Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
How to Find Professional Happiness

Ask SCORE: What Does it Take to Succeed in Small Business?

Business Specializing in Charcuterie Boards Opens First PA Location in Jamison

New Hope-Based Healthcare Company Adds New Members to its Senior Leadership Team

Bucks County Community College to Host Financial Aid Information Night Later This Month
The college offers for-credit courses that teach a wide array of subjects. As the cost of higher education keeps climbing, Bucks County Community College can help you reach your goals with Financial Aid Information Night on Feb. 28, at 6:30 OM in the Linksz Pavilion of the Newtown campus located at 275 Swamp Road in Newtown.
Delaware Valley University Celebrates Special Connection to the Philadelphia Eagles
The alumna worked with the team's namesake animal for one of their big games. Delaware Valley University (DelVal) alumna, Laura Soder ’11, has a special connection to the Philadelphia Eagles football team. Soder, who majored in conservation and wildlife management at DelVal, is the show woman behind the mascot eagle you see at the stadium before each Eagles game.
CEO of Chester Springs-Based Creative Capital Featured in Local ESPN, NFL Ads
Frederick Hubler, CEO and Chief Wealth Strategist of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group in Chester Springs, will be featured in two advertisements leading up to the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl commercials are a great way to market businesses as well as enjoy some entertainment. Hubler will be featured in...
Yardley-Based Engineering Consultant Awarded $900M Contract to Assist National Organization
A Bucks County company just signed a massive deal that will see them become a major asset for an important government entity. Global Systems Technologies, Inc., located at 109 Floral Vale Boulevard in Yardley, was recently awarded a $900 million contract to support the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense. The contract is on a four-year base and one four-year option period.
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
The Parry Mansion Museum, located in New Hope, is a popular historical spot for visitors to check out. Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel. In...
Bucks County Student, Cancer Survivor Attends the State of the Union Address
A Bucks County middle school student and cancer survivor was chosen as a guest of honor to attend the annual State of the Union address. Sara Harvey, a student at Poquessing Middle School in Feasterville-Trevose, was chosen to attend the event in Washington, D.C. with U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. A...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Historic Stone Farmhouse in Doylestown
A unique estate in Bucks County has recently gone up for sale, and homebuyers are in for a treat with this home. This stone farmhouse in centrally located in Doylestown Township, inside the Pebble Hill community. A piece of Bucks County history, the home has been updated for the modern family.
USA Today: Italian Pizza Experts Rank Philadelphia Pizzeria among Top 50 in United States
If you want to find out where you can get the best pizza, ask an Italian, writes Mike Snider for USA Today. This time, a group of Italian pizza experts have created a list of the top 50 pizzerias from around the country, and one local joint made the cut. Pizzas were scored on the quality of the pizza dough and topping ingredients. Other factors included customer service and the wine and beverage lists.
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Cites Local Ways to Honor Black History Month
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invites Montgomery County residents Celebrate Black History Month in Montgomery County. The following recommendations include both sites of historical significance in the Black community and commercial entities with proprietors or leaders of color.
This Mechanicsville Graphic Artist Created the Artwork That Inspired the Eagles Logo
The famous logo has its origins in a piece of art made for a New Deal program. Once the logo for a government program, the creation of one Bucks County artist eventually became the symbol of a beloved football team. Staff writers for Todd Radom Design wrote about the local artist and his creation.
This Bucks County School District Will Be Opening Late the Day After the Super Bowl
The school district will be opening schools late the day after the game. As many Bucks County residents are hoping for a quiet Monday following Super Bowl Sunday, one school district is applying leniency. Kristen A. Graham and Jesse Bunch wrote about the much-needed delays or The Philadelphia Inquirer. Quakertown...
Mural of Washington Crossing the Delaware, Located Near Bucks County, Undergoing Restorations
A piece of art depicting one of Bucks County’s most important historical events has been unearthed, and it is now being restored. Vashti Harris wrote about the piece for nj.com. The mural, titled ‘Washington Crossing the Delaware‘, remained in a basement for 50 years until it was located in...
Major Discount Retailer to Open Location in Bucks County. Read to Learn When and Where
A popular retail chain will be opening their latest location in Bucks County, and local shoppers are looking forward to the new site. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new store for WFMZ-69. Big Lots is expected to open a new location in Hilltown Township in March. The new store will...
Economics Silence Harleysville’s Philadelphia Folk Festival, First Time Since 1962’s First
Sharp declines in its finances has caused the 2023 Philadelphia Folk Festival (PFF) to fall flat for the first time in its 60-year run. Maggie Mancini reported its unfortunate cancellation for PhillyVoice.
Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub Announces Run for County Judge
An important member of the Bucks County government has announced his intentions to run for an even bigger position than his current one. Jim Melwert wrote about the politician for KYW Newsradio. Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub has announced that he intends to run for county judge. If elected,...
Popular New Jersey-Based Deli to Open Latest Location in Newtown
A well-known delicatessen from New Jersey will be opening their latest location in one of Bucks County’s most popular towns. Jeff Werner wrote about the new eatery for the Newtown, PA Patch.
