Boston, MA

NESN

Celtics Reportedly Targeting Three-Time NBA Champ On Buyout Market

The Boston Celtics didn’t make a big splash ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but there’s still an opportunity for the title contenders to make a future move. The Celtics could look to the buyout market to add a piece, and reportedly have their eyes set on a player that has plenty of championship experience.
NESN

Mike Muscala Addresses Relationship With Al Horford, Celtics Role

Mike Muscala might be the newest member of the Boston Celtics, however, there is some locker-room familiarity. Muscala, who was acquired by the Celtics from the Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks, had spent the last four seasons in Oklahoma City. And along that ride, the...
ClutchPoints

Celtics trade grade for Mike Muscala deal with Thunder

With only a few hours left before the passing of a crazy 2023 NBA trade deadline, the Boston Celtics made a move for former Oklahoma City Thunder big man Mike Muscala. The C’s dealt forward Justin Jackson and two second-round picks in return for the 31-year-old. While the Thunder...
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Players Who Could Be Moved at the 2023 Trade Deadline

The 2023 Trade Deadline is getting closer and closer. As first place in the NHL, all eyes are on the Boston Bruins to see what they’ll do. The team has been reported to be interested in a number of big-name free agents, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.
BOSTON, MA

