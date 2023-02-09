Read full article on original website
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Says Bengals Teammate Surprises Him With UFC Moves
Chase is making the media rounds during Super Bowl week.
Ja'Marr Chase reveals what he and Joe Burrow said after AFC championship loss
The Cincinnati Bengals failed to make it to their second consecutive Super Bowl this season. But the future is still bright, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase appears to have all the confidence in the world. On Thursday's episode of "The Rich Eisen Show," Chase told the Emmy-nominated host that he...
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Kelly Clarkson joked about Cleveland Browns at NFL Honors, but some fans weren’t laughing
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who doesn’t love Kelly Clarkson? Some Cleveland Browns fans, apparently. The singer, talk show host and, frankly, American treasure hosted the 2023 NFL Honors awards show in Phoenix on Thursday night. In her opening monologue, it took less than three minutes for the “Since U Been Gone” songstress to take a shot at the Browns.
atozsports.com
Chiefs fans are making the same mistake as the Bengals and it could haunt them
Kansas City Chiefs fans must not have learned anything from the Cincinnati Bengals a couple of weeks ago. The Bengals and their fans talked a lot of trash before playing the Chiefs. And that included the mayor of Cincinnati taking a shot at Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. All of...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Terry Bradshaw says Sean Payton didn't want to work with Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals considered Sean Payton to be their next head coach, replacing Kliff Kingsbury. Ultimately, Payton was hired by the Denver Broncos. He spent hours with the Cardinals in his interview but a deal did not happen. Payton was previously working for FOX Sports as a studio analyst and...
Tee Higgins weighs in on his future with Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been the subject of trade rumors recently as he heads into the final season of his rookie contract. While his future is out of his hands to a certain degree, the remarks he made Thursday should provide the Bengals with some encouragement. Higgins said on NFL Network Thursday... The post Tee Higgins weighs in on his future with Bengals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
At long last, Cincinnati Bengals legend Ken Riley is named an NFL Hall of Famer
Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley retired 40 years ago with 65 interceptions, making him one of the best defensive players of his generation. But he didn’t get much recognition in his era. Riley only made one All-Pro team in his entire NFL career. He stayed under the national radar after he retired...
Joe Burrow receives zero first-place MVP votes, fewer than Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen
Joe Burrow did not receive any first-place votes for this year's NFL MVP award. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback came in fourth place for MVP, according to a voting breakdown shared by AP NFL reporter Rob Maaddi. ...
Michael Irvin Files Lawsuit Against Woman Accusing Him Of Misconduct
Michael Irvin was removed from the NFL Network's Super Bowl week television coverage on Monday after a woman claimed he interacted with her inappropriately in his Phoenix hotel. Irvin, who has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, is now backing his claim with a lawsuit. Irvin filed a $100 million ...
