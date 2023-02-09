Joel Bitonio leaned on Joe Thomas as a young Browns player and strives to continue his legacy: ‘He set a standard’

Read full article on original website
AP Source: Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam in talks to buy minority stake in NBA's Milwaukee Bucks
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are in talks to buy a minority stake in the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday. The Haslams, who have explored buying other pro teams in the past, are seeking...
J.J. Watt joins Steeler Nation after retirement
Now that J.J. Watt has wrapped up a Hall of Fame career where he played for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals he can finally be himself. Watt can finally admit he’s a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Watt was on the Pardon My Take podcast in his first interview...
Texans hiring 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Houston Texans are hiring San Francisco 49ers defensive quality control coach Stephen Adegoke as their safeties coach. The following is from Adegoke's team bio. Adegoke joined the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Michigan.
WKYC
See how 3News' Dave Chudowsky is reacting to Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
CLEVELAND — Joe Thomas has done it! The Cleveland Browns legend has been selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. As Northeast Ohio celebrates the fan-favorite Browns player, 3News' Dave Chudowsky took a moment during the GO! morning show Friday to express his thoughts on the big moment.
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Blocked an Assistant From Interviewing for Jim Schwartz's Browns Defense
Cleveland Browns had hoped to interview Matt Burke to be their next defensive line coach, but that never worked out. According to a report, the Browns were blocked by the Arizona Cardinals to interview Burke. The Cardinals were not going to allow Burke to make an even switch. Since then,...
Former Browns QB lands coaching gig under Frank Reich with Panthers
In a continuously churning news day for the Cleveland Browns following the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction of Joe Thomas, it ends with more news as well. Former Browns quarterback Josh McCown has landed his first coaching gig as he has agreed to join the Carolina Panthers. Frank Reich has hired him as the new quarterbacks coach in Carolina.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware lead defense-centric Pro Football HOF class
A defense-dominated nine-member Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 includes Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas, Joe Thomas and Joe Klecko.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Mock Draft Roundup: Who have the Browns selected in various mock drafts?
With just one game left to play tomorrow, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles battle in the Super Bowl, the offseason gets set for full steam ahead when the new league year quickly follows. This means the 2023 NFL Draft will be here in the blink of an eye, and the Cleveland Browns will need to take advantage. Here we conduct a mock draft round-up to see who various outlets are sending to the Browns in their 2023 NFL Mock Drafts. Two names became a common theme in the form of Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu.
Frank Reich’s Panthers staff taking shape: Dom Capers returns, Josh McCown to coach QBs
Carolina head coach Frank Reich’s coaching staff added a pair of notable names on Friday. Former Panthers head coach Dom Capers and former NFL QB Josh McCown will head to Carolina.
Steelers Really Struggling With Mitch Trubisky Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having an easy time with their backup quarterback call.
chatsports.com
Report: Another Browns defensive coach could be headed elsewhere
The Cleveland Browns have only made one official change to their coaching staff so far with DC Jim Schwartz replacing DC Joe Woods. Woods has since been hired to join the New Orleans Saints in the same position with a big change in responsibilities. We also covered the report that...
NFL world reacts to big Texans news
The Houston Texans aren’t in the Super Bowl, but they are in the headlines as Sunday approaches. While the topic of Kliff Kingsbury has people talking, the Texans also made news another way. Houston reportedly has hired their next defensive coordinator. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday morning that head coach DeMeco Ryans and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to big Texans news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam in Talks to Buy NBA Team
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam could soon be an owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, an NBA team.
Texans have 'Strong' Interest in Poaching Browns Defensive Assistant
Chris Kiffin could soon end up with the Houston Texans. Cleveland Browns would be in search of a new defensive line coach if that happens.
Former Browns Assistant Heading to Chargers to Coach Linebackers
Former Cleveland Browns assistant Jeff Howard is heading to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Singer Kelly Clarkson Takes Shot at Browns During NFL Honors
Kelly Clarkson wasted no time to find a chance to take a shot at the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night at the NFL honors.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 2/12: 57 Browns-Free Super Bowls, Coaching Moves, and Bad Movies
I hope you’re starting off your Super Sunday the right way, with a cup of coffee/water/tea/hard liquor and this column the way the powers that be and my accountant intended. Actually, my accountant couldn’t give a damn, he merely does my taxes, but that’s my way of saying thank you for your patronage and the one-fourteenth of a cent that I earn from you viewing the ads which display on this page.
