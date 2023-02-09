ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys soccer: Boca Raton returns to region semifinals with bigger ambition

By Alex Peterman
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago

BOCA RATON — The Bobcats’ powerhouse defense continued its dominant form in Wednesday’s regional quarterfinals, blanking Royal Palm Beach to secure a 2-0 victory and a coveted ticket to the regional semis.

After dominating possession in the attacking half, it seemed a mere matter of time before the Bobcats' assault bore fruit.

But when Christian Gonzalez came flying into the box to get on top of his teammate’s pass from the corner, it was still a sigh of relief for Boca head coach Marcelo Castillo when the ball found the open net.

“I knew and I felt, and I think my team did, that we were the better team, but I’ve won so many games I shouldn’t have won and lost many games I should have won," Castillo said. "So, I’m happy we broke the seal. The first one was a great one. The second was a bit scrappy, but at the end of the day, I tell my kids, ‘They all count.’”

Boca kept up the pressure throughout the contest, but it was the Bobcats' defense that really kept Royal Palm playing from its collective back foot.

“We manipulated it well,” Castillo said. “I wanted to make sure they didn’t score on us, and we were a bit more simple in the back. I knew the goals would eventually come with the talent that we have. And sure enough, that’s exactly what happened.”

Even after defeating the top two seeds in their district on their way to regionals, the Wildcats found that Boca’s renowned soccer tradition spoke for itself on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwrkH_0khX4reb00

More: Kaitlin Gabelman's hat trick lifts motivated Dwyer over West Boca

Recent Soccer: West Boca's Giovana Canali inspires Bulls to playoffs with prolific play

They may have scored a goal against the Bobcats in their 2-1 regular-season defeat, but the visitors had very few answers to the speed and physicality the Boca squad brought to Wednesday’s playoff rematch.

After the clock turned over to stoppage time following the second half, it was Andre Betioli who put the proverbial nail in the coffin.

Betioli was on the receiving end of Lucas Milanez Esteves’ beautiful set-up, and the senior’s strike served as the dagger to Royal Palm’s comeback bid in the dying minutes of the match.

But while Gonzalez and Betioli will receive much of the credit for the victory, Castillo pointed toward an unsung hero in the midfield as well — Rafael Azevedo Moraes.

“He protects the back line,” Castillo said. “He gives freedom to everybody else in front of him. He does the work of two or three people. He doesn’t get the credit that he deserves, but he’s a Player of the Year candidate.”

Moraes made a massive difference in the game against the Wildcats, dictating the pace in the midfield and, at once, both setting up Boca’s attack and thwarting Royal Palm’s advances.

He’s also a big reason why Boca has such a dynamic presence in the middle of the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mz7T1_0khX4reb00

“Every team now that’s in the tournament is a good team, but what’s going to separate the good ones from the better ones is the people that run your engine in the center of the park,” Castillo said. “And I think we’re as good as anyone in the country — let alone Florida.”

Nicknamed "Little Pitbull," Moraes will look to continue his in-form performances as the Bobcats look toward the regional semifinals.

“Last year, we lost in the semifinals and this year, we all got together and said, ‘This year is ours. We need to win,’” Moraes said.

If any team can seek redemption on a storied postseason run, though, perhaps it’s this one. Castillo, for his part, had high praise to share about his group.

“I told these guys halfway through the season that I think this is the deepest team that I’ve had in 18 years here. I’ve had some state championship teams, some record-breaking teams. We are that deep, and today was an example of that.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boys soccer: Boca Raton returns to region semifinals with bigger ambition

