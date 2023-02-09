ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

BUCKSCO.Today

How to Find Professional Happiness

In the age of quiet quitting, it can be hard to find a job that reflects your passions. The term “professional happiness” is subjective, writes John Peitzman for Entrepreneur. The way to find satisfaction in your 9-to-5 is to ask yourself the following questions, according to Peitzman:. What...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Ask SCORE: What Does it Take to Succeed in Small Business?

SCORE Bucks County works with financial experts like Steve Wolfson to teach business owners and entrepreneurs the best business practices. I guess you could say the entrepreneurial spirit is part of my DNA. I practically grew up in Wolfson Grocery Store, a New Jersey supermarket my grandfather started nearly 100 years ago. As a kid, my dad was the owner of the family business and I saw firsthand the importance of investing in sweat equity.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Business Specializing in Charcuterie Boards Opens First PA Location in Jamison

A new business has opened in Bucks County, and those looking for a great Valentine’s Day gift are in for a treat. Graze Craze, a business that specializes in charcuterie boards and boxes for gatherings, office catering and special events, recently opened its first Pennsylvania location at 2190 York Road, Suite 6, in Jamison. The business is the newest food franchise to join the community of award-winning brands affiliated with United Franchise Group.
JAMISON, PA
Delaware Valley University Celebrates Special Connection to the Philadelphia Eagles

The alumna worked with the team's namesake animal for one of their big games. Delaware Valley University (DelVal) alumna, Laura Soder ’11, has a special connection to the Philadelphia Eagles football team. Soder, who majored in conservation and wildlife management at DelVal, is the show woman behind the mascot eagle you see at the stadium before each Eagles game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardley-Based Engineering Consultant Awarded $900M Contract to Assist National Organization

A Bucks County company just signed a massive deal that will see them become a major asset for an important government entity. Global Systems Technologies, Inc., located at 109 Floral Vale Boulevard in Yardley, was recently awarded a $900 million contract to support the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense. The contract is on a four-year base and one four-year option period.
YARDLEY, PA
USA Today: Italian Pizza Experts Rank Philadelphia Pizzeria among Top 50 in United States

If you want to find out where you can get the best pizza, ask an Italian, writes Mike Snider for USA Today. This time, a group of Italian pizza experts have created a list of the top 50 pizzerias from around the country, and one local joint made the cut. Pizzas were scored on the quality of the pizza dough and topping ingredients. Other factors included customer service and the wine and beverage lists.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
