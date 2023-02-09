ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

Estero sisters Ansley and Kaitlyn Mancini enjoying first (and only) varsity season together

By Alex Martin, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago

For much of their childhoods, the timing was just never right for Ansley and Kaitlyn Mancini.

Separated by four grade levels, the sisters couldn't play together in middle school. Playing club soccer was out of the question because of their difference in age.

For the first and only time, the Mancinis have been cherishing their lone season playing competitive soccer together. They have played a large role in Estero's 15-3 season thus far. Ansley, a senior, leads the area with 35 goals, adding 14 assists at forward. Kaitlyn, just a freshman, has 17 goals with 20 assists and is trying to become the first freshman locally in five years to have 20 goals and 20 assists in a season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgPwv_0khX5h2M00

"On her club team, she was always super good," Ansley said. "And I obviously didn't go to every single one of her games but as soon as she started playing here, after a few games of playing with us, I knew she was going to be perfect for this team and all.

"... I knew she was going to be on the team, and I told her to play to her full potential. She's as good as anyone on the team. She just had to show it and prove herself, and she would be playing every game."

While Ansley and her older sister, Madeline, played together for two seasons, Kaitlyn watched and learned as the youngest of the three. The three would often play soccer together in a more relaxed setting, trying to see who could kick the ball the highest on the side of their house. Many current and former Estero teammates would occasionally join in at the local tennis courts and would use the nets to improve their touches.

"I just think we have a great team and work really well together," Kaitlyn Mancini said. "It's a great group of talented girls and once we started the season, we realized how far we could go and the potential the whole team has."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctpnM_0khX5h2M00

Estero coach Will McArdle has centered much of what the Wildcats do around the sisters, which has created chances for other players involved in attacking. Naysie Tianga (6 goals, 9 assists), Jocelyn Welch (4 goals, 6 assists), and Hannah Weaver (7 goals, 5 assists) are just three of the examples.

"It's been amazing," McArdle said of their successes. "Especially when you talk about Ansley, who's been here for three years. This year, she's had by far her best season individually here with the team. And for her sister to come in as a freshman and perform like she has, it's funny. I don't know if there's maybe that familiar connection. They just vibe with each other upfront because of that.

"... The system that we built basically around them, it compliments them. That's why I think they're able to excel so well. Ansley's scored a lot of goals, Kaitlyn's scored a lot of goals and assists as well, but the system behind them, the players behind them that feed them, it's all very cohesive and it's built to allow them to excel. They've been outstanding."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lipwc_0khX5h2M00

With at least one more game in their season, Estero will try to get past Holy Names (9-6-2) Friday night in hopes of playing either McKeel or Robinson in the Class 4A-Region 3 Championship. With a win, the Wildcats would be just one game away from getting back to a Final Four, which would be their first appearance in that spot since the 2017-18 season .

"Knowing it's our last season, and our only one, we're just having fun while it's lasting," Ansley said.

"I just think it's a great experience to play with her in her last year. It's fun," Kaitlyn added. "Taking advantage of the time we've got together."

Friday's Girls Regional Semifinals

Class 5A-Region 3

(4) Naples at (1) Mariner

(3) Barron Collier at (2) North Fort Myers

Class 4A-Region 3

(3) Estero at (2) Academy of the Holy Names

Class 2A-Region 3

(3) ECS at (2) St. Stephen's

Community Policy