ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Joel Bitonio leaned on Joe Thomas as a young Browns player and strives to continue his legacy: ‘He set a standard’

By Dan Labbe, cleveland.com
cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
49erswebzone

Texans hiring 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Houston Texans are hiring San Francisco 49ers defensive quality control coach Stephen Adegoke as their safeties coach. The following is from Adegoke's team bio. Adegoke joined the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Michigan.
HOUSTON, TX
WKYC

See how 3News' Dave Chudowsky is reacting to Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND — Joe Thomas has done it! The Cleveland Browns legend has been selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. As Northeast Ohio celebrates the fan-favorite Browns player, 3News' Dave Chudowsky took a moment during the GO! morning show Friday to express his thoughts on the big moment.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mock Draft Roundup: Who have the Browns selected in various mock drafts?

With just one game left to play tomorrow, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles battle in the Super Bowl, the offseason gets set for full steam ahead when the new league year quickly follows. This means the 2023 NFL Draft will be here in the blink of an eye, and the Cleveland Browns will need to take advantage. Here we conduct a mock draft round-up to see who various outlets are sending to the Browns in their 2023 NFL Mock Drafts. Two names became a common theme in the form of Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu.
CLEVELAND, OH
chatsports.com

Report: Another Browns defensive coach could be headed elsewhere

The Cleveland Browns have only made one official change to their coaching staff so far with DC Jim Schwartz replacing DC Joe Woods. Woods has since been hired to join the New Orleans Saints in the same position with a big change in responsibilities. We also covered the report that...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to big Texans news

The Houston Texans aren’t in the Super Bowl, but they are in the headlines as Sunday approaches. While the topic of Kliff Kingsbury has people talking, the Texans also made news another way. Houston reportedly has hired their next defensive coordinator. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday morning that head coach DeMeco Ryans and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to big Texans news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 2/12: 57 Browns-Free Super Bowls, Coaching Moves, and Bad Movies

I hope you’re starting off your Super Sunday the right way, with a cup of coffee/water/tea/hard liquor and this column the way the powers that be and my accountant intended. Actually, my accountant couldn’t give a damn, he merely does my taxes, but that’s my way of saying thank you for your patronage and the one-fourteenth of a cent that I earn from you viewing the ads which display on this page.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy