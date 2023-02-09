Joel Bitonio leaned on Joe Thomas as a young Browns player and strives to continue his legacy: ‘He set a standard’

With just one game left to play tomorrow, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles battle in the Super Bowl, the offseason gets set for full steam ahead when the new league year quickly follows. This means the 2023 NFL Draft will be here in the blink of an eye, and the Cleveland Browns will need to take advantage. Here we conduct a mock draft round-up to see who various outlets are sending to the Browns in their 2023 NFL Mock Drafts. Two names became a common theme in the form of Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO