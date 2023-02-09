CHILLICOTHE Ill. (WMBD) — The Rotary Club and Lions Club of Chillicothe held their annual eagle watch breakfast Saturday morning. Eggs and sausages were served at the Shore Acres Clubhouse to those who have a passion for eagles. Along with breakfast, an eagle photography contest was held, and Wildlife Prairie Park held an educational presentation on eagles and other winged animals.

