
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy