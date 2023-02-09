ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Tee Higgins weighs in on his future with Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been the subject of trade rumors recently as he heads into the final season of his rookie contract. While his future is out of his hands to a certain degree, the remarks he made Thursday should provide the Bengals with some encouragement. Higgins said on NFL Network Thursday... The post Tee Higgins weighs in on his future with Bengals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH

