Oak Ridge, TN

Oak Ridge cleanup contractor officer retiring; Fortenberry to take on role

By The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago
United Cleanup Oak Ridge LLC (UCOR), the lead environmental cleanup contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management, has announced that Chief Operating Officer Tom Dieter plans to retire on March 31 and will be replaced by Kent Fortenberry.

“Tom led UCOR’s transition for our 10-year, $8.3 billion Oak Ridge Reservation cleanup contract, and we’re grateful for his leadership in the company maintaining a strong safety performance in our first year,” UCOR President & Chief Executive Officer Ken Rueter stated in the release.

Over his 30-year career, Dieter led more than $3 billion in cleanup successes in complex nuclear enterprises in several states.

Fortenberry comes into his new assignment from his role as UCOR critical projects director. He brings more than four decades of relevant experience in operations, decontamination & decommissioning, environmental remediation, and safety oversight of government and commercial nuclear facilities in the U.S. and overseas. At UCOR, Fortenberry has managed engineering, environmental services, nuclear safety, and technical services functions, as well as serving as UCOR’s chief regulatory officer.

“Kent brings a breadth of experience from the Naval Reactors Propulsion Program, commercial nuclear power operations, DOE/NNSA’s nuclear weapons and nuclear cleanup enterprises, as well as from serving as technical director for the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board,” Rueter said. “He is well suited for our next phase of cleanup on the Oak Ridge Reservation. His broad range of industry expertise will ensure UCOR continues its emphasis on safety and environmental compliance in all aspects of our operations and support organizations.”

UCOR is a partnership between Amentum, Jacobs, and Honeywell. The company employs more than 2,100 workers.

